Nvidia Wants To Prohibit Consumer GPU Use In Datacenters

The Register reports: Nvidia has banned the use of its GeForce and Titan gaming graphics cards in data centers -- forcing organizations to fork out for more expensive gear, like its latest Tesla V100 chips. The chip-design giant updated its GeForce and Titan software licensing in the past few days, adding a new clause that reads: "No Datacenter Deployment. The SOFTWARE is not licensed for datacenter deployment, except that blockchain processing in a datacenter is permitted."
Long-time Slashdot reader Xesdeeni has a few questions: Is this really even legal? First, because it changes use of existing hardware, already purchased, by changing software (with potentially required bug fixes) agreements retroactively. Second, because how can a customer (at least in the U.S.) be told they can't use a product in a particular place, unless it's a genuine safety or security concern (i.e. government regulation)!?
Nvidia expects that "working together with our user base on a case-by-case basis, we will be able to resolve any customer concerns," they told CNBC, adding that "those who don't download new drivers won't be held to the new terms."
...just because you plaster something in a license doesn't make it automatically law.
We know this but, as an Apple user, he doesn't.
Ain't no problem here.
Its not law, its a contract. And unfortunately they likely get away with it as its software.
When I originally heard this story I assumed they were going to say that the warranty on consumer cards wouldn't be honoured if used in a data center which wouldn't have been unreasonable.
Agreed. Even if you ask the janitor or your kid to click the install button, you're technically in the clear.
However, in order not to infringe the janitor's human rights, you might wish to employ a team of cats trained in keyboard skills. (check Youtube for details).
In a cat vs Nvidia lawsuit, I would expect that cat to land on its feet.
Re: Seems pretty simple to me (Score:5, Insightful)
"WHQL certified drivers are deployed automatically via Windows Update." -- And if you're running an OS that allows MS to automatically update your server, you deserve everything you get.
That's why there is a Windows 10 LTSB branch, not all customers are willing to take automated feature updates. I'm not sure about the handling of security hotfixes though, a quick skimming of some articles I found via Google did not yield specifics about automatic or manual security patches.
Otherwise I agree, anyone who uses a non-LTSB version of Windows 10 for critical stuff has it coming...
workstation users likely are on the full drivers and not the more basic WHQL ones.
The recourse would be to prevent the drivers from working with server operating systems, and only work with the desktop version.
What kind of shit DC allows Windows Update? Are you running Home edition on a server?
Re:Something to hide ... (Score:5, Informative)
It's about pricing.
For roughly equivalent GeForce versus Quadro/Tesla, nVidia charges an arm and a leg more for the professional model. They have long been forbidding their partners from selling 'professional' (workstation/server) products and allowing to order GeForce with them.
Particularly this has been a sore spot for academia, where they always want the cheaper GeForce model and they inexplicably can't get it.. I work at a vendor and customers always assume it is us being rent seeking assholes. I'm happy nVidia is making it very clear they are the ones being assholes, not us.
They're specifically stating that they do allow usage for mining.
May bite them in the ass, especially in academia (Score:2)
Unless an organization is already heavily invested in CUDA, they might go with OpenCL instead so they can use AMD consumer stuff instead of Quadros. Even where GeForce versus AMD Vega currently favors GeForce, Quadro prices will make sure that GeForce versus Vega turns that into a win for AMD in terms of investment costs.
In academia, that would also lead to the effect that new developers are more often trained on OpenCL and less on CUDA. That could lead to the sort of long-term win Microsoft Visual Studio h
In cluster environments, the NVidia products are well ahead of anything made by AMD. And a good portion of the other core components (management, scheduler,
...) are already built to support NVidia hardware (with NVML/SMI/...).
Some of the Intel accelerators might get close but are also pretty pricey.
Likely because NVIDIA hired a bunch of lawyers to work through the issues. As opposed to random Slashdot posters. Now, that doesn't mean that somebody ELSE's lawyers (or your own, should you be so inclined) can't tussle with the hired guns.
But one can say with some assurance that this isn't something that can be dismissed out of hand.
This is really an attempt at legal evil genius (Score:4, Interesting)
I don't see NVIDIA going after people who install the software in a datacenter. I see them using this licensing clause to quash lawsuits from people who do violate the terms, and end up having some sort of issue running the hardware where NVIDIA could be held liable. Be it something extreme like a fire from overheating, to a chip-level problem like what Intel has recently been going through You're running this software/hardware in a datacenter, and we told you not to. Liability absolved...maybe.
and end up having some sort of issue running the hardware where NVIDIA could be held liable.
This. The amount of time I had to spend debugging application issues because someone had the great idea to run a rig stuffed with gaming cards 24/7 instead of using hardware that is certified to last is insane. You have penny pinchers that see better performance for less money on the gaming cards and fail to notice just how much corners they cut. I had some randomly hang after eight hours of constant use, a known issue that affects nobody using gaming cards as intended.
Worse I have coworkers who try to sell
If you've never had a gaming session last over 8 hours, you're not much of a gamer. Those days are long behind me, but I still remember them.
More likely this is a push for more revenue. Is there something which workstation cards require that consumer level cards do not, which requires a greater investment from NVidia. A reason to charge more for workstation/datacenter cards as it were. Why such a drastic difference in price between SKUs?
