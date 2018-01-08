Intel Launches 8th Gen Core Series CPUs With Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics (hothardware.com) 72
MojoKid writes: At CES 2018, Intel unveiled more details of its 8th generation Intel Core processors with integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega M graphics. Like cats and dogs living together, the mashup of an Intel processor with an AMD GPU is made possible by an Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB), which provides a high-speed data interconnect between the processor, GPU and 4GB of second-generation High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM2). Intel is delivering 8th generation H-Series Core processors in 65W TDP (laptops) and 100W TDP (desktops) SKUs that will take up 50 percent less PCB real estate, versus traditional discrete configs. Both the mobile and desktop variants of the processors will be available in Core i5 or Core i7 configurations, with 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 8MB of cache and 4GB of HBM2. The 65W mobile processors can boost up to 4.1GHz, while the Radeon RX Vega M GL GPU has base/boost clocks of 931MHz and 1011MHz, respectively. The AMD GPU has 20 compute units and memory bandwidth checks in at 179GB/s. Desktop processors ratchet the maximum boost slightly to 4.2GHz, while the base/boost clocks of the Radeon RX Vega M GH GPU jump to 1063MHz and 1190MHz, respectively. Desktop GPUs are also upgraded with 24 CUs and 204GB/s of memory bandwidth. Intel says that its 8th generation Core i7 with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics is up to 1.4x faster than a Core i7-8550U with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU in a notebook system. System announcements from Dell and HP are forthcoming, with availability in the first half of this year. Intel has also launched a new NUC small form factor gaming mini PC based on the technology as well.
does it run (Score:5, Funny)
Meltdown?
You bet your ass it does! So how many can I put you down for?
Meltdown?
Only the CLI version.
A great time to buy Intel (Score:1)
Count me in!
Re:Defective (Score:4, Insightful)
So if you buy an Intel CPU you will need to deal with Meltdown.
By using an up-to-date version of Windows, Mac, or Linux. And if you don't buy an Intel CPU, you still need a very similar fix to mitigate Spectre.
Like it or not, this is not going to end in a mass recall - it's a fundamental design flaw with speculative execution. Poor security is a bug, but they delivered everything they promised on the box. This is not a simple patch. It's a complete redesign of a huge section of the die - and even if you do get your recall, it's going to be years before a new design can be fabricated and mass-produced. By then, it will be replaced and obsolete.
Re:Defective (Score:5, Informative)
> And if you don't buy an Intel CPU, you still need a very similar fix to mitigate Spectre.
Fixing meltdown requires kernel unmap/KPTI. This comes with a 20-30% tax for many workloads. I know people at hosting firms with shit melting down because they've installed the patch and now they have degenerate end-user workloads.
Spectre requires a million little fixes that are generally cheap in performance.
Re: (Score:2)
We need a final solution to the degenerate end-user problem.
Intel CPUs are the more expensive ones. They run at about the same temperature, and Ryzen is every bit as good at multithreading as Intel chips.
Intel having competition means us consumers win.
Too soon? (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:Too soon? (Score:4, Insightful)
Meltdown is probably an easy fix even for the silicon. Spectre however, as far as I can see, is next to impossible to fix. Maybe somebody can correct me, but they need to get rid of the speculative execution pipeline all together.
It really seems very facetious of them to try to sell everybody on their new CPUs with this very heavy baggage hanging over their chips.
AMD affected by Meltdown bug after all (Score:1)
Who is going to buy these CPUs? Intel knew about the bug for half a year and did not scratch the release? Linus was right then. They do intend to keep selling shit.
hahaha! corporate america will. have you seen the investor headlines regurgitating intel's spew? Intel has patch for spectre, which was the more serious bug! meltdown just takes a little patch!
no, not kidding
Name (Score:2)
Intel don't like taking RISCs
Performance claims (Score:1)
Intel says that its 8th generation Core i7 with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics is up to 1.4x faster than a Core i7-8550U with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU in a notebook system.
That's actually a very impressive result. If I was buying a gaming machine, a 1050 is about the minimum. A 1050 TI would be better and it seems like this chip is in 1050 Ti territory.
You can get passively cooled 1030s
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.... [phoronix.com]
AMD's strategy (Score:1)
I'm confused about AMD's business strategy with this move. They just finally got their foot back in the door with Ryzen being competitive against Intel after a decade of falling behind in performance. Topping this off of Intel not having a competitive solution to AMD's APU with a decent-performing 3D GPU, and AMD finally seemed poised to grow its share in the laptop & desktop market.
But partnering with Intel to create an Intel APU defeats the purpose of buying an AMD APU.
I suspect AMD has accepted tha
Re: (Score:3)
My guess is, this looks like something Apple asked for specifically.
I guess we'll know in a few months, if they finally update the Mac mini and the MacBook Air.
Re: (Score:3)
But partnering with Intel to create an Intel APU defeats the purpose of buying an AMD APU.
Not really.
The AMD parts will be cheaper.
They'll be easier to overclock.
The AMD parts may have some advantages on bus interconnects, being from the same vendor (benchmarks will tell...).
There's a real chance that Global gets to 7nm first.
Yet
... somebody who really wants an Intel anyway and won't consider an AMD CPU -
- well, they're getting AMD graphics. That helps in the AMD/nVidia marketshare battle and it l
Re: (Score:3)
How about "We ship silicon that is in 95% of all PCs"
Getting a taste of practically everything sometimes adds up to more than all of very little.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a little old school, but... (Score:1)
Dear intel (Score:3)
Putting AMD hardware next to yours doesn't automatically grant immunity from Meltdown and Spectre. Nice try, though.
Right....better move over to ARM or something thing non-intel relat.....huh?....what's that? Meltdown affects ARM chips too?!?!
awe....and I wanted to hate on Intel like a smarty pants....
Re:Hey Meltdown trolls.... (Score:4, Insightful)
eh, I read AMD is only vulnerable to Spectre variant 1
you have source for your claim anything but Intel and certain ARM are vulnerable to Meltdown?