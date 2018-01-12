PC Market Still Showing Few Signs of Life (axios.com) 147
An anonymous reader writes: It was another rough quarter for the global PC market, as fourth quarter unit sales dropped 2%, according to preliminary results from Gartner. In the U.S. things were even bleaker, with sales down 8%. HP was the only big name maker to post a sales increase in the U.S. and globally. It also passed Lenovo to grab the top spot globally and increased its lead in the U.S. over Dell. Apple saw Mac sales globally up 1.4%, but in the U.S. sales were down 1.6%. Dell gained less than 1% globally but fell more than 12% in the U.S. Lenovo sales dipped slightly globally, but its market share increased slightly, to 22% of the worldwide market.
Heck, I got email right after buying a new car, telling me that next year's model just came in!
640PB should be enough for me.
The power users will still remain with PC. I donâ(TM)t think that is going to change. But for most people, an iPad is just more than enough for their eveday tasks.
One thing Apple have got going for them is that if I buy a Mac I can use XCode to build code for iOS devices. And I can build for Android devices. And I can run Visual Studio in Parallels Desktop to build code for Windows. Or I can run a Linux distribution in Parallels. And a lot of stuff that builds for Linux and BSD will build for macOS too - Homebrew probably already has a port.
If I have a Windows machines I can build for Windows and Android.
And if I have a Linux machine I can build for Linux and Android
One thing Apple have got going for them is
I think you mean "One thing Apple have artifically restricted is..."
I just build the Mac version of my software in an macos virtual machine. As long as that's all you do you don't really need a Mac.
If you actually use the Mac, I agree you need one.
To be honest that is looking like a better and better option given the price difference between PC and Mac laptops is getting larger and larger.
Oh? What VM do you recommend? I've looked repeatedly over the years, and have never found a decent MacOS supporting VM that runs on anything other than another Mac, which kind of defeats the point.
so not much use at all!
Consumers - those who consume tech services; read email, surf/browse, watch video, have a specialized app.... etc. work just fine on a tablet.
Producers - programmers, CAD operators, AV content creators, critical office document users (word/excel/powerpoint), use PC's/MAC's/laptops.
Security - need secure environments controlled by active directory and group policies. BYOD not acceptable. Governments, security organizations -all use PC's.
The PC won't _totally_ die, but if the 99% of the populace stops buying them, there won't be the economy of scale you are used to. They will go back to being $10K high end things for the CAD crowd, and the masses will move to mobile.
That is already heavily in progress. The masses ARE moving to mobile, as fast as they can.
So far, I'd say the masses are augmenting with mobile, but as possible like to go to a full laptop experience because the mobile platform and form factor is just too limiting. This includes teenage relatives and my own child and their friends, they *all* wanted to have laptops *and* phones.
The problem though is that a 10 year old device (if it still works at all) is adequate for pretty much all casual usage, and the hardware update cycle is driven by hardware breaking, people mistaking software problems fo
Exactly.
Also, it's a bit unfair to break out the "desktop" as being just a tower system when there are all-in-one PCs and laptops with docking stations that have all the peripherals of a PC. I've worked several places where everyone had a laptop on a dock and would then take their laptop home if they needed to do more work via VPN. For the user, the difference between a docked laptop and a tower were slim to none while at work. Even with the internals of a "desktop," we're starting to see new form fact
The economy of scale will still apply to many of the parts that can be expensive. RAM, Flash, high density displays, etc.
Economy of scale works like that only on a very small scale. It's often cheaper per-item to make a thousand of something than it is to make one of it. But that doesn't mean it's cheaper per-item to make a billion of something than it is to make a million.
The main causes of economy of scale are (1) that fixed costs per-item approach zero as volume increases and (2) at higher volumes you are able to negotiate a better rate from suppliers, who trade a lower profit margin for a higher total profit. But supplier
If you replace your machines every 5 years, there will be zero growth in sales, as you are just replacing each machine with a new one for most likely a similar price. Growth would be if you would buy more machines every 5 years. For example, if you buy 10 computers this year and then 11 computers in five years then you have an increase in sales of 10%. A saturated market is not dead. For that global sales would need to retract every year (which is not the case). It is going sideways. In an growth oriented e
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
While Intel are compensating us, they can compensate us for killing the second hand value too.
Or do any kind of serious text work. Can you imagine typing a twenty page report on an onscreen keyboard on your phone?
