iMac Pro Teardown Highlights Modular RAM, CPU and SSD Along With Redesigned Internals

Popular repair site iFixit has acquired an iMac Pro and opened it up to see what's inside . They tore down the base iMac Pro with an 8-core processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Mac Rumors reports the findings:Overall, iFixit gave the iMac Pro a repairability score of 3/10 since it's difficult to open and tough to get to internal components that might need to be repaired or replaced.