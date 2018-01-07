Would You Use a Smartphone-Style Laptop With a Three-Day Battery Life? (king5.com) 96
An anonymous reader quotes USA Today: "Always connected personal computers" -- or ACPCs -- refer to a new breed of Windows laptops with three key features: a battery that can last multiple days; instant-on access when you open the lid or touch a key; and an optional high-speed cellular connection, to avoid hunting for a Wi-Fi hotspot to get online. In other words, your laptop is going to behave a lot more like your smartphone...
In fact, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, ASUS is claiming battery life of up to 22 hours of continuous video playback, and up to 30 days on standby. At $799, the ASUS NovaGo (model # TP370) will also be the first always-connected PC with a 360-degree flip hinge -- making it a "2-in-1" that can convert from laptop mode to a tablet by bending back the 13.3-inch screen -- and the first with Gigabit LTE speeds, for an always on, always connected experience.
ASUS's media relations director touts the high-speed cellular connections -- which consumers pay for separately -- as 3 to 7 times faster than broadband. "It allows you to download a 2-hour movie in about 10 seconds."
And Qualcomm's senior director of product management says there's more ways that it's like a smartphone. "Even when the screen is off, it's still connected, so when I open the lid, it does facial recognition, and I'm in."
netbook?
Yes, but I pronounce it to rhyme with "lion jive".
"The hatred of Christianity on Slashdot is on par with Kabul, Tehran, or Riyadh."
Not at all. Those countries have their own invisible friend.
We are sane and have none.
"The hatred of Christianity on Slashdot is on par with Kabul, Tehran, or Riyadh."
I consider myself an equal opportunity hater. I believe it's design is to foster hate and generate income from the poor and uneducated.
BT.W: ever notice how about 90% of hat wearers are zealots?
netbook?
A netbook might have required a monthly recurring cost that creates a never-ending revenue stream for manufacturers.
This new hardware fucking guarantees it.
Big difference.
In what way? I don't pay Apple for my cellular connection. Why would you pay Asus?
In what way? I don't pay Apple for my cellular connection.
I stand corrected by my manufacturer comment. Regardless, my point still stands. You still have to pay your cellular provider, which an iPhone turns into an iTouch real quick unless you pay for a monthly recurring service.
Why would you pay Asus?
Currently, some netbooks have WiFi and cellular services. In the future, I would not be surprised one bit if free connections (such as WiFi) are phased out completely in favor of making hardware that forces you to subscribe to a cellular service in order to use it.
The concept of SaaS/IaaS isn't some fad that's going away. Pretty soon, all hardware and software will come with a perpetual cost. The concept of one-time purchase and outright ownership will become a thing of the past thanks to Greed.
You can just buy the device outright and get yourself a pay as you go data SIM which you charge up when you're in the country
In the US I always used the T Mobile Walmart $30 a month package, now sadly discontinued
http://uk.businessinsider.com/... [businessinsider.com]
In the UK I use Tesco mobile where you can get 1GB £7.50 or 2GB for £10
https://www.tescomobile.com/he... [tescomobile.com]
You might be able to do better than this now - there are loads of MVNOs and the market is fairly competitive.
Most countries have mobile operators whic
I'm not really sure what you're getting at, if that WiFi is getting data from the Internet then it's using some form of paid service too. Phones have had cellular/WiFi/Bluetooth triple play for a long time with no indication that the latter two are going away and you can set them up as a personal hotspot for your laptop or other device with no stress. Essentially this is just an integrated version of what's already trivially available. Considering that essentially all laptops have a WiFi/Bluetooth chip and
Youd have the option to subscribe to cellular internet. Or you could opt to rely on using wifi (which could even be by tethering ti an existing cell)
netbook?
Yeah... I don't really get this whole "instant on" thing. My old eee 900 had a wake from sleep time of a second. It was sufficiently low that it never bothered me. For some reason I find a 2 second pause bothersome even though by the time I have my laptop out, it's more than an instant check of something. I find my work macbook pro annoying in this regard.
