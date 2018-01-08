Wireless Charging Nears Unification As Powermat Cedes To Qi (engadget.com) 26
Powermat, the only contender to the dominant format Qi, has joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and now backs its rival. "Qi has become the dominant wireless charging standard on the market and the recently launched Apple iPhone lineup is evidence of this success," Powermat said in a statement. "[We] will share technology innovation to further unlock wireless charging potential, and will expedite the growth of the wireless charging infrastructure." Engadget reports: Powermat was barely hanging on as a standard, but as it mentioned, Apple's favoring of Qi for its upcoming chargers pretty much sealed its fate. The company was forced to upgrade its chargers to support Qi at Starbucks locations, for instance, so that Apple's Qi-supported iPhone X- and 8-owning clients could juice up. Until a few years ago, there were essentially three standards, the Alliance for Wireless Power, the Power Matters Alliance (no joking), and Qi, which was already the dominant player. The first two merged to form the Airfuel alliance in 2015, of which Powermat was the main player.
We need one standard that supports all use cases.
May I recommend Emacs?
Palm Pre (Score:2)
It remains in a certain way unfathomable that we still are dickering on this back when in 2009 I had a charging touchstone for my Palm Pre. And it was a matter of changing the snap on back cover.
Easy simple perfect.
Then Apple Shows Courage... (Score:2)
And drops wireless charging.
That or makes only Genuine © Apple Mat Apple compatible.