Tesla's New York Gigafactory Kicks Off Solar Roof Production (bloomberg.com) 37
In an email Tuesday, Tesla said that its manufacturing of the long-awaited electricity-producing shingles began last month at a factory in Buffalo built with backing from New York State. It comes more than a year after Tesla unveiled the shingles to a mix of fanfare and skepticism. Bloomberg reports: The appeal: a sleek, clean solar product, especially for homeowners seeking to replace aging roofs. The tiles -- from most angles -- look like ordinary shingles. They allow light to pass from above and onto a standard flat solar cell. Tesla, the biggest U.S. installer of rooftop-solar systems, piloted the product on the homes of several employees. The company expects to begin installing roofs for customers within the next few months.
Tesla started production of solar cells and panels about four months ago at its Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo. New York committed $750 million to help build the 1.2 million-square-foot factory, which currently employs about 500 people. The plant will eventually create nearly 3,000 jobs in Western New York and nearly 5,000 statewide, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in 2015.
Tesla started production of solar cells and panels about four months ago at its Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo. New York committed $750 million to help build the 1.2 million-square-foot factory, which currently employs about 500 people. The plant will eventually create nearly 3,000 jobs in Western New York and nearly 5,000 statewide, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in 2015.
About time. (Score:2)
Still, if he gets these off the ground and they have figured out the snow loads on them, we will be ordering these the next time that our roof is destroyed by hail (it will be the 3rd time).
These roofs are supposed to be more hail proof than concrete or slate tile, which hold up against all the hail on the front range (golf ball to baseball size).
Re: (Score:1)
Amazing that he can track these.
I read his autobiography, have been a close follower of his career, and have studied his methods for both engineering and leadership. I think his secret boils down to none of his schemes actually work, so there's nothing to track.
Re:About time. (Score:4, Funny)
I read his autobiography
I started to read an article about Musk by his ex-wife, Justine. In the first paragraph she said that if you ever want to be like Elon, you need to understand that "he would never waste time reading an article like this."
So I stopped reading, and watched random video clips on Facebook instead.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I was shocked. That was the only reason I have gotten interested in that. Here in Colorado, in 10 years, we have replaced 2x, and our insurance is starting to go up.
So next time (and we will likely have another within 3 years), we will cut a deal with insurance to switch to this and have the money they owe applied towards it. Then we can get our insurance l
Re: (Score:3)
Tesla's hail demo is not that impressive for a modern solar panel, IMO. Check this video of the SolarWorld panels. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] Now, That is impressive!
Re: About time. (Score:4, Insightful)
Your insurance won't pay for it. The roof is at least 3 times as expensive, twice as heavy as a regular roof, requires major engineering both due to weight and the electric and still won't hold up if the structure underneath it doesn't hold on.
Architectural shingles are likewise supposedly hail and wind proof, if your roof keeps getting damaged every few years, it may be time to get some better roofing materials or contractors with a good warranty, I just did my roof and it came with a 25y warranty against any condition. Make sure they don't keep layering shingles on top of a damaged structure and such.
If you want something like it, put a regular solar panel on your roof, all of the benefits, fewer of the drawbacks.
Re: (Score:3)
twice as heavy as a regular roof
This article claims that the Tesla tiles are one-third the weight of typical roofing tiles.
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/heres-how-much-a-tesla-solar-roof-will-cost-you [greentechmedia.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Architectural shingles are likewise supposedly hail and wind proof
"Hail proof" often does not mean "Colorado hail proof". Along the front range of the Rocky Mountains, you get some weird weather patterns. Hailstones the size of grapefruits can literally kill people. Some big hailstorms have caused more than $1 Billion in damages.
List of costly and deadly hailstorms [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, the glass solar roof will do great against golf and baseball size hail.
No roofing materials do. In the event electricity-generating shingles reach a reasonable price point, insurance premiums will adjust to accommodate them.
Insurance companies already reluctantly absorb the replacement cost of cedar shingles, metal roofing, and architectural shingles by premium adjustment... they are engineered not to lose money.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Tesla claims it will do better than a less-expensive conventional non-solar roof.
This page has video showing tests where they hit a tile with a 2 inch hail pellet traveling 100 MPH. (That's 50 mm and traveling 160 kph.)
https://www.tesla.com/solarroof [tesla.com]
I notice that the Tesla tile is mounted differently than the other two, and I wonder if that's cheating a bit. But it really does shrug off the hail strike.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The thing that stands out to me is the two tiles that broke were mounted differently to the one that didn't break.
They also don't disclose what rating the "traditional tiles" had.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, the glass solar roof will do great against golf and baseball size hail.
You know "glass" is a very wide category that refers to any non-crystaline, amorphous solid, and that not all glass is same as the stuff your windows are made of, right?
Re: (Score:3)
I have no problem imagining glass tiles resisting hail. Some windshields can resist these, and they are much larger and thinner than tiles. They also hold together after being broken.
It is not really an engineering problem. It's more about economics and aesthetics, as well as how much of a penalty there is compared to regular panels of the same size.
Re: (Score:2)
In Norway, they have special systems that use a small 12V electric current running through underground wires in order to heat pavements slightly. That's enough to make the snow melt. With solar panels, a similar system could be used to make sure the snow doesn't block out the light.
smart money (Score:2)
You can choose between two investments:
Option 1: You pay $100.00 and you receive one share of the company. If the value of the company increases or decreases, the value of your own share increases or decreases proportionally. If the company fails, your stock will be worth nothing and you will have lost $100.00. If the company falls in value, your share could be worth $25.00 and you would have lost $75.00. If the company grows, you can re-sell your stock at higher price than you paid and keep the differen
Re: (Score:3)
Hollywood found this trick 25 years ago, and extorted the Gold Coast in Australia, Toronto in Canada, and New Zealand (that I know of) with the "All those nice jobs will have to go overseas unless we get some subsidies" trick.
The Lord of the Rings movies cost my neighbours and I $50 million for instance.
They're all arseholes.
Re: (Score:2)
You missed out the bit where the employees get paid, and pay taxes.
$750,000,000 investment. so far 500 new jobs. Let's assume they're average New York State jobs, $67,000 per year. That's 33 million per year in income tax. $1.7M back to the state in income tax alone per year.
Not the best returns, but I doubt those 500 workers are being paid the average wage, probably higher. It gets 10x better when the number of jobs goes up to 5000.
There's also tax savings to be had by having lower unemployment rates. More
Re: (Score:3)
Sure but let's look at some values here : 750M for 8000 jobs (3K+5K) over say 10 years (at 0%) that's a requirement of 9.3K/person/year in state taxes to recover. Just from income, that would require each person to be paid over 150K/year (with about 100K income after taxes).
If we include sales taxes at about 9% and we assume that each person spends half of his/her after-tax income, we get to down to a requirement of 101K/year salary per person.
There are certainly other indirect sources (you mentioned some)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, this:
Should be changed to this:
It should be stopped. (Score:2)
Solar Freakin' Roofs! (take it apaaaart) (Score:2)