Energy Department Permanently Closes Damaged Hanford Nuclear Reservation Tank (tri-cityherald.com) 25
The Department of Energy has decided to close the oldest double-shell tank at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The department says that Tank AY-102 has widespread damage and should not be repaired. The Tri-City Herald reports: DOE was required by Ecology, a regulator for Hanfordâ(TM)s tanks storing radioactive and chemical waste, to empty enough waste from the tank to determine the cause of the leak by spring 2017. DOE confirmed in 2012 that waste from the inner shell of the tank was slowly leaking into the space between its inner and outer shells. No waste is known to have breached the outer shell to contaminate the soil beneath the tank. One of the goals of the inspection was to decide whether the tank could be repaired and returned to service, a scenario that appeared unlikely. Hanford has just 27 double-shell tanks, excluding Tank AY-102, to hold waste emptied from 149 leak-prone single shell tanks until the waste can be treated for disposal. Plans call for glassifying much of the waste at the vitrification plant under construction at Hanford. The waste is left from World War II and Cold War production of plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program.
Re: (Score:2)
Who's the dumbfuck who place the "Power" icon on this story?
The development of nuclear weaponry during WWII gave the U.S. the destructive power to end the Pacific theater conflict, and political power to help push the war to its conclusion. : D
Location (Score:1)
For anyone else who doesn't know everything DOE, it is located in southern Washington State.
Re: (Score:2)
Am I missing something?
Why yes. Yes you are.
This is an opportunity to condemn the US for its reckless cold war behavior. Also, there are obvious and fun equivalences your supposed to make between the Soviet Union and the US. Further, there are tangential green energy angles to this as well, which you should have picked up on by the subtle conflation of weapons production with and energy supply among the icons assigned to the story. These arguments should to be at hand at all times in case some trumpanzee mentions Chernobyl or
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Spot on. Primary containment fails: decision tree is to repair or take out of service prior to a sufficiently high risk that the secondary containment fails.
Since the vitrification plant is behind schedule and has some risks in terms of long-term effectiveness, the loss of the tank is a disappointment, but not the end of the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Flaws (in otherwise perfect and well thought out plan)...Superpowers. SuperBum, InvisibleBum, SpiderBum, SchizoCatWoman...also that's how you get zombies.