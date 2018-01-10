Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Future Samsung Phones Will Have a Working FM Radio Chip (androidpolice.com) 96

Posted by BeauHD from the flip-of-a-switch dept.
A few months ago, LG announced a partnership with NextRadio to unlock the FM chip in its smartphones. Now, Samsung is doing the same. Android Police reports: NextRadio made the announcement, rightly explaining that FM radio is essential in areas with low connectivity and in emergency and disaster situations where a connection might be difficult to obtain or maintain and where access to information could be a matter of life and death. With the chip unlocked, users will be able to listen to local radio on their phone using the NextRadio Android app. The press release mentions that "upcoming [Samsung] smartphone models in the U.S. and Canada" will have the FM chip unlocked, however I did find several existing Samsung devices with their FM chip enabled on NextRadio's site.

  • for antenna, just plugin your headph..... crap.

  • One Word: (Score:3)

    by no-body ( 127863 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:35PM (#55905335)

    Super!

    (Apart from that, why the FUCK was that locked in the first place and who was benefiting from that an/or who paid them to have it off ????)

    • I think the carriers wanted people listening to streaming services using their data plans.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by no-body ( 127863 )

        OK, that may be the reason, but the manufacturer of a cell is not really related to the service suppliers or - we use your phones to con our customer to buy them when you turn off the FM chip..

        Who wins there and who looses. Seems the 2. part is getting more and more overhand and the abuse increases.

        Really gotta put a stop on this, the only goal and focus here is $$'s, other values are gone out the window...

    • Super!

      (Apart from that, why the (blank) was that locked in the first place and who was benefiting from that an/or who paid them to have it off ????)

      You where the one to benefit. Do you have any idea how much space you need for an FM antenna? Without a reasonable sized antenna you won't pick up squat unless the transmitter is literally in the next block. You got a smaller, lighter cell phone with a bigger battery and never had an issue trying to keep your favorite FM station coming in clearly...

      • most of the smaller devices that have a FM tuner (like a Sandisk Clip) use the headphones as an antenna. I'm not sure if that's something that's possible with a micro USB/USB C connection

    • Oh, I couldn't guess oh, wait:

      Slacker Radio
      RadioTunes
      Jango
      AccuRadio
      Others [wondershare.com].

      Top 25 Free Internet Radio Sites to Stream Music at Ease

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kriston ( 7886 )

      The real reason is less interesting. The FM radio needs a reasonably long antenna to work, so wired headphones are required. Market research supposedly showed that nobody wanted to have an FM radio in their mobile phone.

      Pretty much every mobile phone sold since the late 1990s has had a fully implemented, but disabled, FM radio chipset but no provisions for an antenna and no way to turn it on.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gl4ss ( 559668 )

      if they unlock it wtf for do you need an app for it though? can't they have a tuner app built in..

  • Didn't Norway just do away with FM radio. I keep seeing articles about how FM is dying and Digital is taking over. Great timing for doing this.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Thankfully most countries are ignoring Norway's "courageous" decision in the same way that most countries ignored the phasing out of AM - a fact for which, as a collector and restorer of vintage radios, I am eternally grateful.

  • Yeah, well OK (Score:3)

    by willoughby ( 1367773 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:39PM (#55905353)

    That's nice but if the carriers disable it (I'm looking at you, Verizon) what's the point?

    • That's nice but if the carriers disable it (I'm looking at you, Verizon) what's the point?

      Get unlocked, unsubsidized phone. You'll get faster update as well

    • A common question posed to Verizon subscribers.

    • You could try going for a real carrier rather than a toy cellphone company whose service sounds like it's delivered through a rubber hose, and that only sells locked down toy cellphones.

      Try at&t or T-Mobile. They sell the real thing.

  • I want a feature where I can enter my callsign, and use it on HAM bands! Sure, I can use Hamsphere, or one of my handhelds, but if I have an FM chip, I want to actually use it.

    • I want a feature where I can enter my callsign, and use it on HAM bands!

      Pretty close... [wordpress.com]

    • Of course the bandwidth filters between broadcast FM and ham are completely different (100kHz broadcast vs. 12500 Hzfor NBFM ham/public service voice).
    • Nice, but unless you can attach some kind of reasonable antenna for transmitting what's the point? You will have to be standing directly on top of the repeater to get the squelch to open.
    • The FM radio chip will have a hard time getting to 2m, if it could even do narrowband. You're thinking of maybe this? [ruggedcall.com]

  • Does NextRadio use the FM chip, or Wifi? (Score:3)

    by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @08:52PM (#55905437) Journal

    I just tried it on my Samsung Galaxy S5, and it works, but it appears to be using WiFi. How do I know if it's using the FM chip?

    • Perhaps turn off the phone's wifi and data?
    • Next Radio will use either if memory serves. You have to set it up correctly. Google is your friend on that.

      • It turns out that the Samsung Galaxy S5's FM chip is supported by NextRadio -- provided your mobile provider hasn't disabled it. Mine has (Verizon.)

        There's more information on supported devices and networks here. [nextradioapp.com]

  • ... broadcasting is easy peasy for a lot of techs like ham radio operators and Radio Shack project dweebs.

    This could be the answer to mesh networking.

    That will be the "next radio" step.

  • At least so far, using headphone jack / headphones for the antenna for FM is the only way. I rag on Samsung for alot of things, but this is really cool and makes me want their smartphone (having batteries that resist degradation s8 onward and SamsungPay working at registers that don't take normal wireless payments are two others).

  • Norway has already abandoned FM completely, the rest of Europe not far behind.

    • It's a bit like saying that because Apple abandoned headphone jacks that the rest of the mobile phone industry will follow suit.

  • ... via Simple Data.

    Eavesdropping on what station(s) you prefer, what genre music you like, you know ... just like apps do now and stuff.

  • There is lots of talk about headphones used as FM antennas which I remember well. As it is not really an option for Apple and some other phones, could a charging cable be used in a similar way as the headphone cable? I realise this would require phone hardware designed this way.

  • This would be really handy. If I want to listen to the radio commentary at my local sporting games, the streaming services are 30 - 60 seconds delayed.
    They force non-commercial broadcasters to route through their app if they want to stream, but delay it so you can't stream it "live" and commercial-free over the top of the TV broadcast.

    But the AM/FM broadcasts are instantaneous, so I always have a pocket AM/FM radio with me at the game.
    Carrying one less thing would suit me fine.

  • ...which frequencies? Presumably everything from 88MHz-108MHz, but maybe also NOAA weather broadcasts? (~160MHz)

  • All of the Nokia devices that I've ever owned, along with and including the Sony Xperia z5 compact that I'm writing this reply on has a built in fm radio and tuner that uses the headphone wires as an antenna?! This seems so weird to be reading about this.. And no, none of them have ever used data to get information, because that's already embedded in the fm stream!! I just wish that hd-radio was available some how!!!

  • is that they are turning on the analog FM for people just when countries are turning it off and switching to digital FM. /s

  • But the followup questions are:

    1) Analog, digital, or both?
    2) And if not also digital, why not?

  • What's the big deal? Yes, I have to plug headphones in as an antenna, but I can listed either with headphones or the phone's speaker. It is unlocked. Why the hell should it be? It's a fucking radio.

