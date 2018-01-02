Intel with Radeon RX Vega Graphics: Core i7-8809G with 3.1 GHz Base, 100W Target TDP, Overclockable (anandtech.com) 34
An anonymous reader shares a report: To begin the year, Intel's Indian website has published a small number of details regarding Intel's first 'Intel with Radeon RX Vega Graphics' processor. Within the table of overclockable processors, accompanying the Core i9, Core i7-X and 8th Generation K processors is listed the Intel Core i7-8809G, a quad core processor with two sets of graphics options listed. The Core i7-8809G is not a part that Intel has formally announced in a press release, but on Intel's overclocking webpage here it as listed as being a quad-core processor with hyperthreading, supporting a 3.1 GHz base frequency, having an 8 MB L3 cache, a 100W 'Target' TDP, and supporting two channels of DDR4-2400. Intel lists both sets of graphics: the integrated graphics (iGPU, or IGP) as 'Intel HD Graphics 630', and the package graphics (pGPU) as 'Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics'.
I hope this does not dump all cpu io to the DMI bus.
what so every computer had to reboot every hour to cope with the SHIT code Nvidia provide for drivers? no thanks.
I guess we all have had different experiences - I have yet to have any issues with NVidia cards and drivers, and I have yet to be able to get any AMD cards to work with AMD drivers.
Hey, I could bitch endlessly at nVidia dropping 8-bit acceleration support, thus making some games I own unplayable in OpenGL mode (Metal Gear Solid, as an example.)
Intel with Crippling Silicon-level Security Vulnerabilities
FTFTFS. In the spirit of fairness, though, I’d at least give them a little back in the subhead:
Latest chip may be overclocked to make up for 5-30% performance hit users will suffer as a result of shoddy design
Here's a link [nocookie.net].
Made for Apple? (Score:4, Interesting)
It's pretty noticeable Apple have been using Intel CPUs and either Intel or AMD Radeon GPUs.
So an Intel CPU with an AMD Radeon GPU on the same package seems to be aimed squarely at Apple.
Of course a lot of people thought that was the case with Atom - it was aimed at the upcoming Macbook Air. Of course Apple decided to pass on it.
So it'll be interesting to see if Apple go for this part. It's not clear if it will fit in a standard socket
https://www.anandtech.com/show... [anandtech.com]
I would add that the Core i7-8809G is listed in a table with other desktop processors. There are no mobile processors in this table, which one might extrapolate that this processor is aiming for a desktop/socketed motherboard. It would be very easy for Intel to enable this in current Coffee Lake-capable motherboard solutions, as long as the size of the combined package was suitable (and the power management of the Coffee Lake motherboards could cope with the Vega graphics as well as the CPU). Judging by the renders provided by Intel, it doesn't look the case, so it could possibly be that we're looking at a new motherboard/socket combination, or perhaps this will only be sold as an onboard CPU, similar to Intel's Atom processors. Assuming it is made available for home builds at all, that is.
I.e. it's an interesting technical achievement but like many interesting technical achievements by Intel you have to wonder who - if anyone - will actually buy it.
And the power consumption advantage of EMIB seems to be somewhat moot given the TDP is 100W. This is not a low power part. Then again a Core-i7 and an Vega was never likely to be.
new mac mini (pro) starting at $999 with 256G ssd and 4GB ram!
new mac mini (pro) starting at $999 with 256G ssd and 4GB ram!
* 4GB Ram and 64G eMMC, both soldered.
Re:4 cores? (Score:5, Informative)
Why does the i7-8809G have only 4 cores? I thought new CPUs had at least 6 cores.
It's 4 cores with hyperthreading, so 8 virtual cores, and not a lot slower performance than 6 cores.
A benefit of fewer cores is that you can generally clock them higher - this one runs at 3.1 GHz before turbo mode or overclocking, which is fairly decent. If you mainly run programs that doesn't scale well to more cores than 4, like most games, that's going to be more beneficial than say a 2.6 GHz 6-core CPU.
the i3 has 2 cores. hyperthreading makes it look like 4. the i7 has 4, with hyperthreading that appears as 8.
That was before AMD's Ryzen, i.e. in Skylake, Kaby Lake etc. After Ryzen, i.e. Coffee Lake, i3 = 4 cores and i5 and i7 have 6 cores. That's the effect of competition.
No Gsync Tax! (Score:4, Interesting)
With 2k 144hz freesync monitors hitting 299 [youtube.com], the 200-300 dollars more for a gsync monitor, is a nice savings.
