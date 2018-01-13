Japanese Console Market Grows For the First Time In 11 Years (kotaku.com) 24
According to Famitsu, hardware sales in Japan experienced a huge spike in 2017 compared to the previous year. In 2016, Japanese hardware sales were 117.05 billion yen ($1.05 billion), while in 2017, they jumped to 202.37 billion yen ($1.81 billion). Kotaku reports: Software sales also increased: in 2016, they were 182.4 billion yen ($1.63 billion) and the following year, they were 189.3 billion yen ($1.69 billion). A big part of this increase is due to the Nintendo Switch's brisk hardware sales. The PS4 has also continued to churn out steady numbers. The last time the Japanese gaming market saw an uptick was in 2006, when the Nintendo DS Lite, the Nintendo Wii, the PS3 launched.
Maybe it's a lot of PC gamers not wanting to update their rigs since DDR4 prices are through the roof? So might as well just update your PS4 to the 4k version or get a Switch?
16GB is $150, you think ram prices are high now? I remember when 8MB was four or five times that. Get the HELL off my LAWN with your pokemon hunt!
An additional 512kB plus a RTC for the Amiga 500 cost over $100. Get the hell off my lawn with your fancy-pants multi-MB machines.
The Switch is pretty much surgically constructed to sell in Japan.
Even though Japan basically pioneered the ubiquitous use of cell phones in modern cultures, they also have a long love of portable gaming beyond the reach of even that cell phone culture.
They're basically the reason that Playstation Vita kept alive as long as it did, and I thank them for it too - that and the Playstation Portable have a great legacy as far as software libraries for future emulators.
These days in the U.S., if you suggest that it might be a good thing to support an American console company like Microsoft, everyone glares at you like you just said "I love Hitler" and kicked a puppy. But the Japanese will almost always support their own companies over foreign competitors. It's nice to know there is still at least one country in the word that supports its own (even if everyone actually manufactures their consoles in China).
if you suggest that it might be a good thing to support an American console company like Microsoft, everyone glares at you like you just said "I love Hitler" and kicked a puppy.
