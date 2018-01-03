Why Most Electric Cars Are Leased, Not Owned (bloomberg.com) 97
Bloomberg's research shows that drivers in the U.S. lease almost 80 percent of battery-powered vehicles and 55 percent of plug-in hybrids. "The lease rate for the country's entire fleet hovers around 30 percent," reports Bloomberg, noting that Tesla does not divulge how many of its vehicles are leased since it sells its cars directly rather than through dealerships. From the report: The lopsided consumer preference for leases is fueled by the meager demand for battery-powered vehicles on the used market. Partly this is a consequence of public policy meant to spur electric vehicle adoptions: buyers of pre-owned cars can't grab thousands of dollars in federal and state incentives. The high lease rate is also fueled by the bet [many] are making that upcoming models will far exceed today's in value and capabilities. Perhaps electric vehicles will truly arrive when they are no longer compared to smartphones, which become obsolete after three years.
No shit. I lease my eGolf. Why - I leased it 2 years ago, and could get an 80 mile range car. Today for the same price I could get a 240 mile range car from Chevrolet, or a slightly nicer 120 mile range car from VW. I'm sure in a further 3-4 years I'll be able to get a 400 mile range car for the same price again.
It'd be completely crazy to bind yourself into a technology that's advancing so quickly at the moment.
I agree. The improvements in battery tech from one generation to another is significant, in that it can be lifestyle-changing. Range anxiety can be a real and frustrating issue to deal with.
I helped a friend go a different approach for an EV-as-a-commuter/second car option: Buy used, and the price drop from a lot of off-lease vehicles can be significant (e.g. Fiat 500e, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Volt, Mitsubishi i-Miev, BMW i3, etc).
Some back-of-the-napkin math using a Nissan Leaf as an example:
Some areas even give additional incentives, even to pre-owned buyers (e.g. $500 PG&E Clean Fuel Rebate [pge.com]), and older EVs may still have the Clean Air Vehicle (CAV) sticker that may eventually phase out in January 2019 in California.
If you're patient and do your research, you might find a very good deal that may work to your advantage. My friend ended up getting a 2013 Fiat 500e with 27,000 miles for $6400 after taxes and rebates. Decent commuter vehicle, and the owner gets to enjoy company-provided charge stations (so effectively "free miles" while employed).
If there is sufficient market, there will be a secondary market solution. Simple really.
Do they toss in a free coward card with that comment? Motorcycles are awesome.
Yes, people on the organ donation waiting list especially think they are awesome.
70mpg is far from better milage - my eGolf gets 129mpge. And that's before you consider the fact that my employer pays for all the electricity to charge it.
I ended up paying a total of slightly less than $5000 over 3 years to own the car, including all fuel for it. To drive 30,000 miles in a petrol car would have cost me $3000 in fuel alone, further, the value of the car would have depreciated by far more than $5000 across 3 years. Long story short - sure I "paid money for nothing"... if you ignore the u
I had a small motorcycle, and I don't want to ever again. It's dangerous out there, and it's not your own driving you need to be careful of, you have to beware of everyone else who drives crazy. I would regularly have cars pass me in my own lane, tailgatiing was very common, and I always felt like I was low visibility to everyone else. And that was without getting on any freeway.
I will do well over 1000 miles a day when on the road.
You average well over 41 MPH every hour for 24 hours per day? What, do you only drive the interstates in empty places like Nebraska, or the Autobahn in Germany?
Another factor that would drive leasing over buying is the cost of replacing the batteries when they lose capacity. Nobody wants to be stuck for the cost of new batteries in a few years. This, too, is why the resale value would be low.
It's interesting that there is a question about Tesla's lease rate when they sell their cars directly. I'd guess "0
I'd bet there are ways to convert a Tesla sale into a lease on paper for those people or businesses that need to lease it for tax purposes. Tesla might even offer this themselves, with the lease held by some third party leasing company.