There's also the fact that PCs as a mainstream product have lost traction to tablets and phones. Consumers who used PCs strictly for web and email don't need them anymore.
Nonetheless, "few signs of life" seems like an exaggeration. It's more like PCs are getting relegated to a smaller market consisting of businesses, hobbyists, developers, and creators.
There's also the fact that PCs as a mainstream product have lost traction to tablets and phones. Consumers who used PCs strictly for web and email don't need them anymore.
Yep. People used to use PCs for that because they had no real choice. These days they simply don't want the pain of installing/maintaining a PC environment.
(and why should they?)
PCs have migrated to your pocket as a Cell Phone with all sorts of advanced technology. Not corporate work, but average daily work for most average people.
Still a pain in the ass to work on it except for emails.
Even Emails are a pain on a cell phone compared to a laptop. But even a laptop pales in comparison to a desktop setup (or laptop in a docking station) with more than one monitor.
Nope! My phone's fine for watching cat videos, but for anything serious, and a lot that isn't, I use my laptop. And my tablet is basically an oversize phone that can't make calls.
Re:Is this unexpected? (Score:4, Insightful)
Im pretty sure a 5 year old amd is still going to be slower than a parched intel.
An i5 maybe. It's not hard to find an AMD CPU which will beat the pants off an i3
Re:Is this unexpected? (Score:5, Interesting)
This is unexpected to morons -- you know, CEOs and the entire stock market. Apparently this fact has caught them all by surprise.
Somewhere in the last few years the irrational notion that every company needs to sell 10% more than it did last year, or it's back-sliding. Or your stock needs to grow by 10% or you've "missed your targets".
This, of course, is mathematically impossible and delusional, and has nothing at all to do with reality. But this is how the collectively stupid market behaves these days
.. by making irrational assumptions weighed against impossible expectations.
So, yes, for all of these consumer things
.. TVs, phones, computers, cars .. there comes a point where a rational consumer says "what I have is just fine, works, and meets all of my needs". The new features and gimmicks aren't compelling, and people simply don't have the money or desire to replace everything they own every year or so.
But that doesn't satisfy the irrational 'market', and unfortunately as reality asserts itself, companies, stock holders, and the 'market' are all panicking. They're in full blown zomg teh company didn't grow teh skis is teh falling. This despite people saying for over a decade this is simply not possible.
For example, nobody really wanted 4K TV
.. sure, it's the next geometric evolution, but nobody needs it. Those 8K TVs which came out? Doomed from the fucking start because nobody cares. Someone is busily making 16K TVs, and still, nobody will care.
They want to reinvent the hype of the HD transition, but people aren't interested in shelling out the money or replacing their entire TV infrastructure on a timeline which suits the manufacturers.
This is the PC market suddenly shitting their pants
.. not because they've had an especially bad year, but because people have said "what do I need a faster PC for?"
The entire stock market has become infected with this bit of crazy, which tells me that collectively Wall Street are greedy, and stupid, and likely delusional if they have believed you can sustain a 10% growth forever. It's simply not possible, and consumers don't have that kind of money.
Let the 1% buy more shit with their fucking tax breaks to prop up shareholder value. The rest of us are tired of being treated as cattle who are expected to buy shit to pad out the bottom line.
The entire stock market has become infected with this bit of crazy, which tells me that collectively Wall Street are greedy, and stupid, and likely delusional if they have believed you can sustain a 10% growth forever. It's simply not possible, and consumers don't have that kind of money.
There's a good reason why Dell was taken private again. There's an ongoing need for desktops, laptops, and servers, which yes, is getting smaller, but it's not actually gone yet, but the stock market would have beaten up Dell's stock tremendously over that 12% reduction in sales.
I agree 110% with pretty much everything you said. And it probably holds true for almost every industry out there.
I've always been a bit of a moron when it came to understanding economics, but it seems to me that the stock market is based on the principle of "forever expansion". After all, how can investors make money if profits & stock prices don't go up all the time? But how can this be anything but a ticking time bomb? No market can expand forever. The American (Western?) business model is built
The internet is facebook and the local news station to most people. The normies do not need any power.
There are also now alternatives to people who don't really even need a PC. Which is a lot more people than most of us would like to admit. And unfortunately, that means the PC market is shrinking and our prices are going to go up.
