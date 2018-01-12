Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


AMD Is Releasing Spectre Firmware Updates To Fix CPU Vulnerabilities (theverge.com) 47

Posted by BeauHD from the brushed-under-the-rug dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: AMD's initial response to the Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws made it clear "there is a near zero risk to AMD processors." That zero risk doesn't mean zero impact, as we're starting to discover today. "We have defined additional steps through a combination of processor microcode updates and OS patches that we will make available to AMD customers and partners to further mitigate the threat," says Mark Papermaster, AMD's chief technology officer. AMD is making firmware updates available for Ryzen and EPYC owners this week, and the company is planning to update older processors "over the coming weeks." Like Intel, these firmware updates will be provided to PC makers, and it will be up to suppliers to ensure customers receive these. AMD isn't saying whether there will be any performance impacts from applying these firmware updates, nor whether servers using EPYC processors will be greatly impacted or not. AMD is also revealing that its Radeon GPU architecture isn't impacted by Meltdown or Spectre, simply because those GPUs "do not use speculative execution and thus are not susceptible to these threats." AMD says it plans to issue further statements as it continues to develop security updates for its processors.

  • Nice spin there Intel (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @08:33AM (#55914225) Homepage Journal
    AMD never said there was a near zero risk for Spectre. AMD is not affected by Meltdown. AMD and Intel affected by Spectre. Period. Stop trying to push Intels problems on AMD.

  • Why are we using the Verge as a source ? (Score:5, Informative)

    by RedK ( 112790 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @08:58AM (#55914339)

    The Verge is obvioulsy a non-credible source. Or does that just apply to stories editors don't want to publish (*ahem* twitter *ahem) ?

    What a terrible article. Here Slashdot editors, a better one from a no-name site that actually gets the facts right :

    https://www.lowyat.net/2018/152301/amd-begin-distributing-firmware-updates-patch-spectre-vulnerability/ [lowyat.net]

    Or just use the damn primary source :

    http://www.amd.com/en/corporate/speculative-execution [amd.com]

  • Anonymous Intel Coward (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This BS looks to have come straight from the Intel PR department.

    Complete FUD, mixing the two unrelated bugs, and utterly misleading the reader into thinking that AMD's completely accurate response to the major Intel bug was somehow wrong.

    As a tech site Slashdot should be ashamed.

  • This is an update to microcode which fundamentally modifies the behavior of the instructions within a processor. You could argue that it's just a specific type of firmware but if that's the case then call it by title it's been given! It's not like this is a website for non-technical people.

