Jack In the Box CEO Says 'It Just Makes Sense' To Replace Workers With Robots

Posted by BeauHD from the repeal-and-replace dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Grub Street: Per Business Insider, Jack in the Box CEO Leonard Comma told an industry crowd that "it just makes sense" to swap cashiers for inanimate machines in the year 2018. Not because he thinks 2018 will be the year that fast food gets technologized so much as it's the year that Jack in the Box's home state of California increases the minimum wage to $11. In fact, wage bumps hit 18 states this year, with California on pace to become the first $15-wage state in coming years -- a prospect that terrifies industry executives. Jack in the Box has flirted with the idea of installing automated kiosks before. As early as 2009, it tested them out, and apparently found that they increase store efficiency and average check totals -- not bad at all if money's your bottom line. But according to Comma, the chain's executives balked because the upfront cost of converting from people to machines was still too great. What a difference a dollar an hour apparently makes: He told the crowd that with "the rising costs of labor," it's time to start thinking about automating restaurants.

  • Of course (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Brett Buck ( 811747 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @10:33PM (#55898031)

    This is *exactly* what you should expect when you attempt to socially engineer a solution that violates the rules of business, in this case, artificially raising the cost of labor beyond the market value. One hundred percent entirely predictable, and predicted.

    • If you do the totals you get the same answer regardless, self service cashiers work out even in countries with 2-3x smaller minimum wage. You still need some cashiers to overseer the mechanical slaves, deal with customers experiencing technophobia or buying booze and tobacco.

    • Re: Of course (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Actually, companies needing minimum wage laws as an incentive to pay any wage at all are the problem. The CEO making these claims after the minimum wage went up by one silly dollar should be reason enough to not want to do business with him.

      If you pay minimum wage, you are saying that you would've paid less if it weren't illegal. You are saying that economy will fail if we abolish slave labour. People have been saying that for centuries, and guess what... They were wrong too.

      In your country, it is normal to

      • The CEO making these claims after the minimum wage went up by one silly dollar

        The minimum wage went up $1 on Jan 1st, but it will continue to rise a total of $5. Meanwhile, the cost of automation is coming down.

        Expect to see most cashiers and order takers disappear from fast food joints, as they are replaced by kiosks.

        This is a good thing, since the purpose of jobs is creating goods and services not "keeping people busy". We have a full employment economy, so these people can get new jobs where they do something useful.

    • But this is exactly what we want.

      Increased productivity through automation.

      This is a nudge towards natural progress, bringing the future a few years earlier.

      The remaining employees will be more productive, and appropriately rewarded with more money. Jack in the box will have more sales, likely in high margin items (upsales tend to be).

      Hopefully taxpayers won't be subsidizing Jack in the box employees as much as they are paid more too.

      • But this is exactly what we want.

        Increased productivity through automation.

        Of course, but most people don't see it that way. They tend to believe that all past productivity improvements are GOOD and the foundation of our prosperity, but all productivity improvements occurring now, or in the future, are BAD and are destroying jobs and pushing us into poverty.

        This cognitive dissonance has been observed since the invention of the steam engine and automatic loom.

    • They don't have to due business in the state, they can take their business elsewhere if they don't want to pay a livable wage.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AK Marc ( 707885 )
      The value of labor in a fast food restaurant is around $50/hr. The owners lie to increase profits. McDonald's would still be profitable with a $50/hr minimum wage. The only reason to pay less is to increase profits to the harm of the employees or customers.

      • McDonald's would still be profitable with a $50/hr minimum wage.

        Bullcrap.

        Annual payroll expense per McDonald's restaurant: $602,000

        Annual net profit per McDonald's restaurant: $153,900

        Even a 25% increase in payroll would put them out of business. There is no way they could absorb a 300-400% increase, which is what you are claiming.

