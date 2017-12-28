Apple Apologizes For iPhone Slowdown Drama, Will Offer $29 Battery Replacements (theverge.com) 83
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Apple just published a letter to customers apologizing for the "misunderstanding" around older iPhones being slowed down, following its recent admission that it was, in fact, slowing down older phones in order to compensate for degrading batteries. "We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down," says the company. "We apologize." Apple says in its letter that batteries are "consumable components," and is offering anyone with an iPhone 6 or later a battery replacement for $29 starting in late January through December 2018 -- a discount of $50 from the usual replacement cost. Apple's also promising to add features to iOS that provide more information about the battery health in early 2018, so that users are aware of when their batteries are no longer capable of supporting maximum phone performance.
And they are still looking to make a profit at the reduced cost of replacing the battery, just not as much as before.
And I'm sure their plan is if they are dragged screaming and kicking into court they will say 'well we did knock down the price of the replacement battery by $21, that that means we do listen to customers and we are a nice company'.
The class action may go ahead but will never amount to anything and reduce an SKU profit margin is not a punishment.
You mean knock down the price of the replacement battery by $50.
Battery replacement price is currently $79.
And you can buy a full replacement battery kit for $25 from third parties.
Apple isn't doing their customers any kind of favor with this.
If Apple damages your iPhone while they replace the battery, Apple will cover the damage.
If you damage your iPhone while you attempt to replace the battery, you're SOL.
Apple isn't doing their customers any kind of favor with this.
For $4, you get the repair done by someone who does it five times each week, plus a 90-day warranty.
Apple isn't doing their customers any kind of favor with this.
For $4, you get the repair done by someone who does it five times each week, plus a 90-day warranty.
Where?
Apple isn't doing their customers any kind of favor with this.
You're talking about a shitty aftermarket battery, that you will be lucky to get an additional YEAR out of.
And BTW, what are you paying yourself to replace that battery? How much experience do you have doing it? What's it worth to you to know hat Apple will fix anything their technicians accidently break. But if YOU accidently break something, THEN how cheap is that whole FOUR DOLLARS you "beat" mean-old profiteering Apple out-of?
You make absolutely ZERO real-world sense.
Spoken like a true idiot that doesn't know Apple uses the exact same $4 'knock-off' batteries.
Come back when you've actually worked the repair lines like I have, you fuckwit.
You've worked IN an Apple authorized Service center. Prove it.
If you treally think that Apple is making ANY profit at $29, you need to show me EXACLY the proof of that statement.
Simple real-world math: Apple pays about $5 for the battery itself. There's a $24 profit margin.
Why, yes the BOM on the battery is pretty easy to get if you just Google the fucking numbers on the cells.
Someone ban this dipshit fuckwit already.
Prove it, or STFU.
Your move.
Because genius bar workers are all volunteers, they never break a phone, and phones never come back for warranty claims... Yep, $25 pure profit!
It's simple, they didn't want the users to know about it. It's planned obsolescence.They knew the Lithium batteries would deteriorate after a few hundred charge cycles, ~18-24 months and the software would slow down the phones.
The fact that it was NOT disclosed, tells you about their motive. Sell more hardware.
If that was the real motive, the "slowdown" would have been baked-into iOS 2 rather than iOS 10 or 11.
Instead, the timing of this (no pun) makes it OBVIOUS that the "current spike-spreading" code was added to iOS when Apple said they had a software-fix for the iPhone 6 "shutdown" problem. They just didn't take the infinity amount of time it would take to discover how that fix would affect every single iPhone on the planet, and thus, eventually, someone noticed. But what's clear is that Apple was DEFINITELY
the non-apology.
a chance to give apple more money!
Oh, boy!
$30 rather than $1k for a new phone.
Apple sure are some evil geniuses...
in other words (Score:1)
"lol please don't sue us, how about we replace the battery at cost in one of these limit windows a little later from now for 1 year where the issue will blow over and only 20% of people are likely to take advantage of it? have i mentioned our current products are kind of shit and gimmicky? you like the 'touchbar' bullshit, right? please dont stop buying from us."
Re:in other words (Score:4, Informative)
And those are likely to be dismissed - no evidence yet shows any correlation between iOS version and performance scores that's not actually due to a poor battery.
