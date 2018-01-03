Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Intel Responds To Alleged Chip Flaw, Claims Effects Won't Significantly Impact Average Users (hothardware.com) 253

Posted by BeauHD from the brushed-under-the-rug dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Hot Hardware: The tech blogosphere lit up yesterday afternoon after reports of a critical bug in modern Intel processors has the potential to seriously impact systems running Windows, Linux and macOS. The alleged bug is so severe that it cannot be corrected with a microcode update, and instead, OS manufacturers are being forced to address the issue with software updates, which in some instances requires a redesign of the kernel software. Some early performance benchmarks have even suggested that patches to fix the bug could result in a performance hit of as much as 30 percent. Since reports on the issues of exploded over the past 24 hours, Intel is looking to cut through the noise and tell its side of the story. The details of the exploit and software/firmware updates to address the matter at hand were scheduled to go live next week. However, Intel says that it is speaking out early to combat "inaccurate media reports."

Intel acknowledges that the exploit has "the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from computing devices that are operating as designed." The company further goes on state that "these exploits do not have the potential to corrupt, modify or delete data." The company goes on to state that the "average computer user" will be negligibly affected by any software fixes, and that any negative performance outcomes "will be mitigated over time." In a classic case of trying to point fingers at everyone else, Intel says that "many different vendors' processors" are vulnerable to these exploits. You can read the full statement here.

  • Video streaming? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What about video streaming (writing, compressing) with Intel's Quicksync? We do a lot of I/O. Presumably it's going to kill our performance. I wonder if a class action lawsuit will be incoming.

  • Performance (Score:5, Interesting)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:06PM (#55858137) Journal
    "All you little people, performance doesn't matter for you." I do like this quote, though:

    "Intel believes its products are the most secure in the world"

    Yeah, more secure than all those other products who don't let you log in with an empty password.

  • why are non broken AMD chips flagged intel?

    • From what I'm reading, it's cause the code is still in development so they basically have it turned on for everything. They plan on fixing that soon.

      https://www.phoronix.com/scan.... [phoronix.com]

      https://www.phoronix.com/scan.... [phoronix.com]

      • why is intel saying many different vendors?? When there BIG revel AMD does not have this bug.

        • Because they're lying and trying to spread the blame around so they don't look so bad?

  • Nice try (Score:4, Interesting)

    by blackomegax ( 807080 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:09PM (#55858157) Journal
    Nice try Intel, but phoronix benchmarks prove you wrong, and show even up to 60! % loss in some loads.
    • Those workloads with significant performance losses are more or less completely artificial, e.g. average users don't create hundreds of thousands of files day in and day out and even in this case only SSD disks are affected. Considering that SSD disk operations are sometimes several orders of magnitude faster than those for spinning disks this performance loss is still nothing to worry about.

    • Nice try Intel, but phoronix benchmarks prove you wrong, and show even up to 60! % loss in some loads.

      They do nothing of the sort. Phoronix benchmarks hardly have anything to do with "average computer users" who provided they aren't surfing some web that is serving up coinhive malware probably don't even exceed the 40% mark on their CPU regularly.

  • They do not say anything about read (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:13PM (#55858175)

    Intel says "Intel believes these exploits do not have the potential to corrupt, modify or delete data."
    They do not say anything about read. This means exploit lets read protected memory.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      They also do not say that the things that can be read (like credentials and crypto-keys) can of course be used to "corrupt, modify or delete data". A shameless lie by misdirection.

  • They're magic 8 ball is broken too (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:16PM (#55858205)

    I think their magic excuse 8-ball is broken too, cause I think this is the exact same excuse they've used for all their previous screw ups too.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      It worked then, it will work now. Fanbois are stupid and do not learn.

  • the "average computer user" my ass (Score:5, Funny)

    by Swave An deBwoner ( 907414 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:18PM (#55858225)

    All my users are above average.

  • Some info (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:27PM (#55858287) Homepage

    I like how they've weaseled out [intel.com] of the whole fiasco (why didn't /. post a link to the original press release?):

    "Contrary to some reports, any performance impacts are workload-dependent, and, for the average computer user, should not be significant and will be mitigated over time".

    I'm not sure I can read between the lines properly but I guess new revisions of Coffee Lake/Kaby Lake/SkyLake(X) CPUs are coming and they will contain a hardware fix (though it still seems highly unlikely considering how difficult it's to deploy a new hardware design - however unlike other fabless companies, like AMD/NVIDIA/ARM/etc Intel has everything under control). After all they've known about this issue for almost half a year.

    Meanwhile as for consumer workloads they are correct. Two [hardwareluxx.de] German [computerbase.de] websites have already tested a Windows build with a fix and found very little performance losses.

    Phoronix [phoronix.com] has also run a number of tests on Linux and found out that only few (mostly artificial) tasks are seriously affected.

    Intel home users may sleep well. As for enterprise customers no one has run virtualization tests yet though - that's what truly important for large deployments (clouds).

    • Re:Some info (Score:4, Interesting)

      by RogueyWon ( 735973 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @05:24PM (#55858743) Journal

      The Hardwareluxx benchmarks are interesting. They certainly don't show "no" impact on gaming. In fact, what they show is more or less what you would expect to see with decreased CPU performance.

