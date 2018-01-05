When F00F Bug Hit 20 Years Ago, Intel Reacted the Same Way (itwire.com) 82
troublemaker_23 writes: A little more than 20 years ago, Intel faced a problem with its processors, though it was not as big an issue as compared to the speculative execution bugs that were revealed this week. The 1997 bug, which came to be known as the F00F bug, allowed a malicious person to freeze up Pentium MMX and "classic" Pentium computers. Any Intel Pentium/Pentium MMX could be remotely and anonymously caused to hang, merely by sending it the byte sequence "F0 0F C7 C8". At the time, Intel said it learnt about the bug on 7 November 1997, but a report said that at least two people had indicated on an Intel newsgroup that the company knew about it earlier before. The processor firm confirmed the existence on 10 November. But, says veteran Linux sysadmin Rick Moen, the company's reaction to that bug was quite similar to the way it has reacted to this week's disclosures.
"Intel has a long history of trying to dissemble and misdirect their way out of paying for grave CPU flaws," Moen said in a post to Linux Users of Victoria mailing list. "Remember the 'Pentium Processor Invalid Instruction Erratum' of 1997, exposing all Intel Pentium and Pentium MMX CPUs to remote security attack, stopping them in their tracks if they could be induced to run processory instruction 'F0 0F C7 C8'? "No, of course you don't. That's why Intel gave it the mind-numbingly boring official name 'Pentium Processor Invalid Instruction Erratum', hoping to replace its popular names 'F00F bug' and 'Halt-and-Catch Fire bug'."
So you're saying (Score:5, Funny)
This isn't the 0.9998356st time they've done this?
Exactly... I still own a Pentium 90 with FDIV bug, couldn't manage to get it replaced. As I recall, it took Intel quite a while to acknowledge the seriousness of the FDIV issue, before they caved and opened a rather complicated exchange program. A pre-condition was to give them your credit card number... which, as a youth, I didn't have then. Also, I couldn't exactly wait out a weeks-long procedure (sending back the CPU and getting a fixed version back) without a working PC. When I first went to the shop wh
It should be noted that while AMD is safe from Meltdown, they're still vulnerable to Spectre.
Moen, who is based in California, said that at the time, Intel's "judo-move response" was to create an information page claiming it dealt with the bug by linking to each of the various x86 OS vendors' bug-fix pages.
Again, what alternative did Intel have? It couldn't patch existing chips so it directed customers to patches provided by OS vendors.
I'm not sure I understand the point of this art
The "point" is that Intel, Microsoft, and many large 'technical' corporations are apparently more concerned with marketing than technical prowess. Consider that Intel spends more on marketing each year than AMDs entire R&D budget.
Maybe if they spent half the time, energy and money on technical stuff as they do on slimy marketing, this issue wouldn't have happened in the first place.
"Maybe if they spent half the time, energy and money on technical stuff as they do on slimy marketing, this issue wouldn't have happened in the first place"
You apparently have no goddamned clue about technical stuff. One of the flaws itself lies directly in how Out Of Order Execution is SUPPOSED to work.
Try taking hardware design classes before opening your mouth on a subject you clearly do not know!
Re: "Why Intel gave it the mind-numbingly boring n (Score:3)
I'm worried about this 'AMD is safe' bullshit that's been floating around. No, the Meltdown paper specifically says AMD has the same problem - out of order execution of instructions accessing protected memory - they just couldn't get the side channel to work and suggest it may just need some optimization. That doesn't mean
For real. This has shown that these code monkeys know zero about computer architecture. This isn't a flaw in an implementation, this is a flaw in a fundamental principle of CPU design.
I would like to issue you two challenges.
1) design a CPU from scratch that is even 1/100th as powerful as a current gen CPU.
2) Starting with x86 PIII (where this issue first existed IIRC) design a multicore part even half as good as a modern CPU.
Consider that Intel spends more on marketing each year than AMDs entire R&D budget.
That's because Intel is a FAR larger company than AMD. Intel spends more money on marketing than AMDs entire REVENUE. AMD had revenues last year around $4.27 billion and Intel revenues were around $59.4 billion. The companies aren't even close to being peers. AMD spends a similar percentage of revenues on marketing but they simply aren't anywhere near as big. That doesn't mean AMD cares less about marketing - it just means they don't have as much cash to spend.
