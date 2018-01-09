Jack In the Box CEO Says 'It Just Makes Sense' To Replace Workers With Robots (grubstreet.com) 93
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Grub Street: Per Business Insider, Jack in the Box CEO Leonard Comma told an industry crowd that "it just makes sense" to swap cashiers for inanimate machines in the year 2018. Not because he thinks 2018 will be the year that fast food gets technologized so much as it's the year that Jack in the Box's home state of California increases the minimum wage to $11. In fact, wage bumps hit 18 states this year, with California on pace to become the first $15-wage state in coming years -- a prospect that terrifies industry executives. Jack in the Box has flirted with the idea of installing automated kiosks before. As early as 2009, it tested them out, and apparently found that they increase store efficiency and average check totals -- not bad at all if money's your bottom line. But according to Comma, the chain's executives balked because the upfront cost of converting from people to machines was still too great. What a difference a dollar an hour apparently makes: He told the crowd that with "the rising costs of labor," it's time to start thinking about automating restaurants.
This is *exactly* what you should expect when you attempt to socially engineer a solution that violates the rules of business, in this case, artificially raising the cost of labor beyond the market value. One hundred percent entirely predictable, and predicted.
And if you dont show some initiative, you deserve to die, that is what the fanatic capitalist right says, am I correct?
Actually, companies needing minimum wage laws as an incentive to pay any wage at all are the problem. The CEO making these claims after the minimum wage went up by one silly dollar should be reason enough to not want to do business with him.
If you pay minimum wage, you are saying that you would've paid less if it weren't illegal. You are saying that economy will fail if we abolish slave labour. People have been saying that for centuries, and guess what... They were wrong too.
The CEO making these claims after the minimum wage went up by one silly dollar
The minimum wage went up $1 on Jan 1st, but it will continue to rise a total of $5. Meanwhile, the cost of automation is coming down.
Expect to see most cashiers and order takers disappear from fast food joints, as they are replaced by kiosks.
This is a good thing, since the purpose of jobs is creating goods and services not "keeping people busy". We have a full employment economy, so these people can get new jobs where they do something useful.
But this is exactly what we want.
Increased productivity through automation.
This is a nudge towards natural progress, bringing the future a few years earlier.
The remaining employees will be more productive, and appropriately rewarded with more money. Jack in the box will have more sales, likely in high margin items (upsales tend to be).
Hopefully taxpayers won't be subsidizing Jack in the box employees as much as they are paid more too.
Well, if they are producing more (increased sales) with less people, the first statement is true.
If the minimum wage bump leads to them making more, the second part of the statement is true.
I'm not going to bet on the veracity of the summary, but if it's true they'll have less people producing more and getting paid more (as claimed) then it's true.
But this is exactly what we want.
Increased productivity through automation.
Of course, but most people don't see it that way. They tend to believe that all past productivity improvements are GOOD and the foundation of our prosperity, but all productivity improvements occurring now, or in the future, are BAD and are destroying jobs and pushing us into poverty.
This cognitive dissonance has been observed since the invention of the steam engine and automatic loom.
There will be less people selling more = more productive
They will be paid more (minimum wage increase).
Whether or bit it's appropriate can be debated I suppose, but they will be more productive and better paid.
If minimum wage didn't go up, Jack in the box was going to wait until the tech dropped a little in price and have the remaining employees be more productive and not paid any extra.
Automating consumers - that's what advertising is about.
They don't have to due business in the state, they can take their business elsewhere if they don't want to pay a livable wage.
McDonald's would still be profitable with a $50/hr minimum wage.
Bullcrap.
Annual payroll expense per McDonald's restaurant: $602,000
Annual net profit per McDonald's restaurant: $153,900
Even a 25% increase in payroll would put them out of business. There is no way they could absorb a 300-400% increase, which is what you are claiming.
McDonald's cost vs profit [mymoneyblog.com]
This is *exactly* what you should expect when you allow corporations to socially engineer a solution that puts greed above society's well-being, in this case by anthropomorphizing, hallucinating intelligence and purpose in, and then outright conferring godhood upon, "the market". One hundred percent entirely magical thinking, and getting old and stale really fucking fast.
And in a free market, exactly what is supposed to happen when the price of food is higher than one's salary?
The question is then will it be the people that riot? Or will it be the fast food robots when they become sentient and realize flipping burgers for free really sucks?
And in a free market, exactly what is supposed to happen when the price of food is higher than one's salary?
