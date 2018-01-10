Future Samsung Phones Will Have a Working FM Radio Chip (androidpolice.com) 96
A few months ago, LG announced a partnership with NextRadio to unlock the FM chip in its smartphones. Now, Samsung is doing the same. Android Police reports: NextRadio made the announcement, rightly explaining that FM radio is essential in areas with low connectivity and in emergency and disaster situations where a connection might be difficult to obtain or maintain and where access to information could be a matter of life and death. With the chip unlocked, users will be able to listen to local radio on their phone using the NextRadio Android app. The press release mentions that "upcoming [Samsung] smartphone models in the U.S. and Canada" will have the FM chip unlocked, however I did find several existing Samsung devices with their FM chip enabled on NextRadio's site.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, find a place in the phone to put an AM antenna [scitoyscatalog.com]
You could have AM radio. (Score:3)
My Galaxy S7's FM radio has worked with NextRadio (FM broadcast band) for quite some time now. AM is possible, if they are so inclined to make that happen. Because...
Also interesting is that for an FM radio to be practical, you need an antenna, and so far, that's been the wire to the earbuds / headphones, which is decently longish. So very likely implicit in this "there will be FM radio" lies an "there will be an audio jack", and also, "if we want AM radio, we can do it." Ever since low power software defin
Re: (Score:2)
Antenna (Score:3)
You can't fit a decent FM radio antenna inside a phone, especially if the case is metal. Walkman-type radios used the earphone wire as an antenna, which is probably what the phones are going to have to do. This means you'll have to have wired earbuds for the radio to work.
The smallest workable AM antenna is a ~5 inch bar of iron with a super thin wire wound around it hundreds of times. You're *never* going to fit that into a modern cell phone.
Re: (Score:2)
AM antennas could be done, they could be embedded in the back casing of cell phones. They don't need to be "iron bars" aka ferrites like the oldyn days.
Re: (Score:2)
Walkman-type radios used the earphone wire as an antenna, which is probably what the phones are going to have to do.
That's what they already do, if they have FM radio.
The smallest workable AM antenna is a ~5 inch bar of iron with a super thin wire wound around it hundreds of times.
Am I the only one old enough to remember car radios and the whip antennas they had, which provided AM coverage? I have an old car radio in my office right now that works fine with nothing more than a 3' piece of wire.
The "magic" is that the impedance is very high with such a short antenna, so the radio has to be designed to deal with that.
IF there were an AM radio chip that matched the size of the FM chips they have for cell phones, the earphone wire wou
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
For FM, sure, for AM? Not so much given the very long wavelength. But you also have to have a headphone jack, something not as common as it once was.
Re: (Score:3)
As bobbied has already said, a 1/4 wavelength antenna length for FM is a bit less than a metre. A bit shorter than the average length of headphone cords. The shield of the headphone jack is connected via a low-pass filter so it can be used as an FM antenna.
Trying to get a usable signal for a 525kHz carrier is going to be quite hard with a headphone lead sized antenna. It's a 570 metre wavelength. The top of the AM band isn't too much better at 180m. That's why portable AM radios use ferrite rod antennas.
Re:You could have [dead] AM radio. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Frequency Modulation (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
antenna (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
for antenna, just plugin your headph..... crap.
Samsung phones have them, at least for this year
One Word: (Score:3)
Super!
(Apart from that, why the FUCK was that locked in the first place and who was benefiting from that an/or who paid them to have it off ????)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
OK, that may be the reason, but the manufacturer of a cell is not really related to the service suppliers or - we use your phones to con our customer to buy them when you turn off the FM chip..
Who wins there and who looses. Seems the 2. part is getting more and more overhand and the abuse increases.
Really gotta put a stop on this, the only goal and focus here is $$'s, other values are gone out the window...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Super!
(Apart from that, why the (blank) was that locked in the first place and who was benefiting from that an/or who paid them to have it off ????)
You where the one to benefit. Do you have any idea how much space you need for an FM antenna? Without a reasonable sized antenna you won't pick up squat unless the transmitter is literally in the next block. You got a smaller, lighter cell phone with a bigger battery and never had an issue trying to keep your favorite FM station coming in clearly...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I couldn't guess oh, wait:
Slacker Radio
RadioTunes
Jango
AccuRadio
Others [wondershare.com].
Top 25 Free Internet Radio Sites to Stream Music at Ease
Re: (Score:2)
If you're referring to the 1800s.
Re: (Score:2)
The real reason is less interesting. The FM radio needs a reasonably long antenna to work, so wired headphones are required. Market research supposedly showed that nobody wanted to have an FM radio in their mobile phone.