My tablet and BT keyboard connected to my phone hotspot if needed serves me well.
Yes (Score:2)
Phone with a big screen and decent keyboard? Sounds great.
Based on the frequency of my auto-correct based typos you can probably tell that I post from my phone a lot already.
Re:Yes (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes! YES! HELL YES!
I want a Nokia Communicator with usable screen ratio and Android OS.
A 720 to 1080 AMOLED on the inside and epaper on the outside.
Frickin hughe battery and antenna. THAT is what I want. I'll even wear that sucker in a belt pouch if I have to!
If its with iOS or Android OS or Windows.... No! No! Hell triple NO! No spyware OS. No closed garden.
Cellular is useless with the limits imposed in my country. No unlimited packages available. So hell triple NO! screamed out from the rooftop.
I should have added if it's by ASUS another triple No since they seldom support a product of this nature more than 2 years.
Phone with a big screen and decent keyboard? Sounds great.
13.3 is not a phone, it's a laptop with a modem. For a phone, you're looking for this [indiegogo.com], at 5.99.
Re:Always Connected (Score:5, Insightful)
Do not want under any circumstances. *I* decide when *MY* devices connect.
Welcome to the group of us that represent the 0.1% of society. Our motto is Good Luck With That.
We fight against the other 99.9% of society driving manufacturers that have adopted the Take-It-And-Like-It-Bitch manufacturing standard.
You are waaaaaaay less than 0.1%.
Re: (Score:3)
Is there a newsletter I can sign up for? I mean a mailing list. No, a usenet group or, umm, a facebook clan, that's it!
Do not want under any circumstances. *I* decide when *MY* devices connect.
Welcome to the group of us that represent the 0.1% of society. Our motto is Good Luck With That.
We fight against the other 99.9% of society driving manufacturers that have adopted the Take-It-And-Like-It-Bitch manufacturing standard.
Sadly, this 99% of society has infiltrated the ThinkPad community, so now ThinkPads are getting gimped: soldered RAM, non-replaceable battery, no Ethernet port (I shit you not!), "thin as a leaf, light as a feather"-flimsy crap is replacing what used to be an indestructible, infinitely-repairable and expandable workhorse with excellent keyboard. Oh yeah, the keyboard is gimped, too, so it looks more like a Mac. I hate this idiocracy.
Do you want to use an Intel Atom notebook for 800 bucks? Cause that is what is actually asked.
Chinese manufacturers will provide something at reasonable cost.
Re:Counter question (Score:4, Informative)
A Windows 10 ARM machine running x86 code gets 818 on Geekbench
https://www.windowslatest.com/... [windowslatest.com]
I.e. about level with an Intel Celeron SU2300
http://browser.geekbench.com/p... [geekbench.com]
Running native code it's about 2.5x faster at 2092
http://weborus.com/snapdragon-... [weborus.com]
No thanks (Score:3)
Are you 100% sure they're grass seeds?
I've had several monitors (both home and work) acquire a bunch of dead pixels during the summer. At least I assumed it was dead pixels caused by the heat, until I saw one of the little fuckers move.
Turns out really tiny insects were crawling between the screen and the backlight.
Fumigate your house now, then burn it down, then nuke the charred remains from orbit.
Whatever you do, it doesn't involve squeezing the display and squishing them dead...
. ' .
So you're literally a lousy German?
If it's anything like the last ASUS I owned (a TF101 Transformer) the keyboard will be shit (half the keys will stop working within 12 months) and there'll be a half-dozen dead pixels that, with microscopic examination, turn out to be grass seeds under the glass. How the fuck do grass seeds get inside a screen at the factory?
I came here with the same thoughts. My thought process as I was reading the summary:
"Would You Use a Smartphone-Style Laptop With a Three-Day Battery Life? " Well, yeah that does sound like something I might...."ASUS is claiming"....you know what, I think I changed my mind.