That tends to happen much more often when free markets are absent.
Bullshit (Score:2)
Okay, I'm going to say it because everyone's going to make arguments that are overly complicated and the answer is actually quite simple. Other than 50+ year olds, pretty much you can take any modern register and turn it around to face customers instead and suddenly it is a self serve kiosk. Since 2006 to 2014 there's been massive leaps in the UI+hardware that you pretty much have registers that only require basic reading skills and the understanding of "touch based UI" to fully grasp. Cash registers pri
What a difference a dollar an hour makes (Score:4, Interesting)
Or, maybe it's the 10 years of advancing robotics and automation technology that has lowered the pricepoint to one that is acceptable. A decade is a long stretch for tech, and the price per performance is steadily dropping.
Not just price (Score:2)
1. Accept less profit and have less money to invest in upgrades, the business.
2. Pay the workers the new wage but only need the hours of work that add up to the old wage per person working. Dont hire new workers.
2.5 Look into what can be done with touch screens to save some wages.
3. Buy a robot.
4. Buy more robots.
Who maintains them? (Score:1)
Didn't we have an article a few months ago that the replacement of low-wage fast food cashiers with kiosks meant instead having to hire higher-wage support personnel for said kiosks?
Mc Burgers (Score:2)
Cooking a steak and french fries are actually two of the easiest things to automate. Automated fry machines already exist.
You've never worked in a restaurant then (Score:2)
toasters (Score:2)
If they can save money they will be motivated to eliminate it. At some point you will have either workers working for nearly nothing or machines. In both cases, people cant put food on the table.
What doesn't make sense (Score:2)
The Automat concept has been around for a long time
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
What goes around comes around... (Score:4, Insightful)
Once we've all been automated out of work...who's going to buy the burgers?
Reminds me of this oft-quoted aphorism, about a UAW official being shown some early auto-plant automation:
(Apparently it wasn't really Henry Ford II. But Ruther confirmed the exchange occurred, with a high Ford official and words roughly equivalent.)
The CEO who thinks differently is a fool (Score:3)
If robots are available, less expensive, and acceptable to consumers... the CEO who DOESN'T replace their workers with them is a CEO presiding over a failing company. Because while they're not doing it, others are, and have greater profit margins to work with.
Corporations need to be able to deduct their expenses though, or it'd be pretty much impossible.
I work at a company that does about 1.5 million a year, we generally profit +- 50k/year (small business in a saturated and relatively efficient market).
Paying even a low tax on the full 1.5 million would pretty much make the business impossible (and I'm sure many others too).
You'd basically be destroying high investment low margin businesses.
Yeah but low-wage workers don't just disappear. They go into social aid programs, and instead of the CEO paying them a salary for doing menial work, it's YOU paying for their food stamps.
Absolutely. But the economic version of natural selection still applies... if he doesn't do it, his company will tank and another will take over. So the choice is, "Do we push this problem onto the taxpayer or do we go bankrupt while someone else pushes it onto the taxpayer?"
Seems like an easy choice.
The true fool is the CEO who thinks replace-and-fire is the whole of the strategy and a magical solution.
Just a variation on the old saying (Score:3)
Never try to extort someone for more than the cost to have you killed.
You know what else makes sense? (Score:3)
Replacing fast food with home-cooked meals.
You know what else makes sense? Replacing fast food with home-cooked meals.
Try that in a rented single room with no cooking facilities.
I did it for a while with a microwave and a hot plate. OK, technically the hot plate was probably against fire code, but I did it.
A small microwave isn't that expensive compared to the savings from avoiding a year's worth of fast food, and a hot plate is even less. I can easily cook something for myself at 1/10th the cost of a McD's meal that is also (much) better for me.
Those Robot CEOs would come to the same conclusion.
I'm just wondering (Score:4, Insightful)
How many meals will these new cashiers purchase.
repeat after me (Score:2)
The Walmart Effect (Score:2)
Cautionary Tale (Score:1)
Doesn't terrify anyone (Score:2)
a prospect that terrifies industry executives.
I odin't know why you have to paint such an emotional response on this, when to the upper level it's all just numbers. If minimum wage is too high to staff a location, they can simply close down and move elsewhere where labor is cheaper, or as the article notes switch to using automation. Even if they can't move and just have to close, it's just another factor on a spreadsheet and does not "terrify" anyone.
If anyone should be worried it would be teenagers or s
Maybe it'd be an improvement. (Score:2)
Could the robots make tacos that look like tacos?