Exactly; my second Leaf lease is about to end. I made the mistake of buying my first Leaf after the lease ran out because it looked like the tech wasn't advancing as fast as I'd expected, then the battery wore out enough to make regional driving problematic, but not enough to trigger a replacement. So I replaced the battery with a bigger one (24kWh -> 30kWh), which happened to come with a new Leaf
Unfortunately, Nissan doesn't believe in active cooling, making the 30kWh battery actually *worse* for
Not apples to apples. These moro^h^h^h^hpeople buy new brand cars about every 3 years, with payments. Getting higher pay, to them, means they can afford higher payments. Unless they fix that mental defect, everything else is rounding. Leases sometimes make sense, if you assume 'new car moron'.
Sure - sounds great. But it's not me losing out here. It's the dealer. The dealers are offering end of lease residuals in the region of $12-15k for 30k miles. If they want to take a $4-7k loss on every vehicle they have to hand on, that's fine by me.
For me, my eGolf lease cost ~$15000 total across 3 years... Minus $7500 of federal tax credits... Minus $2500 of california rebate. So grand total, $5000 for 3 years of owning a vehicle from brand new, with 0 fuel costs (since charging is paid for by my emp
Not sure about the used market being dead though. Maybe depreciation is bad, but those cars are attractive to people who want a commuter car and to businesses like taxi firms.
My old Leaf is a taxi now.
Cool man... keep it up. A steady supply of cheap used cars is good for other people, like me, who bought a used Nissan Leaf a couple years ago at a massive discount. My Leaf runs great and meets my needs, needs that aren't changing just because a new EV with longer range comes out.
What about overall cost though? You're perpetually making a monthly payment with no end.
What the fuck? On what planet?
Seems to be a problem with Apple hardware. My five year old Nexus 5 runs great. OTOH, my 5 year old MacBook Air is a dog... software "updates" have killed it.
I have a five year old Nexus 5 which works just fine. I did replace the battery (and the screen after I dropped it) but the new phones aren't any faster and don't have any more features. I'll get a new phone when there is some new whiz-bang tech that I have to own but I'm happy now.
Re: (Score:3)
Apart for missing those security updates, which your phone hasn't received since October 2016.
I should install CyanogenMod to keep updated.
Fortunately, Android is open source so it is maintained beyond the official support.
I don't know if that still holds, but it would set both a trend and expectations, so attempts to analyse customer preference based on owned/leased would be unfairly bent towards lease. It would be far more accurate to actually ask people with those vehicles if they'd rather own or lease the it if they had the choice.
Yes Teslas can be, and are, bought outright. We own our Model S.
Isn't there something about lithium-ion batteries having a 3-year shelf/life, whether they're used or not? I'm not sure if this is true, but if it is, it would make sense to turn the car back in if you'd have to replace the battery, which is the most expensive part (?) of an electric car.
When the batteries are poorly managed (as on Leaf) then 2-4 years use
can reduce the battery capacity 50%. That large a drop in capacity does
not happen to everyone. But it happens. Depends on the use
of the vehicle and the temperatures it is used and recharged in.
Or so I gather from comments by owners.
But if well managed (as in Tesla) the batteries last a long time.
Our 2014 S had 100% battery capacity after 3 years (we traded
it in for a 2017 to get an even bigger battery and more
sensors).
In other words, battery
My 2015 Tesla S still has 96% of the original battery capacity after 60,000 miles. I'm happy I bought it since leasing is expensive and I don't see getting rid of this car for a long time.
OTOH, I have heard that Leaf batteries don't last long since they don't have a good battery management system.
Leasing is sensible with EVs since the technology is changing fast. Tesla's are good since I get monthly software updates and the battery is good.
The Tesla also has a battery composed of so many groups of cells that the battery management system can just stop using a group if it starts performing badly or failing.
So basically, if a small percentage of cells fails, you'll lose a little capacity but not like with a phone where you have ONE cell that, if it fails, that's it, you're done.
EV batteries have different chemistries. They have turned out to be surprisingly long lasting, especially if properly cooled. Most new EVs have 8-10 year battery warranties.
