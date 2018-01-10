Power Outage Brings CES To a Standstill For Nearly 2 Hours (cnet.com) 40
A major power outage brought a major portion of the Consumer Electronics Show in the Las Vegas Center to a standstill for nearly 2 hours today. The lights went out at around 11:13 a.m. PT, just as the second day of CES 2018 was ramping up, and didn't turn back on until around 12:34 p.m. PT. CNET reports: It came a day after more than an inch of rain fell in Las Vegas, which caused flash flooding in the desert city. (Wednesday's weather is clear and warm, and it's unclear if the power outage was at all related.) The first reports of the blackout came from the convention center's Central Hall, which houses the giant booths for show mainstays including Sony, Samsung, LG and Intel -- though Samsung's booth still had limited electricity thanks to its own private backup power. By noon, security guards were refusing entry to parts of the Convention Center. The website of Nevada Energy, the power provider, listed the cause of the problem as "customer-owned electrical equipment."
So now 1h 21m is nearly two hours?
Anyway, I find that hilarious, but of course I wasn't there. As long as no one was hurt, we can all laugh.
...are all now sitting there with big grins and expecting a huge increase in traffic.
How about? Power Outage Brings CES To a Standstill For Just Over and Hour
I see what you didn't do there!
"Hour and a half" would've been most accurate, since the times they give add up to 91 minutes.
Rain might happen.
Design some way to get the max amount of water had happened in the past out from around networks that need protecting from water?
I guess emergency power isn't needed now that everything is in the cloud.
"Flash flooding" sounds like a vulnerability name (Score:3)
It was probably just some guy trying to push a core i9 past 5 ghz.
Did anyone check to see where George Clooney was? (Score:3)
Cause by rain yeah!, did anyone check to see where George Clooney was at the time?
all the backup power is for the slots and tables (Score:3)
all the backup power is for the slots and tables
Yea yea yea. Or forgotten it as yet another George Cloney / Brad Pitt / Matt Damon / Andy Garcia / Julia Roberts / Elliot Gould / Casey Affleck / Carl Reiner / Wayne Newton / Eydie Gormé / Angie Dickinson / Steve Lawrence vehicle.
But the rain had been over for nearly 20 hours at that point. Why did the water take so long to short that transformer? On the other hand it is entirely believable that the roof leaked into that transformer room, since it was leaking everywhere else in the convention center. Apparently whomever built the thing didn't understand water at all.