        McDonald's cost vs profit [mymoneyblog.com]

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 )

      This is *exactly* what you should expect when you attempt to socially engineer a solution that violates the rules of business, in this case, artificially raising the cost of labor beyond the market value. One hundred percent entirely predictable, and predicted.

      This is *exactly* what you should expect when you allow corporations to socially engineer a solution that puts greed above society's well-being, in this case by anthropomorphizing, hallucinating intelligence and purpose in, and then outright conferring godhood upon, "the market". One hundred percent entirely magical thinking, and getting old and stale really fucking fast.

    • And in a free market, exactly what is supposed to happen when the price of food is higher than one's salary?

      • Automated killbots.

      • And in a free market, exactly what is supposed to happen when the price of food is higher than one's salary?

        That tends to happen much more often when free markets are absent.

    • you could pay them .99 cents/hr and the machine would still be a better deal. The reason it's happening now is cheap, reliable microcontrollers and big, high res touch screens are finally widely available. Software is also a lot better. Most of these run some kind of unix (android/linux/etc). They'll have uptime measured in decades.

      10 years ago these systems were too unreliable to replace humans. They ran XP and crashed all the time. Business is all about reliability, repeatably, and low risk. A living

    • Okay, I'm going to say it because everyone's going to make arguments that are overly complicated and the answer is actually quite simple. Other than 50+ year olds, pretty much you can take any modern register and turn it around to face customers instead and suddenly it is a self serve kiosk. Since 2006 to 2014 there's been massive leaps in the UI+hardware that you pretty much have registers that only require basic reading skills and the understanding of "touch based UI" to fully grasp. Cash registers pri

    • Except everything about your so-called "rule of business", whatever that means, is artificial. Everything above I-Takes-What-I-Wants-Or-I-Kill-You is artificial. There's nothing natural whatsoever about business. The minimum wage should be raised and automation taxed because those businesses are reaping the rewards of living in our nice society without returning anything. It's only because of those "artificial" things that society does (that you seem to hate) that even makes it possible for those scumbags

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      You apparently cannot understand hyperbole. Look it up. Think about it. You'll say fewer dumb things.

  • What a difference a dollar an hour makes (Score:4, Interesting)

    by I'm New Around Here ( 1154723 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @10:37PM (#55898049)

    Or, maybe it's the 10 years of advancing robotics and automation technology that has lowered the pricepoint to one that is acceptable. A decade is a long stretch for tech, and the price per performance is steadily dropping.

    • reliability. That's why everyone ignores. Open source means cheap, super reliable software. Tech advancements means the same for hardware. LCDs last for decades now. You can run these off a $20 64 gig compact flash and unlike a hard drive they last decades. Modern touch screens just work, they don't need to be recalibrated as the display ages. And the screens don't fade in a few years as long as you keep 'em out of direct sunlight.

      They had these kiosks in the 90s and early 2000s. 80% of the time they wer

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      If a city, state, nation, province wants to demand a much higher wage for all jobs then business have a few ways of thinking about that:
      1. Accept less profit and have less money to invest in upgrades, the business.
      2. Pay the workers the new wage but only need the hours of work that add up to the old wage per person working. Dont hire new workers.
      2.5 Look into what can be done with touch screens to save some wages.
      3. Buy a robot.
      4. Buy more robots.

  • Didn't we have an article a few months ago that the replacement of low-wage fast food cashiers with kiosks meant instead having to hire higher-wage support personnel for said kiosks?

  • ok, so i can imagine something like McDonalds automating the food "preparation", since it's basically already "pick up item A, drop on location B, wait for xx time, then drop on location C" type of work, but I don't see machines making my steak-frites in the way a proper chef would prepare them any time soon, or any other proper meal.

    • Re: Mc Burgers (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Cooking a steak and french fries are actually two of the easiest things to automate. Automated fry machines already exist.

    • outside of $100 a plate high end restaurants it's all very, very regimented and repeatable. Got to any cheaper restaurant and you'll find the core of the menu is slabs of meat. That's because any fool can cook it acceptably. And if a fool can do it, so can a machine.