I had a Transformer Prime (the model after your TF101). I had zero problems with the screen or keyboard. On the other hand, the GPS was absolute shit. It wouldn't function unless you had absolute clear line of sight. I mean, even inside
I've still got a TF201 with that garbage keyboard. Because I bought the keyboard new in box (old stock) it still works OK. But yes, the GPS is terrible because of the sexy metal case.
Oddly, there are some pretty new ROMs for the device, but performance will never be what it needs to be because of the limited RAM.
Which brings me to my final analysis. I'd love to have a phone which was powerful enough to stand in for my desktop, but it needs two things that today's portables all seem to be missing. One of the
Sounds a lot like the Psion I carried for years when I was a working consultant -- actually a series 3 and then a series 5. liquid crystal display, SSDs for storage and a very usable but tiny keyboard. A pity they never got traction this side of the pond. And ran on AA batteries for weeks -- a very practical pocket computer, something I miss when using my smartphone. With wireless connectivity (still many years in the future) it would have been perfect. Nokia and Microsoft made sure it died... but they still make industrial stuff.
It's making a comeback. Kind of.
https://www.indiegogo.com/proj... [indiegogo.com]
My Tandy 102 (Score:2)
My Tandy 102 has over a week of battery life.
My "feature phone" cellphone I used to use before I had to get an android for work e-mails, lasted almost a WEEK with constant use.
If it were up to me, I'd have a shitty feature phone that ALSO had a hotspot support, and then I'd just use my laptop whenever I want.
Touchscreens are complete shit and the antithesis of productivity. I'm not writing comments online with a freakin' touch keyboard, it's a PITA--let alone anything productive on a cellphone. Other than c
I had one of these
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Problem is it's not a very practical form factor. As crappy as touch screens are it's actually easier to get used to one for typical 'phone' stuff than it is to open up a Communicator type device and try and type on a physical keyboard.
It's worth experimenting with though. I could see myself buying a Windows 10 or Android ARM or x86 device if it was the the same width and height as my LG V20 but was a bit thicker, had a physical keyboard and could run Andro
Two for the price of one? (Score:2)
yes if.. (Score:3)
Yes if I can install Linux on it. I love the concept of very lightweight, long battery life and still a full OS with a keyboard.
I've got a Lenovo MIIx, which I like, but never managed to get Linux running on it properly as it needs 64 bit UEfi but the processor (atom) is limited to 32 bit. I managed to get multiarch Debian on it but it would freeze within minutes after boot. It's probably my only device with just Windows on it and I now hardly ever use it.
A device that can run for days, and has a full desktop OS on it definitely has purpose for me, I just prefer that to be Linux.
Btw this link [asus.com] has much more info on the device
Exactly, Linux or macOS (OS X).
However right now I consider to finally get a mobile WiFi box (a small WiFi enabled device with a SIM card to connect to cellular networks).
Smartphone-Style Laptop... (Score:2)
Would You Use a Smartphone-Style Laptop With a Three-Day Battery Life?
Just reading that headline made me think of a tiny smartphone sized laptop, but on further inspection they seem to be talking about a regular old 13.3 inch laptop with a built in mobile network chip, lots of batteries and 360 degree hinges so you can use it as tablet. I will never say no to more battery capacity and I like the idea of a mobile network chip built straight into the laptop. My dad had a similar device from ASUS and quite frankly I was not impressed with their service or the robustness of the h
I would if... (Score:3)
1. it runs Linux, I mean the manufacturer (e.g. Qualcomm) is committed to integrate and support Linux
2. The manufacturer is committed to enable the most efficient powersaving with Linux
3. Specs are not limited or crippled in some way (like netbooks in the past)
Otherwise I'd move along...
Theoretically it could last all week. (Score:5, Informative)
I have a Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 pro that does this, add a bluetooth keyboard - and you have that laptop you're talking about.
