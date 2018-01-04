iMac Pro Teardown Highlights Modular RAM, CPU and SSD Along With Redesigned Internals (macrumors.com) 53
Popular repair site iFixit has acquired an iMac Pro and opened it up to see what's inside. They tore down the base iMac Pro with an 8-core processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Mac Rumors reports the findings: iFixit found that the RAM, CPU, and SSDs in the iMac Pro are modular and can potentially be replaced following purchase, but most of the key components "require a full disassembly to replace." Standard 27-inch iMacs have a small hatch in the back that allows easy access to the RAM for post-purchase upgrades, but that's missing in the iMac Pro. Apple has said that iMac Pro owners will need to get RAM replaced at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. iFixit says that compared to the 5K 27-inch iMac, replacing the RAM in the iMac Pro is indeed "a major undertaking."
Apple is using standard 288-pin DDR4 ECC RAM sticks with standard chips, which iFixit was able to upgrade using its own $2,000 RAM upgrade kit. A CPU upgrade is "theoretically possible," but because Apple uses a custom-made Intel chip, it's not clear if an upgrade is actually feasible. The same goes for the SSDs -- they're modular and removable, but custom made by Apple. Unlike the CPU, the GPU is BGA-soldered into place and cannot be removed. The internals of the iMac Pro are "totally different" from other iMacs, which is unsurprising as Apple said it introduced a new thermal design to accommodate the Xeon-W processors and Radeon Pro Vega GPUs built into the machines. The new thermal design includes an "enormous" dual-fan cooler, what iFixit says is a "ginormous heat sink," and a "big rear vent." Overall, iFixit gave the iMac Pro a repairability score of 3/10 since it's difficult to open and tough to get to internal components that might need to be repaired or replaced.
While not so for the lower lines, Apple typically has the latest processors for the Pro lines before competitors (at least, at the time of a refresh).
Is there really an OS as robust as macOS really Kindergarten-level or is your assessment purely a consequence of your distaste for color and hipsters?
iOS is a wall gardened, but the macOS isn't. Install whatever shit you'd like.
Perhaps next time you could offer an adult assessment focused on Apple's push for obsolence, and the inherent greed, anti-environment
I want Threadripper with IPMI and ryzen pro IPMI (Score:2)
I want Threadripper boards with IPMI and ryzen pro boards IPMI.
ryzen pro more or less is exon-e3 class. Just need some good workstation / server non gamer boards
ipmi slots used to be found on some server boards so they where able to sell it as an add on.
I wouldn't buy one of these, but if you look at these pictures and are not impressed with the engineering that went in to getting the performance that thing puts out into that package then you're not much of a geek in my estimation. It's like a swiss watch in there. Now a Casio tells time just as well as a precision engineered swiss mechanical for a fraction of the price and yet people still buy them at ridiculous prices because they like a nicely made thing, or they like the style, or they don't want to we
its not even the quality of the display, just that the apps and OS are able to support the same color over all apps and the OS.
Thats about the last part of an OS that Apple can still offer that Widnows and its GPU workflows still need to offer.
Its not for the ram, cpu, gpu, apps anymore. Windows and Linux have most of that now and support cpu and ram to much better levels.
LCD attachment (Score:3)
Other than probably costing 50 cents per iMac more, what was wrong with the pre-2013 iMacs, where the screen glass was held on with small magnets and the actually LCD was bolted below it?
Other the mean-spirited customer-hostile design, why glue the LCD on to the case, requiring removal with a pizza roller or knife to fix anything on your own?
If Apple had spent a tiny bit more per machine, repairability would probably be more like 7 or 8 out of 10.
Non-reparability is a feature not a bug. It is broken by design, at the direction of management at the highest levels.
CPU and storage probably upgradable, eventually (Score:3)
The CPU may be a bit custom, but I believe the socket is standard.
The SSD storage chips are defiantly custom, but third parties have produced storage upgrades in the past, and they probably will for the Mac Pro as well.
Although it doesn't look as easy as opening a door, it didn't seem like opening the iMac itself to switch out RAM looked too difficult - but for now a bunch of RAM is still pretty expensive for the system, no matter how you slice it.
The fan upgrade is really nice, since the current iMacs will spin up the fans quite a bit on load, where from multiple reviews it sounds like the iMac Pro fans almost never go to full (unless CPU and GPU are both maxed at once for a while).
It would be nice to know more about how the GPU fares in comparison to other recent GPU's... A big aspect of the GPU upgrade scene that everyone seems to be overlooking though is that it doesn't matter much if the internal GPU is fixed, because apple is now making an eGPU box for attaching other GPU's to a system externally. That will be really great for those wanting to do any kind of deep learning research.
In general the expandability through Thunderbolt 3 should be really good.
Looking at the design, I am surprised, that Apple hasn't altered the design. In reality the CPU should be attached to the back plate and then the motherboard fitted over it. This would allow the entire back plate to be the heat sink and heat exchanger, obviating the need for a fan. I am surprised desktops have also not made this change. There is no reason the entire side of a PC tower could be a solid piece of finned aluminium obviating the need for a fan. Simply fit the CPU to the side plate and fit the motherboard on top, so CPU on one side of the motherboard, whilst all other bits on the other side, no fan required, as you have over a square foot of heat sink and a few square feed of heat exchange from the fins.
It shouldnâ(TM)t be a surprise that Apple hasnâ(TM)t done it; that really goes against their design language. You also canâ(TM)t really guarantee good air movement in a room, but I think thatâ(TM)s a secondary concern.
It IS surprising that no PC manufacturers have gone that route, since most donâ(TM)t have such a strict or institutional design language (observation, not criticism) and they could easily choose that.
The question then is whether nobody has thought of it or if nobody ca
Back in the Pentium 4 room heater days a company called Zalman made a case like that. Multiple heat pipes made both sides of the case a giant heatsink.
It was fairly marginal. If your room had little airflow it wouldn't work. Even a tiny amount of forced airflow makes a huge difference.
why lock raid 0 storage to the MB? and pci-e X4 bu (Score:3)
why lock raid 0 storage to the MB? and only on a pci-e X4 bus for 2 pci-e cards that also has web-cam and co-cpu on that same bus as well? it's not like they are lacking pci-e lanes. Each storage should have it's own cpu X4 link.
down clocked cpu is the custom part (Score:2)
down clocked cpu is the custom part full cpus may just overload the cooling.
Why upgrade? (Score:2)
Aren't all iDevices Perfect At Assembly? Upgrading an iMac Pro is like adding more brushstrokes to the Mona Lisa...
That's why I gave up on Apple (Score:2)
I have a couple of older Macs at home - a MacBook Pro and an iMac. Both of which I was able to upgrade to some degree. But the newer ones seem to have taken vendor lockdown to the extreme. I guess I just like to tinker - be it computers or cars - and buying a locked down machine does not appeal to me.
Proprietary SSD's? Really?
I'm done with Apple (Score:1)
1. No headphone jack. Will stick with the 5s until it dies.
2. No DVD writer. Will stick with my ancient MacBook Pro until it dies. Already updated to 16gb and SSD, so there.
The iMac Pro is only worth its price to those who can expense it. I can't.
"his has to do with the T2 chip and the encryption built into the system"... "and more to do with securing the device from the users."
There he is! There's the guy who thinks he understands technology, but ultimately doesn't.
Hint: If you did, you'd understand why it works this way.