PCs have mostly hit the 'good enough' point, there is no value in replacing them as frequently as in the past.
It's true. At the moment, I'm using my ThinkPad W500 from 2009 and all I did to it was upgrade to 8GB RAM and a 480GB SSD.
My desktop machine has the same Core i7-940 CPU as it had in 2009. Granted, I overclocked the RAM by 50% and overclocked the CPU by 30%.
All I've done to it since is upgrade the 2009 Radeon HD 5870 GPU to a GTX 1080 Founder's Edition and add a pair of 960GB SSDs in RAID0.
I won't need a new one until it croaks. And that won't be anytime soon because liquid cooling.
I stopped buying new PC's frequently about 8 years ago.
My current mode is to buy a cheap computer with a good processor and add the best reviewed $200 graphics card.
I store everything long term on removable drives.
With increased streaming options, I stored less locally for a while but that's turning around as the streaming market fragments into a million $10 channels so I'm storing more locally again.
Re:Is this unexpected? (Score:5, Insightful)
I think it's worse than it ought to be, and Microsoft is to blame.
Generally, people have only really upgraded their machines when they needed to. Why replace what isn't broken?
But thanks to Microsoft screwing the pooch on every single version of Windows after Windows 7, people are now actively averse to upgrading, because they will be forced to use whatever shit-tastic Windows Microsoft forces upon people.
Needlessly modified UIs, OS-level spyware, updates that you cannot stop and have better than even odds of hosing your computer. IMO Microsoft is directly responsible for the collapse of the PC market.
You'll notice that Apple is basically stable. And that's despite their bad press and questionable hardware design choices.
If I had to buy a new machine right now, I would get Mac. As much as Apple pisses me off, I can at least mitigate their poor design choices with a couple of additional purchases. A frustrating hit to the pocketbook, sure. But a consumer has NO way to mitigate what Microsoft is doing without permanently disconnecting your computer from the network, so you pay for that lower price tag by needing to be eternally vigilant and having to constantly worry about whether you computer will still boot the next time you turn it on, through no fault of your own.
Dead (or soon to be dying) drives can be replaced, and RAM and CPU upgraded. That's why I haven't bought a new mobo in 5 years (Feb 2013).
Which you can do on a PC. You can't do it on the new Macs. Also Apple kill off support for old hardware in new OS releases.
So like they build in obsolescence for iPhones, they do it for Macs too.
One day, they will drop support, but the i7 870 it sports is no slouch so I’ll surely find something else to do with it.
Re: (Score:3)
What company doesn't kill off hardware between each major release? MS does it.
Actually for a long time they didn't
E.g. up to 8 Windows would run on pretty much any CPU. It was only with 8 that it started to require "NX bit, SSE2, PAE".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
If you search you find a lot of people got told their machines couldn't be upgraded from 7 to 8. Having used 7 and 8, I'd say MS was doing them a favour, but it was still something of a departure for MS.
You could install XP, Vista and 7 on an absolutely ancient machine and it would still run, albeit slowly. Only with 8 d
A PC is as much of a black box as a car is. Stupid people deserve what they get.
Laptops and Thunderbolt 3 (Score:5, Interesting)
Growing up in high school in the late 90s/early 2000s I was one of "those guys" (if you're reading this, likely you were too) with several used PCs living in their bedroom running various hobbyist tasks, sometimes tinkering with linux etc.
Then in the 2010s I was down to a single "vm lab" server and desktop for games, plus a single laptop for travel. As time has gone on, priorities have changed, I use my laptop more and my desktop is somewhere under a heap of old things in a storage unit an hour from my home. The laptop is my primary machine.
With the advent of Thunderbolt 3 you can finally get enough bits across to outsource your GPU to a box on your desk, and Lenovo's selling a "graphics dock" with a midrange GTX 1050 for $400 not much larger than an Apple TV or VHS cassette tape.
My last "new" computer was a 2012 era Thinkpad x230, and I'll probably be upgrading to the x280 pr T480 when it comes out in a month or so, and also a graphics dock. Then when I need to upgrade the graphics, just plug in a new TB3 graphics dock/eGPU. My i5 from 2012 is still plenty fast, the only shortcoming is that it can address a max of 16GB memory and moderately weak graphics (although I did play Skyrim on it over Christmas for 40+ hours without an issue). I also upgraded the drive from magnetic to SSD for maybe $100 and replaced the battery for $50.
