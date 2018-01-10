Apple To Transfer Chinese iCloud Operations To Chinese Firm (bbc.com) 32
Apple's iCloud services in mainland China will be operated by a Chinese company from next month, the tech giant has confirmed, though Apple will still have access to all data stored on iCloud. The company said it had made the move to comply with the country's cloud computing regulations. iCloud accounts registered outside of China are not affected. BBC reports: The Chinese cyber security rules, introduced in July last year, include a requirement for companies to store all data within China. The firm, Guizhou on the Cloud Big Data (GCBD), is owned by the Guizhou provincial government in southern China. Guizhou is where Apple opened a $1 billion data center last year to meet the regulations. iCloud data will be transferred from February 28, Apple said. Customers living in mainland China who did not want to use iCloud operated by GCBD were given the option to terminate their account. Apple said the "partnership" with GCBD would allow it to "improve the speed and reliability of our iCloud services products while also complying with newly passed regulations that cloud services be operated by Chinese companies." It added that Apple had "strong data privacy and security protections in place and no backdoors will be created into any of our systems." However, some on social media have said the step gives Beijing more opportunity to monitor its citizens and others living in the country.
Re: (Score:3)
China is not a free market...
Re: (Score:1)
There is no "free" market... that's a BS construct sales pitch, it doesn't exist. Everyone regulates trade. Everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Apple is "voluntarily" doing this because the only other option is the complete loss of Chinese access - and probably all Chinese assets including manufacturing and intellectual property. How long could Apple survive if the PLA starts selling "knockoff" Apple phones and computers that are built in previously-Apple-controlled factories by previously-Apple-controlled technicians? After nationalizing all the Foxconn facilities?
Tim Cook controls NOTHING that isn't in China's pocket.
Re: (Score:1)
China is _Literally_ the Exact opposite of a free market. The state controls every aspect of business, you're allowed a certain latitude as long as you don't step on anyones toes. But in the end the state owns everything and everyone.
This worked so well for Microsoft /s (Score:1)
But seriously, Mindtree that handles support for Microsoft is just a disaster. We opened several tickets in July when we first started moving to Azure, and not a single one of them has been resolved.
Re: (Score:2)
but... but... cloud
Re: (Score:1)
We keep losing disks on Azure, but keep still being billed for them. That's annoying, but of course having servers crash and having to set them up again from scratch is a bigger problem. The highest level person we've talked to at Mindtree is Sonal Kathel, but even he doesn't even have permission to look at vms or disks so he can't help. Microsoft is providing the worst of both worlds. Support that isn't trained, can't escalate, and can't even view info about what they're supposed to support.
Firewall (Score:2)
The other half of the walnut is: what protections is Apple putting in place to ensure that once the PRC's intelligence agencies have penetrated the data center and systems located in the PRC (because they will) that this foot in the door will not give them leverage to penetrate the rest of the system located in the US and EU?
Re:Firewall (Score:4, Funny)
i think apple has an intel based CPU with IME to protect us from that.
Re: (Score:3)
PRISM (surveillance program) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
The solution that I have seen in a couple of companies now is this:
The Chinese DC's are isolated. All network traffic from the Chinese DC to the other DCs are whitelisted (from the non-China DC), with a long process involved to get anything added to the whitelist. Typically, only backup, migration, and monitoring are allowed. No keying material valid in a non-China-DC is allowed in the Chinese DCs. This means that any migrations will involve reencryption with new keys. Automated and manual audits of inter-D
Re: (Score:2)
Want to invest and build a brand in China? Laws are clear about how encryption will be used, the needs of law enforcement.
All international networks in and out are tracked back to see if they are a VPN thats new, unknown to the gov and mil in China.
Some VPN's will work in China at full speed and without question. Why? The government gets to se all its own citizens who are trying to use the service.
For that agreement foreigners get to feel like the VPN i
When will the West learn (Score:1)
Your brand accepts the laws under the Communist party in China.
What did the West think it would be like? All Tiananmen Square like with a digital democratic civil society forming around the US brand?
Communist governments do not allow freedom in. Communism controls brands so Communism has no competitors that can spread democracy and freedom.
Re: (Score:2)
Clear Signal (Score:2)
"We're not going to implement the Chicomms' demands".
But they'll work with a partner who will. Probably keeps their nose clean while complying with regs, and side-stepping the issue for shareholders.
"No backdoors in our systems" (Score:2)
They felt no need to state the very obvious implication - "of course, in a month they will no longer be *our* systems".
So? (Score:2)
... gives Beijing more opportunity to monitor its citizens and others living in the country.
OK with me.
Who's More Evil At This Point? (Score:2)
All the big tech companies seem to be in a giant rush to knuckle under to totalitarian regimes, and I'm not sure who's worse at this point. Google, whose motto seems to be "Sure, Be Evil!" or Apple, who is about to turn over all the records for every Chinese Apple customer to the Chinese Government?