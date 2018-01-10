Samsung Will Unveil the Galaxy S9 Next Month At Mobile World Congress (theverge.com) 26
Samsung will unveil its next flagship handset, the Galaxy S9, next month at Mobile World Congress (MWC). DJ Koh, the company's smartphone chief, confirmed the launch to ZDNet at CES yesterday without offering a specific date. The Verge reports: The S9 (and, presumably, an S9 Plus) will be the successors to the S8 and S8 Plus, which launched at a Samsung event in New York last March before going on sale in April. The S8 and its bigger brother were a hit with critics, who praised the phones' gorgeous design and brilliant cameras. The phones were even good enough to make consumers forget about the disaster of the Galaxy Note 7 and its exploding batteries. Not much is known about the Galaxy S9 at this point, though we're not expecting any radical departures from the S8. A handful of leaked renders suggest it will look near-identical to its predecessor, with a slight tweak moving the rear fingerprint sensor to below the camera (rather than its current, awkward position of off to one side).
Oh no! However will they survive after losing ones of sales?!
Big, brittle, with irreplacable battery, I suppose (Score:3)
- too big, I want a phone, not a tablet
- too brittle, the phone has to survice falling down, and I sure don't need a "frameless" display made for breaking
- no more user replaceable battery - I refuse to buy any such device, and still run happily a many years old phone that now has its 3rd generation of battieries in use
Wake me up when phone makers build something better, again.
So buy a Galaxy Rugby or something.
I mean, or don't, its not like you "should" by Samsung vs a MotoG a whatever else. But its not like they don't make a phone that meets your stated requirements.
I replaced by S5 with a LG V20. It's actually a great phone.
ok... looks like the rugby's available are old stock, that would explain the difficulty getting it and the old android version. Guess its been a few years since I looked at them.
Samsung's successor looks to be something like the S8 Active, which hits a lot of your specs... although the battery may not be replaceable. It is pretty waterproof though.
I watched a video on the replacement process..
http://www.topmobilereviews.or... [topmobilereviews.org]
Its not bad, and I've done harder repairs.
Now that the Active line has OLED screens they're really good phones.
Or a Galaxy Xcover 4. Removable battery, Android 7, LTE, IP68, MIL-STD-810G compliant
Instead of whining and complaining about lack of choice when a new flagship phone is announced, perhaps you could look at the entire range. Makes you look like a retard.
1) I thought from browsing in stores Samsung had something about the size of the iPhone X - that to be is the best compromise, still pretty tall so you get a lot of content, but nit as wide as the widest phones. Ijn fact I though the Note was the really huge one and the S( would be the intermediate size.
2) They don't break as easily as you think, but you can always add a case (I use the iPhone X without a case, it's fine).
3) I don't quite get you here, just because there is no hatch does not mean you cannot replace the battery.
Typical. Just when I got the hang of my S3. (Score:1)
The upgrade hamster wheel is insane!
Slashdot still had to "rub it in..." (Score:2)
Talking about the Galaxy S7s...
The phones were even good enough to make consumers forget about the disaster of the Galaxy Note 7 and its exploding batteries.
Slashdot...really! You folks still had to make sure you rub it in. We moved on long ago. Why even raise this point at this time?
Jeeez...!!
could you repeat the last two sentences, the dull roar of Galaxy 7s with unreplaced batteries exploding in the background drowned you out.
Samsung do one with a 5" screen but it's only 0.38" thick
https://www.gsmarena.com/samsu... [gsmarena.com]
You didn't even have to ask, they already made it.
If you don't mind the bigger screen Samsung have also done a S5 Active, S6 Active, S7 Active and an S8 Active. All supposed to be rugged phones.
They're the same phone inside as their plain Galaxy Sx's except a little bigger, with a bigger battery too and shock proof.
(I already have a chinese smartphone with a replacable battery and enough room and contacts to put in foreign batteries too.
Yeah, enjoy your phoning home cheap Chinese phone. People really don't value much their security over cheap price?