It's the old "who owns your hardware" story again. (Score:5, Interesting)
History repeats itself, did you ever remember the stories about Microsoft and Xbox? Apple and the iPhone? The right to modify your own hardware device?
The consumers and the companies that produced these product - couldn't quite agree on the ownership, even though it should be blatantly clear: If you OWN the hardware you purchase, you're technically free to do what it as you wish (in a perfect world free from lobbyist that convince lawmakers to follow the way of the companies rather than the public wishes).
Now, that said - the companies in turn, has no specific responsibility to offer you free software that support certain functions for your own purposes if they don't wish to do so, you may own the hardware, but you don't have rights to demand them to do anything for you in the future with your hardware (unless promised by them).
Nor do they have any obligation to provide you or anyone with full documentation on how your hardware works.
You in turn - have the full rights to refuse their products, you simply don't buy them.
If I understand it right, you can still do whatever you want with the hardware itself, the restriction is on the drivers (software). That is why it does not apply to those who do not update the drivers. Nor if you use GeForce GPUs on Linux with the Nouveau drivers, but in practice switching to AMD is probably a better alternative.
If I understand it right, you can still do whatever you want with the hardware itself, the restriction is on the drivers (software). That is why it does not apply to those who do not update the drivers.
I'm afraid it's not quite that simple. Ever heard of "rooting"? It simply means bypassing and editing the BIOS (which technically is also software) to your own liking, this often means bypassing access to hardware. This was the case for the longest time for those who wanted to use the powerful multi-core processors of the old Playstation 3.
These companies, don't want you to use your hardware for other purposes than they intended - as long as it competes with their own alternate products, never-mind the comp
I don't think this is relevant to GP's argumentation. He (she?) wrote that those who do not update the drivers don't need to agree to the new license. No rooting is necessary here. Legally, it means that the desire of Nvidia to control the use of their hardware can be avoided. At least in the short term.
Practically, the problem will resurface when the current hardware is obsolete/gets unreliable because of age and needs replacing, including drivers for the new hardware. Then the license terms won't be so ea
Apple has never tried legal restrictions on where hardware could be used. To this day, data centers will have racks of Mac minis, if they have clients who need them.
Good for open source drivers? (Score:3)
I may be overly optimistic but I hope that this move will provide enough incentive for big corporations to get behind open source drivers and help create something that's on par with the official ones.
What is a "datacenter" exactly? (Score:2)
If the topic comes up, I'll just mention that I keep all of my rack mounted "systems" (not gonna call them servers) in a 5000 square foot "storage closet" that just happens to have redundant UPS and cooling systems in it. How fortunate for me!
This seems like a pretty easy legal loophole to get around. If that doesn't work, I can say that I just used them for crypto mining since they already have a loophole for that.
Why are computers different than cars or coffee cu (Score:1)
This would never be allowed on other products. 2 examples.
At brunch the other day I ordered hot chocolate. They served it in a coffee cup. Imagine if the cup maker sued insisting they buy his hot cocoa mugs?
My sister needed some tools for her garden At her new home, she folded down the seats of her hatchback to fit the rakes and shovels in the car. What if GM had stopped that because she wasnâ(TM)t using a pickup?
Both of these examples are absurd but no more absurd than nvidia restricting cards like th
Re: Why are computers different than cars or coffe (Score:2)
Other friendly provisions in Nvidia's license (Score:3)
No Warranties.To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, the software is provided "As is" and nvidia and its suppliers disclaim all warranties of any kind or nature, whether express, implied, or statutory, relating to or arising from the software, including, but not limited to, implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title, and non-infringement.
Governing Law. This LICENSE shall be deemed to have been made in, and shall be construed pursuant to, the laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to or application of its conflict of laws rules or principles. The United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods is specifically disclaimed.
There are quite a few cases where you need access to the massive parallelism of a graphics card and don't care about the actual graphics part, and integrated graphics give less value for money. Render farms, machine learning, certain types of modeling (e.g. weather), etc.
Yeah, good luck with that . . . (Score:3)
ATI / AMD wins again!! (Score:4, Insightful)
ATI / AMD wins again!!
As they are open sourcing the ati video drivers in full for Linux.
So - AMD? (Score:1)
data center (Score:2, Insightful)
Kill the CEO (Score:2)
If the CEO was tortured for a few years, companies might take the hint and not act like human shit piles.
They already fail in VMs (Score:2)
I recently tried to add an nvidia card to my workstation for a virtual machine, and it turned out that nvidia breaks the driver when they detect the card is in a virtual machine.
Specifically you get an unexplained "Code 43" error, and nvidia's excuse is that there is a bug which they will not fix. However if you spent some time to hide the VM, like removing hypervisor drivers, it would have magically worked. Unlucky as I am, it turns out nvidia also broke that workaround (at least it did not work for me).
Th
If I purchase a piece of hardware, I plan to use it for anything I damned well please, as long as it is not in violation of any laws. And, NVIDIA telling me that I can't use part of the hardware in my data center is not a law. It's like a car manufacturer telling a small business that it can't use a small SUV to make deliveries, and that it has to purchase a more expensive delivery truck for that work. It's nonsense.
How would they even know? (Score:2)
The solution is ... (Score:2)
... a competitor with better terms of use.
The market needs to spank Nvidia.