If power users can hold on to their laptops for five years, I can only imagine how long the average user keeps their computer these days. Being able to extend the graphics on a laptop indefinitely is going to extend the life of the device quite a bit.
(Theseus's paradox)
A VHS cassette table is a lot bigger then an Apple TV. My 5 year old MacMini is about the size of an VHS cassette tape.
Growing up in high school in the late 90s/early 2000s I was one of "those guys" (if you're reading this, likely you were too) with several used PCs living in their bedroom running various hobbyist tasks, sometimes tinkering with linux etc.
I have a picture somewhere that my mom took of me crashed out on my bed in 1997 while Windows 95 was installing on one of my 486 machines. At the time, I had something like five machines in my room. The main one handled almost everything. The secondary one was almost exclusively for Autodesk Animator Pro. One was a Windows NT 4.0 machine. Another was a Novell Netware server I was messing with. The fifth machine was mostly just for data recovery because of the time required. I didn't mess with Linux until 19
Video card prices are nuts right now (Score:2)
GPU shortage (Score:4, Insightful)
Those who build "desktop" machines for gaming are in a bad place right now; mining has doubled the price of new GPUs; a GTX 1070 is ~$900+ right now anywhere that actually has them in stock. You can sell a used 970 for more than you paid new. Then you have GPU manufacturers sending a huge chunk of their foundry capacity to big ML cloud operators. The key piece of hardware for Desktop machines, a GPU, has become a costly and difficult to obtain part.
Re: (Score:2)
a GTX 1070 is ~$900+ right now anywhere that actually has them in stock.
Oh wow I really snatched a deal when I bought one for 399 euros on black friday last month.
The annoying part is they don't want to ramp up (Score:2)
Not just the GPU.... SSD prices have been flat for like ~2 years. RAM prices are actually way up. I think for the first time in history you don't get a significantly better PC by waiting. It's not like last year's Ferrari is this year's BMW and next year's Kia anymore. I have a GTX 1080 TI, bought at roughly MSRP at launch because apparently it wasn't a very good mining card and for some reason the most expensive card I've ever bought is the one to stay the best in value. I'm just really sad that I didn't t
SSD prices have been flat for like ~2 years
Except for the part where they are literally about 40% cheaper now than they were 2 years ago. Oh don't get me wrong you can still happily find 128GB drives for the same price as 2 years ago, but then you're looking at about double the performance. But let me guess you don't want to compare model for model.
RAM prices fluctuate with smartphone manufacturing and release dates. Right now they are higher than they were 6 months ago when I bought 32GB, 6 months before that they were up again.
As for GPU prices y
I didn't believe you, who would pay $900 for a 1070!? Turns out, you're very correct and the world is a stupid place to live.
https://camelcamelcamel.com/EVGA-GeForce-GAMING-Support-08G-P4-5173-KR/product/B01KVZBNY0 [camelcamelcamel.com]
My desktop computer is 4 years old (Score:3)
...and it still works fine
I did upgrade some stuff, like switching to an SSD, but for the stuff I do, performance is fine
The main reason I don't upgrade more often isn't price, it's pain
With restrictive licenses, activation, patches, drivers..etc, it's a MASSIVE PAIN IN THE ASS to upgrade. If I could just pop the hard drive in a new box and have everything adjust itself automagically, I would love to have the latest and greatest, even if I don't really need it
Like your experience, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," applies more than ever.
I'm not the hardware enthusiast or early adopter I was 20 years ago. I finally just upgraded my custom built, 6-year-old desktop's primary hard drive to a Samsung 256GB SSD (kept the other HDDs for storage) and swapped out the 32-bit OS for its 64-bit version (in order to increase the Kingston RAM to 12GB).
Nothing else in the rig needs an upgrade. The on-board network, sound, and video hardware on the motherboard are holding up
Buy a copy of Windows 7 and upgrade it.
That's what I did to all of my PCs.
App publishers who refuse to support Linux (Score:2)
Linux beckons.
And becomes useless when the publisher of the application on which your business relies closes both your request for a native X11/Linux port and your request to correct brokenness when the application is run in Wine as RESOLVED WONTFIX.
Price fixing and crypto (Score:2)
WIndows 10 is crap. (Score:1)
I'm not buying a new PC any time soon as Windows 10 is crap. Linux doesn't run the programs I need to use and Macs are simply too expensive and locked into a crappy walled garden.
