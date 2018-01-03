Kinect Is Really Dead Now, Basically (gamespot.com) 59
Microsoft has confirmed that it is no longer producing the Kinect adapter that is needed to connect the Kinect to an Xbox One S, Xbox One X, or other Windows device. This comes after Microsoft announced in October 2017 that it was killing off the Xbox One's Kinect camera. GameSpot reports: "After careful consideration, we decided to stop manufacturing the Xbox Kinect Adapter to focus attention on launching new, higher fan-requested gaming accessories across Xbox One and Windows 10," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to Polygon. The representative declined to say if Microsoft would ever bring Kinect back. However, the company confirmed that the adapter "will no longer be available" to purchase.
A bit of a shame really. While it was a useless gaming product, it was actually an interesting and useful device for creating body tracking or depth mapping software as these capabilities were wrapped in a pretty straightforward API.
> creating body tracking
Body tracking for a hologram is pretty weird though...
(Reportedly a major Kinect market is Japan where the otaku use it with a Win PC freeware called MMD, to create 3D models and dance videos of the eternally 16 year old virtual j-pop starlet called Hatsune Miku. She is a piece of music synthesis software who has no tangible body and performs as an advanced projection in "live" concerts but the fans want their own doujin.)
Most products for or by gays tend to be pretty damn cool, so there's that.
The Kinect was probably the most innovative thing Microsoft has ever done. It was amazing that it worked as well as it did. I will never understand why its mere existence was so hated by so many people. Microsoft, of course, also shares the blame for mishandling the Xbox One version, and then running away from this amazing tech due to a few vocal complaints.
It's because they weren't creative enough. They implemented it in only the most gimicky ways, and it was aftermarket use (that made Microsoft no additional money) that really made it shine on the PC. Someone will create a product almost as good or better as this source has gone away from a corporation that could not use it effectively.
Such a shame... (Score:5, Interesting)
...Kinect Party is one of the most accessible games ever made for young kids, even my 2 year old could join in enthusiastically - "Daddy - Birds on the Sofa!", "Watch out Daddy Lava on the floor!!!"...ah well...
Yeah, I don't get the Kinect hate. My brother went down the Xbox path because of the Kinect and the superior dancing games it supports. My kids had plenty of fun playing them at Christmas. It's not something I'm into, but my brother and my kids sure have fun with it.
The hate was mostly from more hardcore gamers. Motion controls are suboptimal compared to a traditional controller since they provide less fine control, and they kept producing games that forced you to use a control scheme that required the motion controller. Dancing games would be one of the few exceptions because there the body motion is the whole point.
Yes, game controllers are worse than mouse and keyboard. But motion controllers are even worse. In fact, I'd say the gap between game controller and motion controller is greater than the gap between game controller and mouse and keyboard.
Odd, I've seen PS Move players absolutely own regular players in PS3 shooters due to the added precision and flexible control.
A major problem IMO was that the Kinect is terrible at UI navigation, and Microsoft forced that, instead of allowing (and even forcing) controller use for UI segments. Kinect Party and Avengers: Battle for Earth are great partly because they allow navigating menus with the controllers, instead of struggling with the Kinect for that. Disneyland Adventures is terrible because most of the game is spent using the Kinect for avatar creation and navigation, so the actual fun minigames (and they are fun) become a
If you want what it does it was quite competitive indeed; but otherwise it was pretty much a $100 and mandatory microphone. Given th
My brother went down the Xbox path because of the Kinect and the superior dancing games it supports.
I thought the 'Xbox path' was genetic. You learn something every day.
Yeah, I don't get the Kinect hate. My brother went down the Xbox path because of the Kinect and the superior dancing games it supports.
Those dancing games are totally fabulous, how could people hate that?
No one was forcing you to buy them.
Kinect is the only reason I own an Xbox 360, and the lack of backward compatibility for Kinect titles is the reason I haven't upgraded to a One. Sure, it's getting less use now, but when the kids were smaller, the Kinect got a lot of action. For controller based games I have an HTPC.
It's unfortunate that Microsoft never understood what could be done with it, and what shouldn't be done with it (UI navigation).
Luckily, connector shells are cheap and ubiquitous on eBay. If you want a normal connector, solder one on.
Mine is sitting on a robot (Score:1)
And it never saw a PC or an XBox. Too bad, very good product.
What about Skype? (Score:2)
What about tools like skype. Does the Xbox have other video accessories?
Unfortunately... (Score:5, Informative)
... while it was a great method for user input and getting players to move around rather than remain sitting, advertisers were starting to use to the device to collect marketing data about users:
"Xbox One can essentially work like TV that watches you, bringing marketers a huge new trove of data,"
https://kotaku.com/xbox-ones-t... [kotaku.com]
Pretty much. I know a couple of devs who found creative uses for it on PC.
For the most part I was ambivalent toward it until it became an inseparable part of the already disastrous XBox One launch platform. They practically handed Sony market share. I think the hate for it mushroomed after that point (to be fair the seeds were already planted between gamers who enjoy sitting motionless versus any kind of motion control.)
Microsoft is a frustrating company to follow around, they sometimes come up with brillia
Being able to see myself snap a G-string while fingering a minor was helpful
Huh? There's a joke in there somewhere, I just know it....
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
there goes my dream (Score:1)
of communicating with my computer thru insults... and the computer actually listening
China is still making adapters (Score:3)
Not having used a Kinect before, I wanted to see just how special this adapter was. Apparently Kinect uses a special plug that combines USB and 12V power. Microsoft's adapter for the Xbone version presents this as a USB 3.0 B jack.
There seem to be a lot of third-party adapters out there for the 360 version. They have a wall wart, an orange-tongue "USB" jack for the Kinect, and a USB A plug. It is also possible to hack off the end of the connector, which seems to only use USB 2.0, and splice in a 12V 1.5A power supply and USB connector.
So basically this is just another special proprietary variation of a standard plug, simply because they didn't want to have a second plug in the Kinect for power. Not that it's anything new, Microsoft has been pulling this bullshit ever since the original Xbox used plain USB with a two special connectors for its controllers. (To be fair, it probably had better durability for insertions/removals.)
At least with USB 3 for the Xbone version, why couldn't they have used the official extended power management support? Then at least it could use some kind of standard power inserter or powered hub. Or was that from USB C?
As long as China can find a supply of connectors for the Xbone version, I'm sure you will see replacements out there soon.
Really dead, or basically dead?
Are slashdot headlines written by tweens now?
Actually, it's literally dead.
Really dead, or basically dead?
Are slashdot headlines written by tweens now?
Mostly dead [youtube.com]--which is slightly alive!
Something MS is good at (Score:2)
This timing sucks (Score:2)
As happened with 3D TVs, I waited for them to get the tech right, then put off a purchase because we were upgrading from an apartment to a house so we wanted to get a larger 3D set. By the time the house was ready 3D TVs were killed off and the ones with the specs I wanted were no longer available as "new old stock."
Now that I am going to be ready to upgrade from my Xbox 360 to an Xbox One along with other AV upgrades (mostly to get 4K capability) they're killing off the Kinect.
The universe hates me.
:D
