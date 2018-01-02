Google's Mysterious Fuchsia OS Can Now Run On the Pixelbook (theverge.com) 39
Google's mysterious operating system, dubbed Fuchsia, has been in the works for more than a year now with very few details about the OS made public. According to a new report from Chrome Unboxed, we have learned that Google has released documentation to allow developers to load Fuchsia onto the company's Pixelbook. The Verge reports: This isn't your typical developer operating system, and you'll need two machines to host and target a Pixelbook to load the OS. It's very much a work in progress, with early hints at a user interface and functions. It's still interesting that Google has chosen its own Pixelbook to experiment with, though. Fuchsia has mostly been linked to embedded systems like wearables and Internet of Things devices in the past, but testing was expanded to Intel's NUC and Acer's Switch Alpha 12 Chromebooks. Fuchsia has been created from the Google-built Zircon microkernel, and not the typical Linux kernels that hold Android and Chrome OS together. It's not immediately clear exactly why Google is building a new operating system, nor what devices it will run on. As testing spreads to more Chromebooks, some are now speculating this could be a successor to the "Andromeda" project that never materialized.
..., timeo Danaos et dona ferentes. And no, I don't mean the Greek, and in case of Google or any such entity, it actually shouldn't be "even when they bear gifts", but "especially when they bear gifts".
Is it really ferentes?
I used to use GNU/Linux on my servers but I had to move to OpenBSD when systemd broke too often. Will Fuchsia eventually run on servers? I like OpenBSD on my servers but it's not a good OS on my laptop. I want to use the same OS on my dev laptop and my servers to make my life as a dev easier. If Fuchsia worked well on both my laptop and my servers then I would consider switching to it.
NIH Syndrome (Score:2, Interesting)
Google has always suffered from NIH syndrome. They will develop and abandon their own kernel rather than use the Linux kernel with billions of development hours because Google engineers didn't write linux.
It really is that simple.
Google has always suffered from NIH syndrome. They will develop and abandon their own kernel rather than use the Linux kernel with billions of development hours because Google engineers didn't write linux.
It really is that simple.
What? They have been using a modified Linux kernel in Android and ChromeOS for nearly a decade now. They use a modified version of the kernel in their server farms. Clearly they are using Linux. Or is that not enough? They have to use it forevermore - Linux is the be-all-and-end-all of kernels, and can never be improved upon.
I thought this was a tech site?
They are probably hitting a wall with low-power performance that can really only be solved by such extensive modification that a new kernel is easier at this point.
"Mysterious?" (Score:2)
That's a fair statement. Strictly speaking code-wise, there's no mystery. However, I'm pretty sure that a very limited number of folks have commit access to the code on the main branch, so if those individuals are being awfully quiet about what goals they're trying to reach with their code, it can be "mysterious" as to the purpose of the code (like what problem is it trying to solve or is this just some kind of wack-a-hack project, etc...). Not knowing what the point of the code is, makes it a bit diffic
Why develop your own OS? (Score:5, Insightful)
It's not immediately clear exactly why Google is building a new operating system...
Possibly to un-encumber themselves from the GPL? I note that Fuchsia's licenses are a mix of MIT, BSD, and Apache. This would potentially allow them to adapt the OS to just about any environment without having to release the source code.
Despite so many claims to the opposite from its supporters, the fact remains that the GPL family of licenses is very restrictive, and they do deprived users of many critical rights, including the right to modify and to distribute software without releasing the source code changes.
As is also mentioned by those supporters, this is the exact point. It restricts the rights of the immediate developers, to protect the rights of all developers down the line, who would not be able to further develop the code if it was closed.
The GPL restricts your rights in a similar way to laws preventing you from murdering people. It restricts your freedom to stab me, but it is rather a good thing for me and everybody around you that you aren't allowed to do that.
It's not immediately clear exactly why Google is building a new operating system...
Possibly to un-encumber themselves from the GPL? I note that Fuchsia's licenses are a mix of MIT, BSD, and Apache. This would potentially allow them to adapt the OS to just about any environment without having to release the source code.
Note that those are the same FOSS licenses Google uses on all of its open source projects. I wouldn't read anything into those choices.
There are technical reasons also. Android under the Linux kernel does sandboxing by giving each app its own user, which I find to be a bit of a kludge.
Fuchsia's microkernel Zircon (nee Magenta) instead uses capability-based security [wikipedia.org], in a model where Processes live in Jobs and Jobs can be nested, allowing the ones that are deeper nested having lesser privileges.
However, Zircon has a major flaw: capabilities can not be revoked, other than by killing the whole process, or jobs.
GPL (Score:1)
Google hates the use of the GPL by internal developers. Like most BSD projects, it's written in hate.
https://github.com/fuchsia-mirror/fuchsia/blob/master/LICENSE
I get why Google would do this. Why anyone else would give them development hours without a gurantee of reciprocity escapes me, as it does most developers (who side with GPL 75% of the time). People invest in codebases, they want to be able to take that investment with them - especially if they leave on poor terms.
What big eyes you have Grandma! (Score:2, Interesting)
It's not immediately clear exactly why Google is building a new operating system
All the better to spy on you, my dear!
Hopefully, innovation (Score:2)
Unix is more than 40 years old. Granted, it works well on computers of different size levels and below the hood on both android and iOS devices.
But still, it is conceptually old, certainly by IT evolution standards.
I can imagine that a company with the funds and intellectual workforce like Google would be capable of innovating operating system principles taking into account the advances in academic research
We can't predict what they will do next (Score:2)
Unforeseeable Fuchsia!