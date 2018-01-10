Xbox One Adds New Achievement, Do Not Disturb Features In Previous Update (gamespot.com) 34
A Preview alpha build is now available for some Xbox One users who take part in the Insiders Program, which allows players to test out new system and game features before they go live to the public. This build contains several new features, such as the Next Achievements feature and a Do Not Disturb feature. GameSpot reports: The biggest addition coming for Xbox Insiders is the Next Achievements feature in the guide. Now, those who test new features and games from Xbox One will be able sort a cross-games list of upcoming Achievements. This way, you can easily see which Achievements you're closest to and quickly launch the game to achieve them. You can also sort your Achievements by how rare they are.
There are also a few tweaks to social settings. A Do Not Disturb online status is coming, which will suppress notifications and let your friends know you're unavailable at the moment. Comments on community posts are also getting an adjustment, and soon you'll be able to peek at the most recent comment and see who has liked your comments. The Narrator is also now able to read large amounts of text.
I don't know, man... The new XBox One X is pretty slick. It's pretty much impossible to build a gaming PC with that much graphics horsepower for $500.
Ok, smart guy, find me a gaming PC with a graphics card capable of playing modern day first person shooters in 4K resolution for $500. Good luck... just the video card alone will cost you $300.
WTF is the point of them other than to make you feel good? I just kind of ignore them when I play something
WTF is the point of them other than to make you feel good?
The point is to make you play the game more and want to play more games. It's a form of psychological validation which people very much want. If you analyze what they are then you can undermine your desire for them but that can also be quickly undone when you see what you are lacking.
It's neurohacking to get people to spend money on games, so why would they ever stop doing it?
Especially for those under 21 it is a legal high, actual dopamine fix for something accomplished. It's drugs without the drugs.
The concept of achievements could be interesting if most of them hadn't just become a checklist of things to do.
God of War 1, for example, had an achievement for dying enough to be offered Easy mode, but didn't have an achievement for beating it on any of the harder difficulties.
Like everything in gaming it was watered down for mass appeal.
Why shouldn't that be the point? Isn't that the reason you play games in the first place?
Earlier Xbox games could have used some better guidance or standards regarding distribution of points. Some games, like Enchanted Arms or King Kong, basically just gave you 1000 points spread out over the course of the main story. A little too easy, unless you're collecting points for their own sake. Other games like Blue Dragon were notoriously stingy, only giving you a paltry 150 points or so after beating the game which may have taken dozens of hours. The rest of the points were locked away behind ri
It's really fun to get achievements in Overwatch. Every character has two achievements specific to that hero, and you get a "spray" for unlocking them (you can paint a picture on a surface in the game when playing as that hero). Some are fairly easy and some are really hard. I also like that it will show you what percentage of players have unlocked that achievement.
A "sort by percent" column for achievements and a flag to silence notifications.
Are these really release notes for a big "preview" update, or did someone accidentally pull in two tiny little repo summaries for minuscule patches?
It gets me that people think this qualifies as a feature, especially given that almost every other achievement-based list on similar services lets you do this (hell, it's splatted over the front of my Steam profile for the first, and is a one-tick option box for the latter - and has
I'm on the inside program and my xbox has shown large achievement previews for a while. So I'm not sure what this change even is, unless it's a dedicated achievement pane instead of popping up as a screen saver. I do agree that this is a pretty pointless new update, but then again only the headline showed up and I had to click it to read the body.
How does one earn this "New Achievement, Do Not Disturb"? By not interacting with your online friends for a certain amount of hours?
