GoPro Quits the Drone Business (theverge.com) 53
GoPro has announced that it's exiting the drone business, citing the challenges of turning a profit in an "extremely competitive" market. From a report: The company revealed the news during its earnings report today, saying that its Karma drone would be the last it would make. The company is also laying off hundreds of staff and reducing the pay of CEO Nicholas Woodman to $1 as it struggles to manage its rocky financials. The $799 Karma drone was first unveiled in late 2016, but proved to be an unfinished and expensive product.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Rather Predictable (Score:4, Interesting)
I never understood how GoPro ended up getting so hyped in the first place. As smartphone cameras get better and better, the universe of people who really care enough to buy a stand alone camera keeps getting smaller. I know their schtick was "action sports" where a smartphone camera is too bulky or difficult to use, but most people figure out after filming a ski run or two that they aren't Shane McConkey (RIP) and won't be filming much of interest. Then, the gopro goes in the drawer, never to be used again.
I suppose branching out into drones was an attempt at recognition of the above, but the problem is then they had to extend outside their core competencies. There's a lot more to a good drone than a good camera.
Re:
The true GoPro market is not about showing what it is like to do something, its showing YOU doing something to others. That's why selfie-oriented mounting hardware is so popular.
Re:
The true GoPro market is selling $30 webcams for upwards of $400. I guess they figured out that you can't do that with drones due to the number of competitors.
Re:
>The true GoPro market is not about showing what it is like to do something, its showing YOU doing something to others.
Produce a drone that follows a beacon at a chosen distance and horizontal / vertical offset, and can handle obstacle avoidance. Make it crash-resistant, waterproof and buoyant, and able to keep up with a jet ski with a 15 minute flight time. If you want to get fancy, have it clever enough to be able to circle its target or occasionally pass overhead, or modify its relative position for
Re:
Your car IS crash-resistant. It has airbags and crumple zones, seatbelts and antilock brakes. There are plenty of things in car design to protect the most important parts in the event of a collision.
For a moderately lightweight drone intended to operate over water at low altitudes, 'crash-resistant' means able to fall a few dozen feet into water, and then bob on the surface without the electronics getting wet until it is recovered by the owner. Maybe even with battery-mo
Re:
For a moderately lightweight drone intended to operate over water at low altitudes, 'crash-resistant' means able to fall a few dozen feet into water, and then bob on the surface without the electronics getting wet until it is recovered by the owner. Maybe even with battery-monitoring to have it auto-descend gently when it is nearing the end of its run time.
Waterproof drones do exist, but they are expensive. There is a lot of electronics that needs to breath whilst in flight (the ESCs spring to mind immediately), and the altimeter (actually a barometer) needs to know the outside air pressure in order to hold altitude. All decent drones have battery monitoring and do auto-land when the power gets too low.
As a drone user (I fly the Yuneec Typhoon H and the Blade Chroma as backup), the Karma offered absolutely nothing I wanted. For the price of a Karma + GoPro
Re:
>the altimeter (actually a barometer) needs to know the outside air pressure in order to hold altitude.
If they're using pressure-based altitude measurements they're fools. That is insufficiently accurate for this purpose! A radio altimeter for a drone adds around 3.5W of power draw, 300 grams of weight, and around $500 to the cost. Such a device would also likely fade in ability after about 60m unless designed to use more power (and cost more money), but really 60m is more than needed for the purpose I
Re:
I never understood how GoPro ended up getting so hyped in the first place. As smartphone cameras get better and better, the universe of people who really care enough to buy a stand alone camera keeps getting smaller. I know their schtick was "action sports" where a smartphone camera is too bulky or difficult to use, but most people figure out after filming a ski run or two that they aren't Shane McConkey (RIP) and won't be filming much of interest.
It's not about whether it's of interest to anyone else, necessarily. It's that if you wipe out during a ski run while using your smartphone to record your run, you will probably obliterate it. The people who can afford to go skiing frequently enough to have use for a camera have expensive phones, and a couple hundred bucks for a GoPro is both a trivial expense, and also likely to save them hundreds more. It doesn't have to be a GoPro, and in fact it probably shouldn't be at this point, but one advantage of
Re:
I have a GoPro. I do a decent amount (30-40 weekends/year) of cave exploration, mapping and cave diving, so it's nice for that. They have a good range of accessories and extremely durable and waterproof. I would never take a smartphone into a cave. Most of the filming I do is for my own documentation and I rarely share it.