Back in the good old days you could customise your PC to do what you wanted. Windows 10 is now like some sort of crappy Fisher Price appliance. That shitty half finished, half table interface is a complete dog's breakfast !
I don't want Cortana at all. I don't want a tracking ID, I don;t want to send any telemetry etc. to Micros
This and the latest MacOS is getting crappier as well.
The other part of it is is you have a PC/Mac with an older system that "just works" why are you gonna buy some new hardware that likely will lock you into the latest OS that just "doesn't seem to work right"?
I do use Linux, and for the most part it runs great on older hardware. Linux doesn't usually run just fine on the latest hardware. Why should I risk upgrade hassles with a new PC?
Maybe if they made PCs/OSs that people actually could use or have fea
is you have a PC/Mac with an older system that "just works" why are you gonna buy some new hardware that likely will lock you into the latest OS that just "doesn't seem to work right"?
The biggest reason to run macOS is macOS-exclusive applications, and among Slashdot users, the most prominent of those is probably Xcode. The version of Xcode that targets the current version of iOS runs only on macOS Sierra and later, which needs a Mac from 2010 or later. My Mac mini is from 2009.
How to trust an app on macOS (Score:2)
Macs are simply too expensive and locked into a crappy walled garden.
To what "crappy walled garden" do you refer? A user of macOS can bypass Gatekeeper and trust an amateur-made application by Ctrl+clicking it and choosing Open [tekrevue.com].
New Laptop on Hold (Score:5, Insightful)
I was planning to upgrade my laptop. But now with the Meltdown and Spectre issues? No thanks - I can wait a couple of years for them to design new chips.
Few signs of life (Score:2)
The summary suggests the sales have gone down by a few percent. The headline suggests the sales have gone to about zero.
Using these two "facts" I can deduce that PC sales have always been nearly zero, a shithole market. You can question my stability, but you can't question my genius.
Spectre and Meltdown flaws or planned? (Score:1)
why ? (Score:2)
existing computers are generally good enough (Score:2)
PC sales have been slow for awhile. I think it's partly due to PCs becoming more than fast enough for most uses. (Except gaming and some other performance-intensive tasks.) There just hasn't been a compelling reason to upgrade.
I'm a heavy user of Adobe CC, and recently (about six months ago) upgraded from a reasonably top-of-line system built in 2005 (with graphics upgraded last year to an Nvidia card that Adobe would use to accelerate rendering) to a Dell T series workstation from 2014 or thereabouts.
Few signs of life?!! (Score:2)
I assumed PC buyers were pros. Wrong (Score:2)
If I had the choice between HPs best desktop model and a raspberry pi I would choose the pi without hesitation as I know that while not a star performer it won't let me down.
My work involves FamiTracker and FCEUX debugger. These applications are free software, but they're made for the Win32 API and compiled for i686. Have you tried recompiling Windows applications for ARM using Winelib for Raspberry Pi? If so, what problems have you run into?
Windows 10 (Score:3)
I'd love to buy new hardware but I WILL NOT buy a PC that runs Windows 10 or similar spyware OS's.
I'm going to stay on Win7 and if Microsoft persists on collecting data on users with their OS, I will migrate to Linux.
Game over unless Microsoft cleans up their act and I suspect they won't.
That's one reason PCs aren't selling.
Sales are flat because progress is flat (Score:1)
I couldn't buy a PC today thats better in any significant way than a PC I bought 3 years ago, or 5 for that matter. CPUs haven't improved in any way and end user can see, Hard disks stopped getting bigger, SSD stopped getting cheaper, and GPUs are impossible to acquire thanks to the miners. So there is no replacement driver, and the market is saturated. Anybody who needs a PC already has a PC. Short of a PC mass extinction event or some actual progress on the platform, this is the end of the road. Its
Hopefully he can be convicted... (Score:2)
...and administered a William Bruce Mumford sentence.
I've been saying this for a long time in the context of desktop OS features. We don't need them anymore.
Desktop computers are still useful. Having a large screen and keyboard is still the way to go for performing tasks. But they can stop trying to be the digital switchboard for your life. Nobody who has a smartphone needs all those bells and whistles. I never, ever need my desktop to notify me of anything anymore.
That's why I use i3 [wikipedia.org].