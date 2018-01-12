AMD Is Releasing Spectre Firmware Updates To Fix CPU Vulnerabilities (theverge.com) 47
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: AMD's initial response to the Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws made it clear "there is a near zero risk to AMD processors." That zero risk doesn't mean zero impact, as we're starting to discover today. "We have defined additional steps through a combination of processor microcode updates and OS patches that we will make available to AMD customers and partners to further mitigate the threat," says Mark Papermaster, AMD's chief technology officer. AMD is making firmware updates available for Ryzen and EPYC owners this week, and the company is planning to update older processors "over the coming weeks." Like Intel, these firmware updates will be provided to PC makers, and it will be up to suppliers to ensure customers receive these. AMD isn't saying whether there will be any performance impacts from applying these firmware updates, nor whether servers using EPYC processors will be greatly impacted or not. AMD is also revealing that its Radeon GPU architecture isn't impacted by Meltdown or Spectre, simply because those GPUs "do not use speculative execution and thus are not susceptible to these threats." AMD says it plans to issue further statements as it continues to develop security updates for its processors.
You are confusing Meltdown and Spectre. Meltdown: only Intel. Spectre: almost everything.
And spectre has two variants, and the second variant doesn't affect AMD Zen processors, but does affect older AMD processors.
And spectre has two variants, and the second variant doesn't affect AMD Zen processors, but does affect older AMD processors.
Not just Intel. Meltdown also affects ARM (Cortex-A75)
Just one chip from ARM (all other ARM processors are not affected by Meltdown), allowing Intel to cry "it's not just all our processors!". So yeah, it's almost exclusively every single Intel chip in the last 20 years (since the Pentium Pro) that is fundamentally shafted. It's sure not like Intel to have a history of significant hardware flaws (F00F, FDIV), right?
Also: Spectre: Pretty old news, just somebody made it more practical now.
The only reason Spectre is pushed in the news is that Intel is desperately trying to obscure the magnitude of their screw-up with Meltdown.
"... whether there will be any performance impacts from applying these firmware updates, nor whether servers using EPYC processors will be greatly impacted or not."
You just *had* to mention EPYC *a second time*, to really truly highlight your suggesive narrative.
Like "ACs didn't say there weren't shills, nor did TFS's AC say he wasn't a complete shill.". --.--
Nice spin there Intel (Score:5, Insightful)
AMD never said there was a near zero risk for Spectre.
To be fair they did say [amd.com] that there is Near zero risk of exploitation of Spectre variant 2 (Branch Target Injection):
Variant Two Branch Target Injection
Differences in AMD architecture mean there is a near zero risk of exploitation of this variant. Vulnerability to Variant 2 has not been demonstrated on AMD processors to date.
ASUS has already released BIOSes for their Z370 boards.
Others haven't. AFAIK / some days ago.
But yeah, you should expect firmware upgrades for spectre.
Why are we using the Verge as a source ? (Score:5, Informative)
The Verge is obvioulsy a non-credible source. Or does that just apply to stories editors don't want to publish (*ahem* twitter *ahem) ?
What a terrible article. Here Slashdot editors, a better one from a no-name site that actually gets the facts right :
https://www.lowyat.net/2018/152301/amd-begin-distributing-firmware-updates-patch-spectre-vulnerability/ [lowyat.net]
Or just use the damn primary source :
http://www.amd.com/en/corporate/speculative-execution [amd.com]
Yeah, capitalizing by pointing out the fact that they aren't vulnerable in any meaingful way. HOW DARE THEY! ALL HAIL INTEL!
I've read so many articles on Meltdown/Spectre and many of them at least get some of it wrong. Even Microsoft and Intel can't agree on this significance of performance slowdowns. I personally think AMD tried to capitalize on this and downplayed their chips exposure to this.
Quite the opposite. Intel conflated Meltdown and Spectre in order to downplay their chips exposure. Meltdown is the Intel-only extreme performance killer, causing the OS to jump through retarded flaming hoops just to stay safe. None of the spectre mitigations impact performance, but hey let's mix it in with Meltdown so it looks like other chipmakers produced shitty chips too, right?
Well, the *lowest* performance embedded systems tend to have in-order execution, so there's a plus there at least. e.g. the original Atom CPUs (pre-Silvermont) were in-order, so speculative execution is at least not a problem on that front. That's the same reason a lot of embedded ARM systems are safe, etc.
...also the cache-access-before-protection-check problem with Meltdown requires reliable cache timing, which means they are easier to exploit on systems with large caches. I imagine this is harder to exp
This BS looks to have come straight from the Intel PR department.
Complete FUD, mixing the two unrelated bugs, and utterly misleading the reader into thinking that AMD's completely accurate response to the major Intel bug was somehow wrong.
As a tech site Slashdot should be ashamed.
This is an update to microcode which fundamentally modifies the behavior of the instructions within a processor. You could argue that it's just a specific type of firmware but if that's the case then call it by title it's been given! It's not like this is a website for non-technical people.