The problem with GoPro is once you've bought one, you don't really need another. Mine is a 3rd gen model and I have no intention of upgrading. Neither does anyone else I know. and I
Re:
The problem with GoPro is once you've bought one, you don't really need another. Mine is a 3rd gen model and I have no intention of upgrading. Neither does anyone else I know. and I know a lot of people who regularly use their GoPro. Whatever is the current model is bought and then used for years.
Absolutely. This is why they tried to get into the drone business, because their market was pretty much saturated.
Re:
I never understood how GoPro ended up getting so hyped in the first place. As smartphone cameras get better and better, the universe of people who really care enough to buy a stand alone camera keeps getting smaller. I know their schtick was "action sports" where a smartphone camera is too bulky or difficult to use, but most people figure out after filming a ski run or two that they aren't Shane McConkey (RIP) and won't be filming much of interest. Then, the gopro goes in the drawer, never to be used again.
I suppose branching out into drones was an attempt at recognition of the above, but the problem is then they had to extend outside their core competencies. There's a lot more to a good drone than a good camera.
Newsflash: there is such a thing as people needing cameras for professional use. We're not gonna use a smartphone except to look at the time, use an app to know at what angle the sun will be at a precise date/time and other tasks that professional cameras obviously can't do. Though even there, GoPros are, quite frankly, shit, and they're thankfully being overrun by cheaper, quality alternatives.
Re:
I never understood how GoPro ended up getting so hyped in the first place.
Precisely because they spent a lot of money generating the hype. It is the same model Redbull uses, and it can be very successful. The issue for GoPro is that they do not have any platform lock in or proprietary tech (they are pretty much an Ambarella reference design). Once their market got big enough to get the attention of the likes of Sony and chinese OEMs, it was always going to commoditize quickly. Hence why their profit margins are razor thin, despite decent turnover.
They tried a number of things to
Re:
but most people figure out after filming a ski run or two that they aren't Shane McConkey (RIP) and won't be filming much of interest. Then, the gopro goes in the drawer, never to be used again.
Uhm, have you ever looked at a normal person's social media feed? Objectively it's full of everyday people doing everyday things. Lots of people have an action camera and make pretty mundane clips to say "Hey, I'm skiing in the Alps" not "Watch me do a triple backflip" using it more or less like a dash cam. Their problem is that the market is pretty saturated and there's very little reason to upgrade your camera, it's about form factor, robustness, weather sealing and mounting accessories. It's more about h
Re:
When 4K60 is about to become a low cost product for consumers, be ready, first and with a good product.
Dont expect sales of last gen product lines to keep the creative and gifted people brand loyal.
The most creative people want the next gen product now to be more creative with.
The next brand to offer that is the brand they will be using and telling the world about.
Other brands are waiting to offer just that product, service, support, soft
Re:
I think instead of cancelling their drone business after a single lack-luster try, they should have come out with a V2 that didn't suck. Their strategy here makes no sense.
A Chinese company called DJI is clobbering every other competitor. [cnbc.com]
Some say it grew suspiciously fast and suspect gov't-backed cheating & subsidizing. But at this point there's no solid evidence.
Reason for failure (Score:2)
Hmm, I guess they had bad Karma.
Thank you, thank you. No applause necessary.
To build a quadcopter in the US or EU (Score:2)
Re:
GoPro would only have needed to worry about that if their drones could reliably fly. That was never a feature they had.
Last PR stunt (Score:2)
GoPro destined to GoBroke (Score:2)
Re:
Competitors be flying! (Score:2)
True, that. It's hard to turn a profit when your competitors have drones that fly, while yours grab headlines for literally dropping out of the sky.
That's only half joking. The PR disaster of the early design issue was pretty huge. Personally, I think it's a shame. The likes of DJI really could use some stiff competition.
Thank Nick, take on for the team! (Score:5, Interesting)
Drop your salary from about a million per year to $1
Keep your hundred million in stock payments.
That year, Woodman earned a staggering $77.4 million. His package included a base salary of $800,000 and stock awards of $74.6 million, as well as other compensation
That was his 2016 package, 2017 was probably bigger.
OT: Battery life... (Score:2)
Re:
More importantly, have they fixed the vibration? (Score:2)
More importantly, have they fixed the vibration ripple effect?