Google Stops Selling the Pixel C Android Tablet (androidpolice.com) 30
Google is no longer selling the Pixel C, its flagship Android tablet released about two years ago. "Google's commitment to Android on tablets wasn't strong even then, and now the Pixel C is gone from the Google Store -- the listing page redirects you to the Pixelbook," reports Android Police. From the report: The Pixel C was an odd device. By all accounts, the hardware was originally intended to run Chrome OS, but Google couldn't get the platform ready for an all-touch device in time. So, the Pixel C became an Android slate. Google has been selling the device continuously since late 2015. It even offered some discounts on the tablet via the Google Store, which it almost never does for other devices. The 32GB Pixel C was pulled a while back, but Google kept the 64GB variant around. At a whopping $599, I doubt many people were buying it. Now, the Pixel C is completely gone from the Google Store, and there's no new tablet to replace it.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, my Pixel phone from last year, only got one update and now support discontinued. The whole reason I bought that stupid piece of shit for development was because Google couldn't blame the carriers for not updating it. Turns out they don't update their shit either! Fuck Google, Android is worse abomination that Windows ever was. This shit fucking sucks.
You're lying.
Google has not discontinued support for the original Pixel phones. The OG Pixels will continue getting new Android versions until October 2018, and security updates until at least October 2019. Phone and online support also lasts until October 2019.
https://support.google.com/nex... [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Umm... no. The OG Pixels released with Android 7.0... they've already been updated to 8.0 (and 8.1). They'll get 9.0 next year before full support ends. That's two major releases... plus an additional year of security updates.
Re: (Score:2)
How is it that the carriers get any decision at all in who gets a software update on their hardware or not?
This is why Android is a clusterfuck - even if you are lucky enough that the guys who created the god damn hardware and sold it to you make a new software version, you have to get some shithead Telco's permission first before installing it. Google should have fixed that shit contractually a long way back, especially with Google branded hardware.
Re: (Score:2)
Even worse, if you do have an unlocked phone, every time you change telco with a new SIM card, they'll force you to update with some new crudware that may just brick your phone. Just crossing international borders is enough to do this the minute you turn off flight mode and the phone starts "ROAMing"
Insanity (Score:2)
If corporations were really people... (Score:3)
Google would be its 5th marriage!
Nexus 10 (Score:3)
>"At a whopping $599, I doubt many people were buying it. Now, the Pixel C is completely gone from the Google Store, and there's no new tablet to replace it. "
And here I sit, still waiting for something worthy to replace my Nexus 10. The Nexus 10 was expensive enough- but at least it was a nice, quality, dual-front speaker, 10", widescreen tablet running plain Android. Nothing like it has come since. Samsung's offerings all have "contaminated" Android that I just couldn't swallow, and everything else has been narrow aspect ratio, too small, too poor quality, or no front stereo (or combinations of those).
The Nexus 10 has held up well for the 5 years, but its days are numbered. Waiting for Google now seems hopeless.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What I don't understand is why Android seems to treat tablets like the adopted kid nobody likes - they've been around forever and you still find apps that are just expanded phone versions that don't work in landscape mode, as well as other oddities that make no sense that only occur on Android tablets.
I've had two iPads and two Android tablets now, and the iPad was a more complete and polished experience 4+ years ago than the latest version of Android on a tablet is today. The only reason I haven't gone ba
Re: (Score:2)
Does anyone just sell a stock Android tablet with good hardware, that can be updated to the latest Android as it's released? Whenever I've looked into it, it's always like, every manufacturer has their own Android tweaks that some people think are decent and some people think are terrible, and you have to wait for the manufacturer to port those tweaks to the new version of Android before you can upgrade. I don't really get why tablets can't be more like desktops/laptops. I don't need Dell to make a speci
Re: (Score:2)
Galaxy Tab S2/S3 9.7 is a good replacement. I'm quite happy with my S2... I'm starting to get used to Samsung hardware now that Google no longer makes stuff like Nexus 5, 7, and 10 that I've been very happy with. I finally switched to a Samsung phone, too, after the disappointment that Nexus 6 was.
Very fond of my Nexus 9 (Score:2)
I never bought a Pixel C because I was basically content with my old Nexus 9.
IMHO the Nexus 9 is the perfect size for a tablet. Any bigger and it would be bulkier and heavier; and the screen is just big enough to read technical books (including pages with tables or charts). I used to carry a Nexus 7 and that screen wasn't big enough.
So what I really want is a tablet the same size and weight as my Nexus 9, with USB C and a fingerprint reader. That's it.
The Pixel C tablet is bigger than the Nexus 9 and 81
Not available in all market (Score:2)
It really hard for me to upgrade my very (3 year) old Samsung Note Pro 12.2
/s
And this computer (pixelbook ) are not available to order from Google here in Québec.Canada... but is available for purchase in other Canada provinces.
Maybe, because Québec have more agressive laws again bad quality hardware
Yawn, why should we miss it? (Score:2)
This tablet was released TWO YEARS ago. Since then there were several replacement available, but none from Google (Galaxy Tab S3, Huawei Mediapad M3, etc)