FWIW, I replaced the battery in my 3yo iPhone 6 a few months ago, and it despite heavy use it hadn't dropped enough to trigger the slowdown. It had degraded noticeably from a battery life standpoint though, so well worth replacing regardless.
This was my first thought (Score:2)
Looks like the Verge is playing defence (Score:2)
for Apple a bit like BGR did
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Finally doing what they should have done (Score:5, Insightful)
From the article on the $29 battery replacement:
Apple's also promising to add features to iOS that provide more information about the battery health in early 2018, so that users are aware of when their batteries are no longer capable of supporting maximum phone performance
I'm more happy about that than anything, it will be great to have something concrete to point to if someones phone seems slow and I want to rule out an old battery being part of the issue.
Except that they're lying
so that users are aware of when their batteries are no longer capable of supporting maximum phone performance
Bullshit. Even a severely degraded battery is capable of supporting maximum phone performance. No other phone on the market slows down no matter how bad the battery gets. This is a bullshit scam on their part. If they want to provide users the OPTION of favoring full-day battery over performance, then give then the OPTION. But apple doesn't like options. They like to decide for you, and part of that is deciding that if you don't like a slow phone you must either pay them for a new b
Actually...other phones suffer the battery issues constantly. I deal with the crap all the time where Android users complain thier phone have weird issues crop up as their phone ages past the 12-18 month stage. They swear it can't be the battery, we wipe the phone, and yet it persists. A new OEM battery later, and their issues are almost always cleared up. When phones required the small amount a Nokia candybar used it was no problem. There's more power in a modern iPhone than desktop computers released a fe
Re: (Score:2)
Three words: User Replaceable Battery
There is absolutely no reason why Apple, and every other mobile device can't do this. But it doesn't fall within their planned obsolescence marketing strategy.
Re:Finally doing what they should have done (Score:5, Informative)
It's not as much bullshit as you think. When Lithium ion batteries age, they are no longer able to handle peak loads while maintaining the rated voltage. Apple was not lying about old batteries causing phones to mysteriously shut down for no apparent reason.
I've seen the same thing happen in other phones -- the battery indicator says you have adequate charge, then you do something computationally intense and your phone shuts down without warning.
Having an indication that your battery is in this condition is very useful. Otherwise, it's not clear what's wrong with your phone.
As Mr. Scott would say, you canna change the laws of physics.
All batteries have internal resistance, which limits the power the battery can deliver. As you draw more and more current, the voltage across the internal resistance increases, and that limits the amount of power you can actually deliver into a load.
This is true of every battery, so to the designers have to supply a "big" battery -- which is the same as saying a battery with a low internal resistance. The wrinkle here is that batteries age. Lit
Re: (Score:3)
Most manufacturers design their phones to work at maximum performance with aged batteries. If the battery is fairly large it's generally not a problem anyway.
Apple likes to use small, low capacity batteries. I guess it helps them keep the smaller models thin. What is really bad is that they apparently didn't test with degraded batteries. That's a really basic mistake to be making.
Even if they didn't test before launch, I'd expect them to have phones on long term test, going through charge cycles and stress
One part of this saga I still don't understand (Score:2)
So early on after iOS 10 was released, we started to see a significant number of people reporting an issue where their phone batteries would be at 30% (or thereabouts) and suddenly the phone would just quit. This apparently is the problem the 10.2.1+ slowdown was intended to fix, and the one Apple is saying is due to older batteries not being able to provide as much power under load, as it were.
So if this was simply an "old degraded battery" issue - why didn't we have people reporting these problems in iOS
Still sounds like bs to me lithium batteries are very good at providing amps up until they run dead so it seems to me that their battery meter just needs to recalibrate. So 1% battery actually means 1% instead of 30% meaning 1%.
The older IOS versions could handle this as their batteries degraded did they just forget how to do that?
Also IIRC they implemented a low power mode years ago that would lower the processor speed at 10% and below but nothing directly related to the battery capacity.
Not a bad business model while it lasted. (Score:1, Flamebait)
1. User buys iPhone.
2. iPhone gets "slow."
3. Users sells iPhone back.
4. Replace battery.
5. Sell "refurbished" iPhone to another user for a tidy profit.
Could have avoided this mess (Score:2)
by including in iOS the ability to see health information of battery like you can on MacBooks. Show the Cycle Count and Condition and other pertinent info so users have a better idea of when the battery is bad and needs replacing.