Pretty much every mobile phone sold since the late 1990s has had a fully implemented, but disabled, FM radio chipset but no provisions for an antenna and no way to turn it on.
Re: (Score:2)
if they unlock it wtf for do you need an app for it though? can't they have a tuner app built in..
Wait a minute (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Thankfully most countries are ignoring Norway's "courageous" decision in the same way that most countries ignored the phasing out of AM - a fact for which, as a collector and restorer of vintage radios, I am eternally grateful.
Yeah, well OK (Score:3)
That's nice but if the carriers disable it (I'm looking at you, Verizon) what's the point?
Re: (Score:2)
That's nice but if the carriers disable it (I'm looking at you, Verizon) what's the point?
Get unlocked, unsubsidized phone. You'll get faster update as well
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You could try going for a real carrier rather than a toy cellphone company whose service sounds like it's delivered through a rubber hose, and that only sells locked down toy cellphones.
Try at&t or T-Mobile. They sell the real thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep! There it is, right beside the plug in headphones they need as an antenna, but have no way to actually plug in...
Great! (Score:2)
Cigar? (Score:2)
Pretty close... [wordpress.com]
Re: (Score:2)
A cellphone already is a two-way radio. Does the author of that link not know how a cellphone works?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Does NextRadio use the FM chip, or Wifi? (Score:3)
I just tried it on my Samsung Galaxy S5, and it works, but it appears to be using WiFi. How do I know if it's using the FM chip?
Re: (Score:2)
Turn off your fucking WiFi? Jesus H Christ.
Yes, of course I tried that already! And the signal stopped. Then I tried connecting without WiFi on, and it worked. My network icon doesn't show activity, but still I wonder. Going to airplane mode disables the app, so that test is out.
There's no obvious indicator in the app that shows an FM chip was found. I suppose I could try watching my data usage after a few minutes of listening, to see whether my provider is streaming the signal to me.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It turns out that the Samsung Galaxy S5's FM chip is supported by NextRadio -- provided your mobile provider hasn't disabled it. Mine has (Verizon.)
There's more information on supported devices and networks here. [nextradioapp.com]
FM ... (Score:2)
... broadcasting is easy peasy for a lot of techs like ham radio operators and Radio Shack project dweebs.
This could be the answer to mesh networking.
That will be the "next radio" step.
Re: (Score:2)
We don't need no steenkin' app from Next Radio.
It will all be underground and illegal.
This is how terrorists will communicate.
I'm serious, kinda, except I didn't include white nationalists and sovereign citizens and stuff.
Headphone jack on s9 confirmed! (Score:2)
A bit late (Score:2)
Norway has already abandoned FM completely, the rest of Europe not far behind.
Re: (Score:1)
It's a bit like saying that because Apple abandoned headphone jacks that the rest of the mobile phone industry will follow suit.
Encroachment ... (Score:2)
... via Simple Data.
Eavesdropping on what station(s) you prefer, what genre music you like, you know
... just like apps do now and stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
WTF do I need FM for?
Disaster situations where the cellphone service is down and/or saturated.
Lighting/USB Antenna? (Score:1)
There is lots of talk about headphones used as FM antennas which I remember well. As it is not really an option for Apple and some other phones, could a charging cable be used in a similar way as the headphone cable? I realise this would require phone hardware designed this way.
Full Pockets (Score:2)
This would be really handy. If I want to listen to the radio commentary at my local sporting games, the streaming services are 30 - 60 seconds delayed.
They force non-commercial broadcasters to route through their app if they want to stream, but delay it so you can't stream it "live" and commercial-free over the top of the TV broadcast.
But the AM/FM broadcasts are instantaneous, so I always have a pocket AM/FM radio with me at the game.
Carrying one less thing would suit me fine.
The HAM in me is wondering... (Score:2)
My Nokia and Sony phones have them built in? (Score:1)
All of the Nokia devices that I've ever owned, along with and including the Sony Xperia z5 compact that I'm writing this reply on has a built in fm radio and tuner that uses the headphone wires as an antenna?! This seems so weird to be reading about this.. And no, none of them have ever used data to get information, because that's already embedded in the fm stream!! I just wish that hd-radio was available some how!!!
What they aren't saying... (Score:2)
is that they are turning on the analog FM for people just when countries are turning it off and switching to digital FM.
/s
Digital (Score:2)
But the followup questions are:
1) Analog, digital, or both?
2) And if not also digital, why not?
Huh? My $150 Moto 4G has FM Unlocked (Score:2)
What's the big deal? Yes, I have to plug headphones in as an antenna, but I can listed either with headphones or the phone's speaker. It is unlocked. Why the hell should it be? It's a fucking radio.