Isn't there something about lithium-ion batteries having a 3-year shelf/life
Un-conditioned lithium batteries tend to have a relatively low life, as measured both in charge/discharge cycles, and in total lifespan. Cell phones have this problem because the cost of Battery conditioning hardware, and the space/weight of such equipment makes it unacceptable for cellphones. As a result, Cell phone batteries (and for similar reasons, laptop batteries) have a useful lifespan of only a few years.
Car batteries by contrast feature battery conditioning which maintains temperature conditions in
Most electric cars ship with a 10 year warranty on their battery pack.
My 5 Year old Tesla has lost only 5% of capacity with over 60K miles on it... Over, as I said, 5 years. I'd say your 3 year number is inaccurate.
There's another piece to this - those federal and state tax credits are built into the cost of the EV.
-I bought a 2015 Nissan Leaf (EV) for $32,000 (new).
-I got $7,500 back from the federal government.
-I got $2,500 back from a state program.
-When I purchased it, it had a $14,000 Kelly Blue Book trade-in value.
Dealerships are stealing the tax credits and bulking up their purchase cost. I still have buyer's remorse.
Dealerships are stealing the tax credits and bulking up their purchase cost.
Universities are stealing the student loan money by bulking up their tuition. Subsidized anything suffers from that problem. Artificial stimulation of demand increases prices.
Rural and suburban utilities are stealing the rural electrification administration budget (just under 1 billion$/year).
It's called rent seeking, it's understood, but a bitch of a problem. Constitution banned 'transfer payments', but long gone.
Rural and suburban utilities are stealing the rural electrification administration budget (just under 1 billion$/year).
Rural and suburban utilities are not increasing their rates because the government is giving their customers money to pay for the services like Universities can do because the students have access to loan money. If there is money being provided to the utilities directly by the government, that's keeping the prices down because it covers some of the costs, and the public utility commissions are managing price increases based on those costs.
That's not stealing. It's nothing like direct-to-consumer subsidies
if one truly cared about the environment, and was still wanting to drive themselves (for whatever reason)
Does it make more sense to:
a. new car, and all the energy intensive production needed to make it.
b. used car
Financially, the calculus is even worse (and gets worse the more you spend, like a fucking Tesla for example)
Tesla -> ~60k (there's other EV's of course, around what, 30k or so?)
Used economy car -> 5-10k ?
That price differential would more than likely be more than you'd spend on gas for the life of the car (realistically several of your life times).
I'll admit Teslas are pretty fricking cool, but i don't think they should be subsidized by tax breaks.
If you believe (as I do) that it is crucial to be reducing carbon emissions you immediately grasp why the subsidies exist. When sufficient sales volumes are achieved the subsidies may not be needed to encourage sales, but can still matter (even if smaller) to push down carbon emissions. (yes, we generate enough electricity to charge our Tesla and more: solar).
If you don't think Carbon matters...never mind.
If you believe (as I do) that it is crucial to be reducing carbon emissions you immediately grasp why the subsidies exist.
Subsidies do not exist because either you or I think it is crucial to be reducing carbon emissions. They exist because the government wants to social engineer the tax-ees into doing what the government thinks is best for us. Sometimes it is because the legislators get lots of campaign contributions from the companies that they are subsidizing, or they are scratching someone else's back so they'll get theirs scratched for things they want. They don't actually care what we think about it.
When sufficient sales volumes are achieved the subsidies may not be needed to encourage sales,
If nobody wants to buy
You do realize, I hope, that the science behind AGW is not what all of our tax system is based on, and that I said nothing at all about the validity of AGW? Maybe not. The legislators can care not one whit about what you or I think about AGW and legislate for any number
And tell me, what carbon impact do you think that shiny new electric status symbol just created, in comparison to the already-existing one?
The batteries were organically grown in a bio-coop were they? All that sheet steel (and even worse, aluminium) was found floating down a mountain stream?
Good to know you are also using pesticide free organically grown solar cells! I am sure you avoided those nasty ones coming from companies that are being shut down due to MASSIVE toxic chemical production.
