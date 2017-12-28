Google Stops Selling the Pixel C Android Tablet

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Google is no longer selling the Pixel C, its flagship Android tablet released about two years ago. "Google's commitment to Android on tablets wasn't strong even then, and now the Pixel C is gone from the Google Store -- the listing page redirects you to the Pixelbook," reports Android Police. From the report: The Pixel C was an odd device. By all accounts, the hardware was originally intended to run Chrome OS, but Google couldn't get the platform ready for an all-touch device in time. So, the Pixel C became an Android slate. Google has been selling the device continuously since late 2015. It even offered some discounts on the tablet via the Google Store, which it almost never does for other devices. The 32GB Pixel C was pulled a while back, but Google kept the 64GB variant around. At a whopping $599, I doubt many people were buying it. Now, the Pixel C is completely gone from the Google Store, and there's no new tablet to replace it.

    Google would be its 5th marriage!

    >"At a whopping $599, I doubt many people were buying it. Now, the Pixel C is completely gone from the Google Store, and there's no new tablet to replace it. "

    And here I sit, still waiting for something worthy to replace my Nexus 10. The Nexus 10 was expensive enough- but at least it was a nice, quality, dual-front speaker, 10", widescreen tablet running plain Android. Nothing like it has come since. Samsung's offerings all have "contaminated" Android that I just couldn't swallow, and everything else has been narrow aspect ratio, too small, too poor quality, or no front stereo (or combinations of those).

    The Nexus 10 has held up well for the 5 years, but its days are numbered. Waiting for Google now seems hopeless.

    • I'd like a new Nexus 7 (or 8) Wi-Fi only - latest Snap Dragon processor and Android version, high quality screen, headphone jack, and more. The size is right for me, better than a phone for sure. I use my Nexus 7 2012 to check on news, listen to music, and read books. Our library district has over 50,000 e books and seems to be adding them faster than paper books and, again, the size is just right for e book reading. But the 2012 N7 is pretty slow when moving around and reading Flipboard. Samsung has some n

    • Does anyone just sell a stock Android tablet with good hardware, that can be updated to the latest Android as it's released? Whenever I've looked into it, it's always like, every manufacturer has their own Android tweaks that some people think are decent and some people think are terrible, and you have to wait for the manufacturer to port those tweaks to the new version of Android before you can upgrade. I don't really get why tablets can't be more like desktops/laptops. I don't need Dell to make a speci

      The Nexus 10 has held up well for the 5 years, but its days are numbered. Waiting for Google now seems hopeless.

      Galaxy Tab S2/S3 9.7 is a good replacement. I'm quite happy with my S2... I'm starting to get used to Samsung hardware now that Google no longer makes stuff like Nexus 5, 7, and 10 that I've been very happy with. I finally switched to a Samsung phone, too, after the disappointment that Nexus 6 was.

  • I never bought a Pixel C because I was basically content with my old Nexus 9.

    IMHO the Nexus 9 is the perfect size for a tablet. Any bigger and it would be bulkier and heavier; and the screen is just big enough to read technical books (including pages with tables or charts). I used to carry a Nexus 7 and that screen wasn't big enough.

    So what I really want is a tablet the same size and weight as my Nexus 9, with USB C and a fingerprint reader. That's it.

    The Pixel C tablet is bigger than the Nexus 9 and 81

  • It really hard for me to upgrade my very (3 year) old Samsung Note Pro 12.2
      And this computer (pixelbook ) are not available to order from Google here in Québec.Canada... but is available for purchase in other Canada provinces.
    Maybe, because Québec have more agressive laws again bad quality hardware /s

  • This tablet was released TWO YEARS ago. Since then there were several replacement available, but none from Google (Galaxy Tab S3, Huawei Mediapad M3, etc)