      If you look at the 4K benchmarks, there is minimal-to-no impact. That's not surprising, because you would expect most modern games to be GPU-constrained at 4K, outside of some really fringe cases. Drop to 1080p, however, and you are looking at roughly a 4% or so reduction in framerates. Their test rig has a 1080 Ti - one of the best gaming cards money can buy right now and one that you would expect to be able to eat most games for breakfast at 1080p. It's not unusual for games on high-end graphics cards to hit CPU constraints at 1080p and, indeed, this is usually how sites like Eurogamer's Digital Foundry benchmark CPUs for gaming performance. By their usual standards, that 4% performance loss is pretty severe.

      Will it actually affect anybody's gaming performance in the real world? Possibly. Gamers with older CPUs but a more recent graphics card (a fairly common combination) still using 1080p monitors may well see modest but still noticable performance hits based on those benchmarks. Even if it's not a huge real-world impact, it's a massive reputational blow for Intel.

  • Heard this before (Score:3)

    by Jason1729 ( 561790 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:36PM (#55858347)
    When they had the Pentium floating point division bug they also said it wouldn't affect the average user. All they did was piss off their customers before they recalled the chips anyway.

    Some people never learn.

  • "[Cannot]...corrupt, modify, or delete data"?? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:38PM (#55858363)

    If the 'sensitive information' they can gather includes credentials or tokens the user wouldn't otherwise have access to, it sure as shit allows modification of data

    • Nice catch, however, to be honest, you're talking about possible ramifications, not about direct modification of the RAM which your process/application shouldn't get access to.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Yes, but the users does not care about this. The users care whether their data is at risk of being "corrupted, modified or deleted" by this severe bug and yes, it very much is. Intel is using the tactics of lying by shameless misdirection here, apparently hoping that nobody understands what they are actually saying.

    • They're being honest, more or less. It's standard to describe what the exploit allows you to do directly.

      Being able to read anything in kernel space will allow credential theft, true, but the exploit alone doesn't allow modification of data. Vulnerability reports typically describe exactly what is possible via the exploit and expect the reader to understand the implications---or to ask someone who does.

      Anyone who rates vulnerabilities is going to put this into the highest risk category anyway, so it's not l

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by vadim_t ( 324782 )

      So the paper is out. I'm not yet done reading it, but so far what I gathered is this:

      There's a demonstrated attack capable of dumping all of kernel memory at a speed of 503 KB/s. This is 34 minutes per GB, so a full dump is going to take a while at this rate, but it seems plenty fast to cause some huge amounts of trouble if the attacker knows where the juicy stuff is.

      There's also a version for reading the memory of another process. This seems trickier to pull off, and the paper describes a speed of 10 KB/s

  • Looks like the Intel legal team was hard at work.. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:44PM (#55858413)
    That was one of the most uninformative, denying-we-did-anything-wrong press releases I've read in a long while. Therefore I suspect it came from the legal team. If only Intel's CPU designers were as good as the Intel legal team.

  • Just Wait A Week (Score:5, Funny)

    by tsqr ( 808554 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @04:50PM (#55858453)

    Intel will soon be announcing a $29 CPU replacement program for qualifying customers.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      Intel will soon be announcing a $29 CPU replacement program for qualifying customers.

      ...speaking of $29 to fix the battery (to speed up Apple's iPhones): Since ARM64 is also affected, every iOS device since the iPhone 5s (late 2013), as well as Android devices of similar vintage will also be seeing a slowdown from this.

      Here's the hard reality: It takes roughly a year to go from tape-out (end of chip development) to a fabricated chip. That doesn't count manufacturing time, integration into designs, physical distribution, and so on.

      Even if Intel (or any of the ARM64 makers) were to find and

  • And then we have to turn it off on every machine to gain better performance. Pretending that your hardware runs faster than what it does, doesn't make it run faster.

  • PR lies (Score:5)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @05:00PM (#55858525)

    Does not "corrupt, modify or delete data". Yes, nice. It can just steal your passwords and encryption keys and then use them to do that corruption, modification or deletion. A shameless lie by misdirection. Intel has no honor at all.

  • Too bad I went with AMD (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now I have nothing to complain about. Get the same performance with a much lower price.

  • Not just Intel, also AMD and ARM (Score:4, Informative)

    by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @06:46PM (#55859165) Homepage Journal

    https://googleprojectzero.blogspot.com/2018/01/reading-privileged-memory-with-side.html

    Basically, this isn't an implementation bug, or even a design flaw... it's an architectural flaw, present in all modern CPUs. Unless great care is taken, any CPU that supports both speculative execution and memory caching is vulnerable. This is incredibly huge. To a first approximation, all computers are broken.

  • mitigated over time (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @07:51PM (#55859473)

    ... any negative performance outcomes "will be mitigated over time."

    Meaning, when you buy a new CPU or computer - i.e. "fixed in the next release".

  • It's not a bug, it's a design decision (Score:3)

    by mveloso ( 325617 ) on Wednesday January 03, 2018 @07:54PM (#55859491)

    From what I've read, this "problem" looks to be a design decision on the part of Intel. Speculative access needs to be fast, and making it subject to access control basically removes the benefit of speculative access.

    Given how Intel the company operates, there's no way that this could be a bug

    I myself would rather run with the current behavior, since I don't particularly care about the problem; it's more an issue for shared hardware, and I don't generally share my hardware.

    • All hardware is "shared". Javascript in your browser can read other processes memory. You aren't safe. Any website can exploit this.

