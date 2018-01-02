Apple Will Replace Old iPhone Batteries Regardless of Diagnostic Test Results (macrumors.com) 51
After apologizing to customers for slowing older iPhones down as the batteries degrade, Apple has started offering battery swaps for $29. This has led to some confusion as Apple did not clarify how it qualified batteries as eligible for the discounted replacement, as the Apple Genius Bar uses a diagnostic test to check whether a battery can retain 80 percent of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. According to Mac Rumors, Apple has confirmed that they will replace the battery if your iPhone 6 or later even if it passes a Genius Bar diagnostic test. From the report: Apple has since independently confirmed to MacRumors that it will agree to replace an eligible battery for a $29 fee, regardless of whether an official diagnostic test shows that it is still able to retain less than 80 percent of its original capacity. The concession appears to have been made to mollify the anger of customers stoked by headlines suggesting that Apple artificially slows down older iPhones to drive customers to upgrade to newer models. Anecdotal reports also suggest that customers who paid $79 to have their battery replaced before the new pricing came into effect on Saturday, December 30, will receive a refund from Apple upon request.
Profit as always... (Score:1)
Apple really is the master of profit, you have to give it to them! The reports say it costs them $10 for the battery replacement, so they will charge you $29 and make a few quick million from the whole debacle...
apple is for the dumb (Score:1)
seriously only the dumb will buy apple after this incident, which exposed even to the dumbest in very blatant fashion, what everyone with above average intelligence already knew, apple's total disrespect for its customer base.
apple buyers after this , and all who buy products that prevent repairs and battery changes, are born idiot losers by definition.
Do you even understand what the slowing down does? if you have a bad battery, you have a choice between no phone, or a slow phone.. guess which one is more useful? I think it's actually a smart feature but they handled it quite poorly.
You assume it is smart to buy products that are cheaper; money is not necessarily the main factor when people decide what fits better.
Some of people change phones regularly; I don't care if the battery last for years, nor if I can change it myself. It's totally irrelevant when
Good show on apples behalf...
lets not tell everyone that the cost of a battery is likely $5 or less.
yeah, apple's really doing you a FAVOR, right?
(sigh).
soldered down things, glued together shells, FUCK THEM for being so anti-repair. no reason for this other than $$$
"Anger" (Score:2, Insightful)
...the anger of customers stoked by headlines...
Anger stoked by headlines and not facts seems to be key here.
I'd say the low IQ twitter crowd en masse has done it again.
Replaced today without trouble (Score:3, Interesting)
I had my old iPhone 6 battery replaced today for $29+tax. The free "Battery Life" app said the raw data on the battery was about 39% of capacity (700mAh of 1810mAh) while the in-store Apple diag said it was 91% good.. The Apple Genius only asked if I was sure I wanted it replaced. I said, "yes please". Then they gave me the speech about everything is void if they find 3rd party parts in the phone and would NOT replace a non-apple battery at all. It took them 2 hours. After the replacement the free battery app says 100% good (1810mAh of 1810mAh). All I know is the old battery only lasted 15 minutes playing Jedi Challenges... I have not had time to try the new battery yet.
They built something that obeys laws of physics (Score:3)
If it was my phone, I would still be mad. They built something with a design flaw
The "design flaw" is that batteries are batteries and electronic circuits take a minimum amount of power to run. In other words not a flaw, it's how the real universe works.
The fix they delivered ensured that your phone would not just simply die randomly if the battery was getting really old. Instead it would do it's best to stay on for you.
Phones that are not doing this are screwing you over, because ALL PHONES WORK THIS WAY
If it was my phone, I would still be mad. They built something with a design flaw
The "design flaw" is that batteries are batteries and electronic circuits take a minimum amount of power to run. In other words not a flaw, it's how the real universe works.
This wasn't a design flaw, which is when a design decision results in unexpected behavior. In this case, the results were consistent with the design intent.
The problem is that the intent was not in the user's best interests. Yes, slowing down the system to conserve energy is a good thing, but only if minimal usability is preserved. Otherwise, there is no difference from simply letting the battery drain completely. In either case, the system would be unusable.
In many other systems with consumable parts (
Yes... I signed for the work order and pickup. It was mostly a push about Apple will not cover 3rd party parts or be responsible for any data loss and they may use new or "equivalent" parts. There's a lot of usual service language about warranty and claims and not being responsible for other stuff. I would guess there would be something enforceable about me paying and accepting a discounted battery as the resolution for any performance complaints. I'll take the $30 battery including the labor to install it
I had my old iPhone 6 battery replaced today for $29+tax. The free "Battery Life" app said the raw data on the battery was about 39% of capacity (700mAh of 1810mAh) while the in-store Apple diag said it was 91% good.. The Apple Genius only asked if I was sure I wanted it replaced. I said, "yes please". Then they gave me the speech about everything is void if they find 3rd party parts in the phone and would NOT replace a non-apple battery at all. It took them 2 hours. After the replacement the free battery app says 100% good (1810mAh of 1810mAh). All I know is the old battery only lasted 15 minutes playing Jedi Challenges... I have not had time to try the new battery yet.
I'm going to have an 8 year old iPad battery replaced tomorrow. We'll see what their battery tester says with that. Paying full price for it though. $100.
I can see I'm going to have an argument about third party batteries with them then.
My girlfriend had this problem with her original battery, and I told her to get a genuine one but she decided to get a third party replacement for 1/3rd the cost. Now Apple have admitted to this flaw I expect them to install a new, genuine battery. By rights they should do it for free.
But will like for any excuse... (Score:1, Interesting)
to not do it. They denied all seven company 6S pluses I tried today. For most, they claimed the glass wasnâ(TM)t perfect so they wouldnâ(TM)t replace the battery at any price. Another one is missing the volume button so they refused to replace the battery unless we also paid to fix it. Apple wants you to buy a new phone.
What about my iPhone 4, Apple? No free battery replacement for me?
What about my iPhone 3GS?
They are not using this system on those phones (Score:2)
What about my iPhone 4, Apple? No free battery replacement for me?
No, because Apple was only using the new battery management system with the iPhone 6 and above, and then only running iOS 11.
Your older iPhones continue to enjoy the same battery aging issues as every other Android phone maker on the planet, so because Apple did not help you out on older phones you have to replace the batteries yourself when you feel it is time.
Maybe some disgruntled and ill-informed internet mob will target your models of ph
I have a refurbished 6S, which I'm now planning on getting a new battery for in December.
There are too many IF's in that sentence.
Sensible but poor communications (Score:3)
The one thing where they messed up was communications, they should have been transparent about it from the beginning and most people would turn have found it reasonable.
They also have refunds... (Score:3, Informative)
