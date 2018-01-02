Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Intel with Radeon RX Vega Graphics: Core i7-8809G with 3.1 GHz Base, 100W Target TDP, Overclockable (anandtech.com) 34

An anonymous reader shares a report: To begin the year, Intel's Indian website has published a small number of details regarding Intel's first 'Intel with Radeon RX Vega Graphics' processor. Within the table of overclockable processors, accompanying the Core i9, Core i7-X and 8th Generation K processors is listed the Intel Core i7-8809G, a quad core processor with two sets of graphics options listed. The Core i7-8809G is not a part that Intel has formally announced in a press release, but on Intel's overclocking webpage here it as listed as being a quad-core processor with hyperthreading, supporting a 3.1 GHz base frequency, having an 8 MB L3 cache, a 100W 'Target' TDP, and supporting two channels of DDR4-2400. Intel lists both sets of graphics: the integrated graphics (iGPU, or IGP) as 'Intel HD Graphics 630', and the package graphics (pGPU) as 'Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics'.

  • Made for Apple? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Hal_Porter ( 817932 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @04:00PM (#55850975)

    It's pretty noticeable Apple have been using Intel CPUs and either Intel or AMD Radeon GPUs.

    So an Intel CPU with an AMD Radeon GPU on the same package seems to be aimed squarely at Apple.

    Of course a lot of people thought that was the case with Atom - it was aimed at the upcoming Macbook Air. Of course Apple decided to pass on it.

    So it'll be interesting to see if Apple go for this part. It's not clear if it will fit in a standard socket

    https://www.anandtech.com/show... [anandtech.com]

    I would add that the Core i7-8809G is listed in a table with other desktop processors. There are no mobile processors in this table, which one might extrapolate that this processor is aiming for a desktop/socketed motherboard. It would be very easy for Intel to enable this in current Coffee Lake-capable motherboard solutions, as long as the size of the combined package was suitable (and the power management of the Coffee Lake motherboards could cope with the Vega graphics as well as the CPU). Judging by the renders provided by Intel, it doesn't look the case, so it could possibly be that we're looking at a new motherboard/socket combination, or perhaps this will only be sold as an onboard CPU, similar to Intel's Atom processors. Assuming it is made available for home builds at all, that is.

    I.e. it's an interesting technical achievement but like many interesting technical achievements by Intel you have to wonder who - if anyone - will actually buy it.

    And the power consumption advantage of EMIB seems to be somewhat moot given the TDP is 100W. This is not a low power part. Then again a Core-i7 and an Vega was never likely to be.

  • No Gsync Tax! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by BrookHarty ( 9119 ) on Tuesday January 02, 2018 @04:04PM (#55850999) Homepage Journal

    With 2k 144hz freesync monitors hitting 299 [youtube.com], the 200-300 dollars more for a gsync monitor, is a nice savings.

  • Can someone translate this to english?
  • 2400 MHz DDR4? All the 8th edition CPUs I've seen have 2666 native memory controllers. Why the downclock if they're going for high speed graphics access to the system's RAM? In fact, the 3rd gen Kaveri APUs from AMD had 2400MHz DDR3 native or something like that, which blows away DDR4 considering the CAS latency.

