Nvidia Wants To Prohibit Consumer GPU Use In Datacenters (theregister.co.uk) 91

Posted by EditorDavid
The Register reports: Nvidia has banned the use of its GeForce and Titan gaming graphics cards in data centers -- forcing organizations to fork out for more expensive gear, like its latest Tesla V100 chips. The chip-design giant updated its GeForce and Titan software licensing in the past few days, adding a new clause that reads: "No Datacenter Deployment. The SOFTWARE is not licensed for datacenter deployment, except that blockchain processing in a datacenter is permitted."
Long-time Slashdot reader Xesdeeni has a few questions: Is this really even legal? First, because it changes use of existing hardware, already purchased, by changing software (with potentially required bug fixes) agreements retroactively. Second, because how can a customer (at least in the U.S.) be told they can't use a product in a particular place, unless it's a genuine safety or security concern (i.e. government regulation)!?
Nvidia expects that "working together with our user base on a case-by-case basis, we will be able to resolve any customer concerns," they told CNBC, adding that "those who don't download new drivers won't be held to the new terms."

  • You know.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Lisandro ( 799651 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @09:39AM (#55879857)

    ...just because you plaster something in a license doesn't make it automatically law.

  • It's not a datacenter. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Fuck you, Nvidia.

  • before it expires (or NVIDIA asks Google to clear it): here [archive.is]

  • This is really an attempt at legal evil genius (Score:4, Interesting)

    by SigIO ( 139237 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @09:56AM (#55879933)

    I don't see NVIDIA going after people who install the software in a datacenter. I see them using this licensing clause to quash lawsuits from people who do violate the terms, and end up having some sort of issue running the hardware where NVIDIA could be held liable. Be it something extreme like a fire from overheating, to a chip-level problem like what Intel has recently been going through You're running this software/hardware in a datacenter, and we told you not to. Liability absolved...maybe.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      and end up having some sort of issue running the hardware where NVIDIA could be held liable.

      This. The amount of time I had to spend debugging application issues because someone had the great idea to run a rig stuffed with gaming cards 24/7 instead of using hardware that is certified to last is insane. You have penny pinchers that see better performance for less money on the gaming cards and fail to notice just how much corners they cut. I had some randomly hang after eight hours of constant use, a known issue that affects nobody using gaming cards as intended.

      Worse I have coworkers who try to sell

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

        If you've never had a gaming session last over 8 hours, you're not much of a gamer. Those days are long behind me, but I still remember them.

    • Possibly, but somebody running a Geforce in a datacenter should know the difference and know the risks. Most datacenters do not require a Geforce card.

      More likely this is a push for more revenue. Is there something which workstation cards require that consumer level cards do not, which requires a greater investment from NVidia. A reason to charge more for workstation/datacenter cards as it were. Why such a drastic difference in price between SKUs?

  • It's the old "who owns your hardware" story again. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MindPrison ( 864299 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @09:56AM (#55879937) Journal

    History repeats itself, did you ever remember the stories about Microsoft and Xbox? Apple and the iPhone? The right to modify your own hardware device?

    The consumers and the companies that produced these product - couldn't quite agree on the ownership, even though it should be blatantly clear: If you OWN the hardware you purchase, you're technically free to do what it as you wish (in a perfect world free from lobbyist that convince lawmakers to follow the way of the companies rather than the public wishes).

    Now, that said - the companies in turn, has no specific responsibility to offer you free software that support certain functions for your own purposes if they don't wish to do so, you may own the hardware, but you don't have rights to demand them to do anything for you in the future with your hardware (unless promised by them).

    Nor do they have any obligation to provide you or anyone with full documentation on how your hardware works.

    You in turn - have the full rights to refuse their products, you simply don't buy them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If I understand it right, you can still do whatever you want with the hardware itself, the restriction is on the drivers (software). That is why it does not apply to those who do not update the drivers. Nor if you use GeForce GPUs on Linux with the Nouveau drivers, but in practice switching to AMD is probably a better alternative.

      • If I understand it right, you can still do whatever you want with the hardware itself, the restriction is on the drivers (software). That is why it does not apply to those who do not update the drivers.

        I'm afraid it's not quite that simple. Ever heard of "rooting"? It simply means bypassing and editing the BIOS (which technically is also software) to your own liking, this often means bypassing access to hardware. This was the case for the longest time for those who wanted to use the powerful multi-core processors of the old Playstation 3.

        These companies, don't want you to use your hardware for other purposes than they intended - as long as it competes with their own alternate products, never-mind the comp

        • I don't think this is relevant to GP's argumentation. He (she?) wrote that those who do not update the drivers don't need to agree to the new license. No rooting is necessary here. Legally, it means that the desire of Nvidia to control the use of their hardware can be avoided. At least in the short term.