The "point" is that Intel, Microsoft, and many large 'technical' corporations are apparently more concerned with marketing than technical prowess
Software companies are different animals t
How many CPU architectures did Intel release in the past 20 years WITHOUT security defects?
How many did you release?
Give me a break and come back when you run a 5000+ headcount development and engineering organization for two decades.
Re:"Why Intel gave it the mind-numbingly boring na (Score:4, Informative)
I'm not sure I understand the point of this article.
I agree. This article is not news. Not because it is about something that happened 20 years ago, but because it is a rehash of standard PR spin and maneuvering:
This is what companies, organizations, political parties, and countries do.
REALLY?
Not all companies automatically do the worst thing possible. The fact that intel has a history of twisting and shouting to avoid accepting responsibility for a problem (including trying to minimize it), and avoid replacing faulty products, is a problem. It's news worthy.
Even if it's just for consumers to look at and say "well hey, maybe I should give AMD a chance". But all the better if this is fuel for a class action lawsuit, or larger market force
Re: "Why Intel gave it the mind-numbingly boring n (Score:1)
If you make a living selling really complex stuff, then saying "aw shucks, we did not understand the technology we are producing" is not the way to enhance your sales. Meltdown and Spectre are the result a pile of very basic design errors all joined up.
Sure it can take a team of people with expensive, specialised equipment to debug a CPU, but have a look at Intel's turnover befo
This is what's is objectionable about Intel's behavior
"He ended up having to "prove" to Intel that he was doing things correctly and that their chip was doing math wrong, and before he got a replacement CPU he had to sign an NDA. After doing all of that over the course of weeks/months he finally got a new chip--and then a week or two after that Intel publicly admitted to the fuck up and replaced everyone's chip for free"
Having to prove he was doing things right is perfectly fine but making a customer who ha
Despite the constant negative PR
0xC0FEFE
I'm pissed at them too - where is my slashdot article?
Execute, not send (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
not a huge deal 20 years ago, when computers with Intel CPUs were almost always single-user machines
20 years ago we'd had Windows 95 OSR 2 and Windows 98 was close to shipping. People were already hooked up to the Internet and all that shoddy code with its buffer overflows and use-after-free bugs was pristine and untroubled by fuzzers and static analysis. It wasn't a huge deal because writing remote exploits hadn't yet become popular, not because such exploits were impossible. And, of course, there was a hacky sort of OS mitigation.
'merely by sending it the byte sequence "F0 0F C7 C8".'
Ã am pretty sure that it wasn't enough to "send" the byte sequence. That assumes that you could trigger the bug remotely. Instead you would need to execute that code sequence, so you need permissions to install software. Still bad, but not a huge deal 20 years ago, when computers with Intel CPUs were almost always single-user machines.
There were many ways to remotely kill or compromise machines back then. A friend who worked tech support would get pesky customers off the phone by WinNuke'ing them
"Still bad, but not a huge deal 20 years ago, when computers with Intel CPUs were almost always single-user machines."
20 years ago was 1998, not 1968, and Linux and WinNT were both online as servers back then so your comment is nonsense. Are you a Millenial by any chance? If you are then an FYI - the modern world didn't start when you were born.
Otherwise NSA wouldn't have allowed this bug to go public.
It's true that AMD isn't affected by Meltdown
According to the AC. AMD, on the other hand, says they are indeed affected. [amd.com]
That's Spectre, not Meltdown. Meltdown is far more egregious, and carries the huge performance penalty.
That's Spectre, not Meltdown. Meltdown is far more egregious, and carries the huge performance penalty.
If you say so. I'm no expert on this stuff. The writeup on Hacker News [thehackernews.com] certainly makes Spectre appear to be serious and difficult to mitigate:
The second problem, Spectre (paper), is not easy to patch and will haunt people for quite some time since this issue requires changes to processor architecture in order to fully mitigate.
Spectre attack breaks the isolation between different applications, allowing the attacker-controlled program to trick error-free programs into leaking their secrets by forcing them
AMD has released a "disable" feature for their ME-analogue. The motherboard BIOS has to support it though, and who the f_ knows if it actually works. I think we need to go back to dipper switches and jumpers so we can physically disable parts of the system.
Is this a bug in Intel hardware or processor design?