You are dead right, your Tesla is WAY better for the environment, I feel terrible sitting here on my 10 hectares of trees and gardens - I should sell up and buy one (along with the solar infrastructure to keep one charged.. I travel around 50-60 miles a day, and its not very sunny here - I figure I will only need to cover around half the property with cells to keep it moving? right? except in winter..)
Or, just perhaps I *do* think carbon matters, and you are the one greenwashing youself.. hmm?
The new vs used argument is only valid if you assume that no one else would buy the used car.
I think old EVs will be great because they're mechanically simple. The motor has one moving part. The entire power train typically has 8 gears including differntial. There's no fuel system, air system, ignition system, exhaust system, no oil and a very simple cooling system. No component gets hotter than boiling water, greatly reducing material aging. There will be third party battery replacements.
How do you feel about subsidies that are artificially keeping the price you pay for gasoline low? Should those subsidies also end, or is it only subsidies that bring down the cost of electric vehicles be eliminated?
How do you feel about subsidies that are artificially keeping the price you pay for gasoline low?
Upon which line of the 10-40 do I enter the tax rebate I will be getting for purchasing a specific product -- i.e. gasoline?
Look at the price of gasoline anywhere else in the world compared to the US and you'll know exactly how much gas actually is.
No, I'll know how much those companies sell gasoline for, which includes their profits, costs of production and taxes. All of that will be different than in the US. It's different even in different places in the US. It is a false argument to claim that the real cost of gasoline is what people in other countries or places pay.
The US having lower taxes and thus lower gas prices is a defacto tax credit to both the producers and consumers of the gas
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody wants to be stuck with the cost of replacing the batteries when they stop effectively holding a charge, or they hold much less of a charge than when you first bought the vehicle.
Three things drive this:
1. Battery tech continues to improve, both in charge time, discharge, and cost factors. Literally I've seen 20 basic patents for this in just the last two years here at UW Seattle. Thus, it's not worth buying, as the battery depreciates in value more rapidly than the car. Early EVs had 3-7 year lifespans and new battery tech usually means a retrofit to some of the internal systems or the chargers. So by leasing, you avoid buying into one form of tech, and can buy the winning tech (h
If you're looking to capitalize on the $7,500 Federal tax credit, it's less simple. Since it's a non-refundable tax credit, you have to make sure you have a $7,500 tax bill at the end of the year. If you qualify for a $2,000 tax refund, then your $7,500 tax credit just poofed. You get nothing.
If you have a $2,000 tax bill, then $5,500 of your tax credit went up in smoke.
Thus, those who like to
If you have a $2,000 tax bill, then $5,500 of your tax credit went up in smoke.
If you're paying only $2000 in income tax, then you probably cannot afford to buy a new EV anyway. From the 2017 draft tax tables, to pay only $2000 you'd have an AGI max of $19,600. Add the $12,700 standard deduction and you have $32,300/yr. Are you buying a $60,000 car on that income? (Numbers are married filing jointly. Lower for single.)
These cars are expensive. Leases are cheaper on a monthly base than a 3-5 year payment plan.
On the other hand the entire market is filled with wealthier individuals, people in those brackets lease for tax purposes as well as the need to have a reliable vehicle. If you can afford (time-wise) to fix your car every other month, then it makes sense to keep your car 10-15 years, myself I am having more and more time-sensitive meetings so I cannot afford not to get somewhere because my car broke down again
That seems to be the take away for this.
Worst case scenario, replace the battery. Leaf cars can even replace individual cells rather than the whole battery.
I seem to recall a lease was the only way you could get an EV-1 or the electric ford ranger unless you were doing fleet sales. Were the electric Rav4's sold or leased?
EV sales are taking off because of CARB (California Air Resources Board). They have a ZEV mandate [ca.gov] (zero emissions vehicles - mostly EVs though Toyota has a hydrogen vehicle on the market). Beginning in 2013 or 2014, CARB required a certain percentage of each manufacturer's vehicle sales to be ZEVs [ucsusa.org] or PZEVs (p
