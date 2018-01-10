Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Cellphones Android Hardware Technology

Samsung Will Unveil the Galaxy S9 Next Month At Mobile World Congress (theverge.com) 26

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-shiny dept.
Samsung will unveil its next flagship handset, the Galaxy S9, next month at Mobile World Congress (MWC). DJ Koh, the company's smartphone chief, confirmed the launch to ZDNet at CES yesterday without offering a specific date. The Verge reports: The S9 (and, presumably, an S9 Plus) will be the successors to the S8 and S8 Plus, which launched at a Samsung event in New York last March before going on sale in April. The S8 and its bigger brother were a hit with critics, who praised the phones' gorgeous design and brilliant cameras. The phones were even good enough to make consumers forget about the disaster of the Galaxy Note 7 and its exploding batteries. Not much is known about the Galaxy S9 at this point, though we're not expecting any radical departures from the S8. A handful of leaked renders suggest it will look near-identical to its predecessor, with a slight tweak moving the rear fingerprint sensor to below the camera (rather than its current, awkward position of off to one side).

Samsung Will Unveil the Galaxy S9 Next Month At Mobile World Congress More | Reply

Samsung Will Unveil the Galaxy S9 Next Month At Mobile World Congress

Comments Filter:
  • Who elected them? Is there an app for that?

  • Big, brittle, with irreplacable battery, I suppose (Score:3)

    by ffkom ( 3519199 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @07:10PM (#55904933)
    Samsung might build some fast chips and nifty sensors into its devices, but I have not bought one since they got...
    - too big, I want a phone, not a tablet
    - too brittle, the phone has to survice falling down, and I sure don't need a "frameless" display made for breaking
    - no more user replaceable battery - I refuse to buy any such device, and still run happily a many years old phone that now has its 3rd generation of battieries in use

    Wake me up when phone makers build something better, again.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      So buy a Galaxy Rugby or something.

      I mean, or don't, its not like you "should" by Samsung vs a MotoG a whatever else. But its not like they don't make a phone that meets your stated requirements.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ffkom ( 3519199 )
        Thanks for this information, never heard about he "Galaxy Rugby" before. Actually looks not bad, apart from the ancient Android (does it run Lineage?). But: It does not seem to be sold anywhere in Europe. If someone knows a reseller in the EU, please tell me.

        • I replaced by S5 with a LG V20. It's actually a great phone.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by vux984 ( 928602 )

          ok... looks like the rugby's available are old stock, that would explain the difficulty getting it and the old android version. Guess its been a few years since I looked at them.

          Samsung's successor looks to be something like the S8 Active, which hits a lot of your specs... although the battery may not be replaceable. It is pretty waterproof though.

          I watched a video on the replacement process..
          http://www.topmobilereviews.or... [topmobilereviews.org]

          Its not bad, and I've done harder repairs. Plus where I live the little cellphone s

    • Or a Galaxy Xcover 4. Removable battery, Android 7, LTE, IP68, MIL-STD-810G compliant

      Instead of whining and complaining about lack of choice when a new flagship phone is announced, perhaps you could look at the entire range. Makes you look like a retard.

    • 1) I thought from browsing in stores Samsung had something about the size of the iPhone X - that to be is the best compromise, still pretty tall so you get a lot of content, but nit as wide as the widest phones. Ijn fact I though the Note was the really huge one and the S( would be the intermediate size.

      2) They don't break as easily as you think, but you can always add a case (I use the iPhone X without a case, it's fine).

      3) I don't quite get you here, just because there is no hatch does not mean you cann

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jemmyw ( 624065 )
      I've tried a few smartphones over the years, several android and one iphone. The samsung s7 edge I've got now has been by far the best. I've had it since June 2016, it still feels fast (unlike my other androids did) and it still retains enough battery for 1.5 days of moderate use. I've had no reason to think about flashing a custom rom due to it retaining performance and the interface being fine. Previously I had an LG G3 which had a removable battery and what shit show that thing was.

  • The upgrade hamster wheel is insane!

  • Talking about the Galaxy S7s...

    The phones were even good enough to make consumers forget about the disaster of the Galaxy Note 7 and its exploding batteries.

    Slashdot...really! You folks still had to make sure you rub it in. We moved on long ago. Why even raise this point at this time?

    Jeeez...!!

    • could you repeat the last two sentences, the dull roar of Galaxy 7s with unreplaced batteries exploding in the background drowned you out.

  • I hope it is a good phone otherwise I will just have to go get a new battery for my s7. My work supplied phone plan lets me trade for a new model but I like my s7 with its "obsolete" audio jack, so will need to be something good to make me swap.

Slashdot Top Deals

We can found no scientific discipline, nor a healthy profession on the technical mistakes of the Department of Defense and IBM. -- Edsger Dijkstra

Close