The key to long battery time, is to DISABLE WIFI. Bluetooth is okay, it uses a fleafart's energy of power, but WIFI is another beast, it sucks the batteries dry within hours of any device.
When I disable wifi, it's not uncommon for me to have the device on for a whole week, and still able to just within seconds turn on wifi and go on about my business as nothing happened.
The always-connected isn't really needed, and if it is - you'll be recharging it anyway.
This is why a phone OS would really help. In Android you can keep WiFi on and it makes little difference to battery life because the phone turns it off and keeps all the apps asleep most of the time anyway. When the screen is off it sleeps for increasingly long intervals, up to 15 minutes iirc.
It runs a Phone os (Android 6.0), and my Sony L1 runs Android 7.0 - same thing. Turn off the phone's wifi - and it lasts for nearly a week. Turn it on, and I'm happy if it makes it to the next day.
The article mentions cellular connection. (Score:2)
The article specifically talks about a device with a cellular connection. If you think wifi uses a lot of power, you are going to have a very nasty surprise with cellular radio on!
;)
Of course not. (Score:1)
Because it's not about running time, it's about "hey buy our new cool allways-connected-to-the-mothership-so-we-can-track-and-sell-your-data-to-the-advertisment-mob-operating-system".
That's Windows 10 everywhere.
Chromebook (Score:2)
I have a Chromebook, so I already have a lot of this. I'd like my Chromebook to have more battery life, but it's already really good, and I don't want to carry the extra battery weight.
I don't want to pay a monthly for connectivity for my laptop. If I really need connectivity, I'll tether the phone.
This is too much money to lug around. I like my laptops to be cheap enough to lose/get crushed without me getting upset.
But the real show-stopper for this ASUS thing is that it's Windows. Why in heavens name
Because you like being spied on?
maybe, maybe not, but (Score:2)
Certainly not if it was locked into a ms os.
Yes. Totally. This is an uncharted market. (Score:2)
12" - 13" ARM Linux Laptop, thin, made of direct recycled plastic.
Point in case: I have a cheapo 11" Chromebook based on ARM. It has the smallest and shittiest battery you can imagine but still runs approx. 6 hours on a single charge. I'd love to have a decent portable rasberry pi style laptop with 30+hrs runtime. I'd prefer that over some overpowered Apple thingie. Especially for us programmers the prospect of a lightweight 30+ hour linux laptop is particularly enticing.
No (Score:2)
Not Until Cellular Data Rates Come 'way Down (Score:2)
Maybe it's a Canadian thing but I wouldn't consider this until I could get an unlimited bandwidth plan.
I'd only use the browser minimally except when I had WiFi access which means I would use it the same as any other laptop.
Maybe Google or Microsoft could take on the bit providers here in Canada (Bell, Rogers & Telus) and open up the market(s) for this type of device.
I'll pass (Score:2)
" a battery that can last multiple days; "
Who needs that? Unless you live in Kentucky and have to watch the moonshine still for a couple days and watch porn in the sticks.
Where? (Score:2)
If I lived somewhere with actual telecom competition and a government willing to enforce it, then yeah, I could see it being somewhat useful.
Since I live in a rural part of Canada and I'm not rich, good 'ol wifi and a 12-hour battery life suits me just fine and I'll keep my cellular devices to the bare minimum.
Wintendo (Score:2)
Given my experience with their hardware (Score:2)
There is no WAY I'd touch it;
One fine, bright day my Asus WiFi router suddenly went off the air. Hit the power switch to reboot. No lights. Did the wall wart fail? No, good voltage at the connector. Just for giggles, I opened up and bypassed the mechanical power switch. Here it is back on the air! Yea!!!! Wait, no one touch that switch. It was in a closet. WTF!?
Asus ROG G750JW: At least twice a month I have to re-seat drives. It's a 17 inch unit and there enough "flex" so that handling (lifting to m
Movies, movies, and movies? (Score:2)
"It allows you to download a 2-hour movie in about 10 seconds."
"Movies"? Is this all people use computers for these days?