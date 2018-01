'I Tried the First Phone With An In-Display Fingerprint Sensor'

Vlad Savov from The Verge reports of his experience using the first smartphone with a fingerprint scanner built into the display:Vivo is using a Synaptics optical sensor called Clear ID that works by peering through the gaps between the pixels in an OLED display (LCDs wouldn't work because of their need for a backlight) and scanning your uniquely patterned epidermis. The sensor is already in mass production and should be incorporated in several flagship devices later this year.