A battery pack costs Apple about $5: https://technology.ihs.com/api/binary/595761
Which means they are only making a $24 profit instead of $74.
Where is Apple getting the free labor from?
The parent is stating that Apple is "only making a $24 profit" which isn't true.
The battery might "costs Apple about $5" but the parent fails to factor in the cost of labor, rent, electricity, and other overhead costs. Apple's true profit is lower.
Just proves the adage... (Score:2)
Sort of stuck now (Score:1)
If they remove the slowdown, then they will be admitting that the excuse was a lie in the first place. So providing inexpensive batteries doesn't force them to admit to lying and open themselves up to a lawsuit.
Obviously I don't know if the original excuse was true or not, but this was pretty much the only thing that they could have done in either case.
Does anyone know enough about Li Ion batteries to weigh in on whether or not this makes sense? Does the peak power capability drop enough that its likely it
Sorry, not sorry (Score:1, Flamebait)
These are my favorite types of corporate apologies:
"We at Apple want to apologize to any of our snowflake consumers who misunderstood our intent to force them into our new models. We did not mean to offend these little pricks who expect our products to work more than a couple of years. Now send us some money and we'll totally fix the problem we created."
I know this is Slashdot, so everyone likes to paint Apple like they are complete corporate assholes, but let's consider this for a second: Maybe Apple started slowing down phones with diminished batteries because they realized that their customers, on average, prefer a phone that lasts 20 hours with diminished performance, than one that operates at peak performance but is dead after they've been out of the house for four hours? And I can see where having a phone that doesn't die midday woul
Re: (Score:2)
So why not say that to customers? Why not make it a setting so customers can decide whether they want their phones slowed down? Why not make it a setting and give customers a choice? Remember, the fact that Apple was slowing down older devices was only revealed after an independent study proved it. That's what it took, to
Re: (Score:2)
"Maybe Apple started slowing down phones with diminished batteries because they realized that their customers, on average, prefer a phone that lasts 20 hours with diminished performance, than one that operates at peak performance but is dead after they've been out of the house for four hours? And I can see where having a phone that doesn't die midday would cause you to keep using your current phone for LONGER!"
Actually, you can fuck right off. When you sell me a product, you sell me a product that works at
Think seriously about Apple's development process (Score:2)
Has Apple really gotten that sloppy with their software development process?
Have you not been paying attention to the parade of Apple software bugaboos, large and small, that’ve occurred in the fairly recent past? Do you - or anyone in your circle of friends - honestly think iOS 11 is functionally better than iOS 10? Do you honestly believe that High Sierra is an improvement over Sierra, or that Sierra was an improvement over El Capitan?
Looking back a bit further... did you watch as Apple basically threw away a professional niche they pretty much owned with the ill-planned
Has Apple really gotten that sloppy with their software development process?
... Really.... Apple is famed for their software developemnt process and the user experience it creates. imo, this was an intentional "feature" that the fan bois would love. Unfortunately, it backfired.
Have you been living under a rock for the last 3-4 years? Apple's software quality is on par with a high school computer class these days. They can't even merge OS fixes from one OS forward into the next release branch.
The cynic in me asks (Score:1)
Did they do it all on purpose for some twisted marketing reason, from slowing it down, to leaking the problem, to giving a solution. The X is not selling well. I was at my carrier's store getting a new phone today (not an apple) and asked about the X. The manager said they had 20 in stock and they were not moving. Worse for them, they own it, can't discount it and can't return unsold inventory back to apple. There could be some very unhappy carriers if the get stuck with a bunch of X's. Could this battery g
Well, You're Not Holding It Wrong... (Score:1)
what apple should do for old phones (Score:2)
The iOS update itself is the cause.
Baseless hysteria (Score:2)
Your phone depends on complex thermal and power management to avoid unpleasant things like suddenly shutting down, burning your privates or bursting in flames. When the later case occurs, like with Note 7, you have a cause to complain. Otherwise, it's normal for performance to vary based on the weather or a particular bumper case. Would you prefer for devices to be artificially throttled when conditions allow faster operations so you don't get disappointed when they are a little slower?
So what are the odds this also affects Mac's? (Score:1)