          Practically, the problem will resurface when the current hardware is obsolete/gets unreliable because of age and needs replacing, including drivers for the new hardware. Then the license terms won't be so ea

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

      Apple has never tried legal restrictions on where hardware could be used. To this day, data centers will have racks of Mac minis, if they have clients who need them.

  • Good for open source drivers? (Score:3)

    by Hentes ( 2461350 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @09:57AM (#55879945)

    I may be overly optimistic but I hope that this move will provide enough incentive for big corporations to get behind open source drivers and help create something that's on par with the official ones.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Big corporations likely don't care since they already have negotiating power and aren't paying retail. I imagine this is aimed at some company doing what BackBlaze does with hard drives (e.g. buying whatever is most cost effective, even shucking consumer drives in enclosures).

  • If the topic comes up, I'll just mention that I keep all of my rack mounted "systems" (not gonna call them servers) in a 5000 square foot "storage closet" that just happens to have redundant UPS and cooling systems in it. How fortunate for me!

    This seems like a pretty easy legal loophole to get around. If that doesn't work, I can say that I just used them for crypto mining since they already have a loophole for that.

  • This would never be allowed on other products. 2 examples.

    At brunch the other day I ordered hot chocolate. They served it in a coffee cup. Imagine if the cup maker sued insisting they buy his hot cocoa mugs?

    My sister needed some tools for her garden At her new home, she folded down the seats of her hatchback to fit the rakes and shovels in the car. What if GM had stopped that because she wasnâ(TM)t using a pickup?

    Both of these examples are absurd but no more absurd than nvidia restricting cards like th

  • Other friendly provisions in Nvidia's license (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @10:11AM (#55880007)
    This LICENSE will automatically terminate if Customer fails to comply with any of the terms and conditions hereof. In such event, Customer must destroy all copies of the SOFTWARE and all of its component parts.

    No Warranties.To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the software is provided "As is" and nvidia and its suppliers disclaim all warranties of any kind or nature, whether express, implied, or statutory, relating to or arising from the software, including, but not limited to, implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title, and non-infringement.

    Governing Law. This LICENSE shall be deemed to have been made in, and shall be construed pursuant to, the laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to or application of its conflict of laws rules or principles. The United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods is specifically disclaimed.

  • Yeah, good luck with that . . . (Score:3)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @10:14AM (#55880023)
    Enforcement of this will be pretty much impossible without some tie-in to the OS or drivers. First of all, what's a datacenter? Cloud-based infrastructure, or a room of servers only running internally on a local network? How about a mining operation in someone's basement? A grad student running a small network of GPUs for some sort of academic research? Etc. Now, if they really want to enforce it, it can be done -- you'd have to tie the software and drivers to server-class platforms that people typically have to pay for. E.g., I've seen Chelsio do that with some of their iWarp NICs where iWarp is disabled on anything but Windows 10 Enterprise and the Microsoft server OSes (though in that case, Chelsio claimed that Microsoft forced them to do it). On the Linux side, that might not be a realistic option.

  • ATI / AMD wins again!! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Sunday January 07, 2018 @10:29AM (#55880071)

    ATI / AMD wins again!!

    As they are open sourcing the ati video drivers in full for Linux.

  • Very strange move given the situation. Insanity of the supplier is a good reason to look for another one. AMD RX Vega is equal in price/performance of "consumer" hardware at moment. For CG at least.

  • data center (Score:2, Insightful)

    by gary s ( 5206985 )
    How is data center defined? I dont have a data center, I have a lab! I dont have a data center, I have a computer room. I dont have a data center I have a mind your own dam business room. Even if in a license I find it hard to see where they can stop the use of a product that has been purchased.

  • If the CEO was tortured for a few years, companies might take the hint and not act like human shit piles.

  • I recently tried to add an nvidia card to my workstation for a virtual machine, and it turned out that nvidia breaks the driver when they detect the card is in a virtual machine.

    Specifically you get an unexplained "Code 43" error, and nvidia's excuse is that there is a bug which they will not fix. However if you spent some time to hide the VM, like removing hypervisor drivers, it would have magically worked. Unlucky as I am, it turns out nvidia also broke that workaround (at least it did not work for me).

    Th

  • If I purchase a piece of hardware, I plan to use it for anything I damned well please, as long as it is not in violation of any laws. And, NVIDIA telling me that I can't use part of the hardware in my data center is not a law. It's like a car manufacturer telling a small business that it can't use a small SUV to make deliveries, and that it has to purchase a more expensive delivery truck for that work. It's nonsense.

  • How do they intend to enforce this? Get your IP address from the driver, match it up against known blocks assigned to hosting companies? It's not like they can say "Oh, this is a Dell R740, the driver won't install" because that thing could be sitting (loudly) on a table in my house, not necessarily racked in a data center. It's one thing to say "We want you to buy our Quadro/Tesla gear for your giant virtualized environment" but another to say I can't pop a 1080 Ti in the one server that needs GPU horse

  • ... a competitor with better terms of use.

    The market needs to spank Nvidia.

