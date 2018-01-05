HP Recalls 50,000 Lithium-Ion Laptop Batteries Over Fire Risk (consumerreports.org) 11
HP announced this week that it is recalling the lithium-ion batteries in more than 50,000 laptops because of the danger of fire in cases of battery malfunction. From a report: "These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers," the company said in a statement. "For this reason, it is extremely important to check whether your battery is affected." The recall affects the battery, not the entire computer. Consumers should run HP's Validation Utility software to determine if their battery has been recalled. If the battery needs to be replaced, they should then install an update that will put the device in Battery Safe Mode, which will discharge the battery and prevent it from being charged until it's replaced. This update will allow consumers to continue using the computers safely with AC power while they wait for a new battery. The recall affects batteries sold with, or as accessories for, the following models: HP Probook 640 G2, HP ProBook 640 G3, HP ProBook 645 G2, HP ProBook 645 G3, HP ProBook 650 G2, HP ProBook 650 G3, HP ProBook 655 G2, HP ProBook 655 G3, HP ZBook 17 G3, HP ZBook 17 G4, HP ZBook Studio G3, HP x360 310 G2, HP Pavilion x360, HP ENVY m6, and HP 11 Notebook PC.
Wow! Ethical behavior. (Score:2)
HP is doing the right thing by disabling the battery and recalling the the defective. Instead of stone walling, denying a problem, or shifting the blame. What has the world come to?
and it's an easy swap unlike apple need to reglue (Score:2)
and it's an easy swap unlike apple need to re glue screen to change battery there
Re: (Score:2)
So customers (like me) who immediately removed Windows and the HP bloatware from their laptop in favor of a free operating system must reinstall Windows to find out if their battery is affected?
HP doesn't support Linux so as soon as you removed Windows, you are on your own. Linux is an edge case which most companies don't support and you know this so quit whining about it
