Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power Technology

Power Outage Brings CES To a Standstill For Nearly 2 Hours (cnet.com) 40

Posted by BeauHD from the worst-case-scenario dept.
A major power outage brought a major portion of the Consumer Electronics Show in the Las Vegas Center to a standstill for nearly 2 hours today. The lights went out at around 11:13 a.m. PT, just as the second day of CES 2018 was ramping up, and didn't turn back on until around 12:34 p.m. PT. CNET reports: It came a day after more than an inch of rain fell in Las Vegas, which caused flash flooding in the desert city. (Wednesday's weather is clear and warm, and it's unclear if the power outage was at all related.) The first reports of the blackout came from the convention center's Central Hall, which houses the giant booths for show mainstays including Sony, Samsung, LG and Intel -- though Samsung's booth still had limited electricity thanks to its own private backup power. By noon, security guards were refusing entry to parts of the Convention Center. The website of Nevada Energy, the power provider, listed the cause of the problem as "customer-owned electrical equipment."

Power Outage Brings CES To a Standstill For Nearly 2 Hours More | Reply

Power Outage Brings CES To a Standstill For Nearly 2 Hours

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

We can found no scientific discipline, nor a healthy profession on the technical mistakes of the Department of Defense and IBM. -- Edsger Dijkstra

Close