      A $30 a plate place would need a few specialized robots and a few dozen programmers to run the chain (and they'll all be chains, since any restaurant with these resources will put the mom & pops out of business). And a $20/plate place?
  • DEY TOOK ER DERP !ç
  • is that word, "restaurant." Did they call that giant vending machine for cars a dealership?

  • The CEO who thinks differently is a fool (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @10:50PM (#55898119)

    If robots are available, less expensive, and acceptable to consumers... the CEO who DOESN'T replace their workers with them is a CEO presiding over a failing company. Because while they're not doing it, others are, and have greater profit margins to work with.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hjf ( 703092 )

      Yeah but low-wage workers don't just disappear. They go into social aid programs, and instead of the CEO paying them a salary for doing menial work, it's YOU paying for their food stamps.

      • Absolutely. But the economic version of natural selection still applies... if he doesn't do it, his company will tank and another will take over. So the choice is, "Do we push this problem onto the taxpayer or do we go bankrupt while someone else pushes it onto the taxpayer?"

        Seems like an easy choice.

    • Sure, but replacing the workers is only half of the equation. Different CEOs can do different things with the workers that were replaced, such as firing them, or take advantage of their experience and get them working/self-training on better stuff.

      The true fool is the CEO who thinks replace-and-fire is the whole of the strategy and a magical solution.

  • Just a variation on the old saying (Score:3)

    by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @10:52PM (#55898133)

    Never try to extort someone for more than the cost to have you killed.

  • You know what else makes sense? (Score:3)

    by 50000BTU_barbecue ( 588132 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @11:00PM (#55898175) Journal

    Replacing fast food with home-cooked meals.

    • You know what else makes sense? Replacing fast food with home-cooked meals.

      Try that in a rented single room with no cooking facilities.

      • I did it for a while with a microwave and a hot plate. OK, technically the hot plate was probably against fire code, but I did it.

        A small microwave isn't that expensive compared to the savings from avoiding a year's worth of fast food, and a hot plate is even less. I can easily cook something for myself at 1/10th the cost of a McD's meal that is also (much) better for me.

        It takes a bit of effort to grocery shop and a bit of effort to cook, but by all means, if you enjoy staying poor and somewhat malnouris

  • I'm just wondering (Score:4, Insightful)

    by MeNeXT ( 200840 ) on Tuesday January 09, 2018 @11:16PM (#55898265)

    How many meals will these new cashiers purchase.

  • A touch screen ordering kiosk IS NOT a robot! Very different animal and an order of magnitude easier to implement that the food preparation side. I'm all for this technology though. It'll do wonders for food consistency and order accuracy. The food prep side is not trivial from a mechanical perspective and is likely another decade or two away from real implementation. To do it efficiently requires a lot of special purpose equipment. The kitchens will also need to be laid out differently to allow the proper
  • You'll go to these restaurants because their prices will be lower. You'll need the lower prices because your wages aren't keeping pace with your productivity [google.com], meaning your labor is worth less every year. So to keep your head above water you'll shop at anti worker businesses because they'll treat their people like crap and pass a portion (a small one) onto you.

    You're not destroying the working class and following your fellow men and women to a new gilded age like lambs to the slaughter, you're saving mone
  • Literally the first thing that sprang into mind when reading the headline: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] If you can't afford to pay your workers, who can afford you product when you are near the bottom rung of services..... Long Live Jack-in-the-box. Meat the new Jack-in-the-box

  • a prospect that terrifies industry executives.

    I odin't know why you have to paint such an emotional response on this, when to the upper level it's all just numbers. If minimum wage is too high to staff a location, they can simply close down and move elsewhere where labor is cheaper, or as the article notes switch to using automation. Even if they can't move and just have to close, it's just another factor on a spreadsheet and does not "terrify" anyone.

    If anyone should be worried it would be teenagers or s

  • Could the robots make tacos that look like tacos?