No. This is not a bug or a flaw in Intel products. These new exploits leverage data about the proper operation of processing techniques common to modern computing platforms, potentially compromising security even though a system is operating exactly as it is designed to. Based on the analysis to date, many types of computing devices — with many different vendors’ processors and operating systems — are susceptible to these exploits.
This bug is much worse (Score:4, Interesting)
What about the rest of them? (Score:2)
Re:What about the rest of them? (Score:4, Informative)
They don't. Spectre is an industry-wide problem. The far more egregious Meltdown seems to be an Intel problem.
Differences of Intel's most famous 3 problems (Score:3)
The Pentium FDIV bug:
No sane way to workaround at all, and no way to work around it in real mode operating systems, which mattered a lot at the time. Intel ultimately forced to do a recall because they could not provide accurate results for applications. Three models (60, 66, and 90mhz) exposed and caught *relatively* early and volumes were manageable.
F00F bug:
Feasible OS workarounds for protected mode operating systems with no performance impact. Real mode operating systems still mattered, but if you were running real mode there were tons of other ways to freeze the whole system so F00F wasn't that interesting in real mode anyway. Workarounds looked *ugly*, but they were cheap. Intel screwed up, but software workaround was pretty appropriate.
Meltdown:
There are workarounds, but could be very expensive. At the same time, they have two decades of exposed products and much higher volumes than they had before. So the scope of a recall would be way more massive. The workaround results in reduced performance, not incorrect results. If anything were to happen, I'd bet some sort of small rebate or credit for the performance loss, and telling the world to just deal with the performance impact if they care about security.
At the same time, they have two decades of exposed products and much higher volumes than they had before. So the scope of a recall would be way more massive.
If a recall were to happen, I would imagine it would only apply to chips made within the past 5 years. Anything else would be considered EOL and thus not covered by the recall.
re: last 5 years (Score:2)
I agree. That's certainly how they'd handle a recall in a "worst case" scenario. They're not going to offer to give you brand new CPUs in exchange for obsolete ones over 5 years old. Heck, they can argue that if you used it that long, you fully got your money's worth out of it, regardless of the current issue.
It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. But I wouldn't be surprised if we wind up with a "mixed" situation, where server class Xeon processors, primarily used in Enterprise cloud environments,
The monkey chase the intel
The monkey thought t`was all in fun
FOOF goes the intel
Modern x86 CPUs are riddled with bugs (Score:2)
Both AMD and Intel routinely put out addendums detailing bugs on their CPUs and chipsets. These are normally addressed at BIOS or OS level.
This is different though. Meltdown and Spectre are a result of how branch prediction works on pretty much all modern CPUs and are difficult - if not impossible - to shield from on existing hardware.
It's not a monolith. (Score:2)
"
.. but a report said that at least two people had indicated on an Intel newsgroup that the company knew about it earlier before[SIC]..."
But the company is not a monolith, with a single brain that is aware of all the reports from all the employees. Some parts of the company knew about the bug earlier. Other parts of the company who should have acted to fix it and disclose it did not do the right thing.
If we blame wholesale "Intel" then Intel will close ranks and perps will enjoy some amount of protection.
The same thing happens when we generally blame "Police Brutality" or "Islam
Can't get Meltdown/Spectre JS exploit to work (Score:2)
I've tried this exploit code [react-etc.net] on Win10 with full updates in FF+Chrome+IE, and on LineageOS 14.1-something on FF+Chrome+stock browser. All just give the output "0".
I've tried this exploit code [react-etc.net] on Win10 with full updates in FF+Chrome+IE, and on LineageOS 14.1-something on FF+Chrome+stock browser. All just give the output "0".
If you've applied the latest patches, then you're already protected. MS released the patch on Wednesday, January 3rd. I see from a quick search that LineageOS is an Android distro. Google announced their patch early this week, though I don't know which Android distros have incorporated it and pushed a new release. Assuming the exploit you linked is legit, you probably want to test it with an unpatched system instead.
No, not "merely by sending" (Score:2)
merely by sending it the byte sequence "F0 0F C7 C8"
Sending, really? What, down a modem, via email, on a webpage?
No, you have to get the computer to execute that byte sequence. That involves a bit more than "sending."
Maybe this will prompt a change (Score:2)