UK Enjoyed 'Greenest Year For Electricity Ever' in 2017

The UK has achieved its greenest year ever in terms of how the nation's electricity is generated, National Grid figures reveal. From a report: The rise of renewable energy helped break 13 clean energy records in 2017. In June, for the first time, wind, nuclear and solar power generated more UK power than gas and coal combined. Britain has halved carbon emissions in the electricity sector since 2012 to provide the fourth cleanest power system in Europe and seventh worldwide. In April, the UK had its first 24-hour period without using any coal power since the Industrial Revolution. The government is committed to phasing out unabated coal by 2025 as part of efforts to cut the UK's greenhouse gas emissions in line with legal obligations. Separate findings from power research group MyGridGB show that renewable energy sources provided more power than coal for 90% of 2017, figures up to 12 December show.
100 percent green energy by 2025 (Score:1)
It's not really that hard. You just retrofit any existing coal plants for cogeneration to bridge the gap, and then replace all fossil fuel energy with a mix of renewables and energy storage (hydro, compressed air, battery, flywheel, even biofuel and hydrolysis for fuel cells).
And you aim for 120 percent green energy, with opt-in microgrids that make you more resilient to climate change driven 100-year storms.
The problem is that we set up all these tax exemptions, incentives, fleet subsidies, deductions, and
Re: 100 percent green energy by 2025 (Score:3, Insightful)
But unfortunately real world demonstrations, such as the efforts in Getmany, tell us it is very expensive. Utopian paper writers don't need to demonstrate, people will just believe because they want to.
Re: (Score:3)
But unfortunately real world demonstrations, such as the efforts in Getmany, tell us it is very expensive.
This is irrelevant because you're comparing decade-past investments with future investments in a field where prices drop by two digit percentages year-by-year. Therefore, the German experience only tells you that it *used to be* expensive. It can't tell you that it is, or that it will be.
Misleading headlines (Score:3)
In June, for the first time, wind, nuclear and solar power generated more UK power than gas and coal combined.
But in the article we find:
Renewables overall - including wind, solar, biomass and hydropower - beat fossil fuels for only 23 days of the year.
So fossil fuels were used every day, and managed to have more output for just 23 of 365 days - 6%. At least they are bundling nuclear in with the "green" power sources...
Re: Misleading headlines (Score:2, Interesting)
Good catch. biomass burning is certainly renewable, but its a carbon emitter, and good percentage of their renewable generation.
Re: (Score:3)
It is all "renewable". The timescales vary somewhat however.
The development of lignin & cellulose eating biota around 300 million years ago means all those coal and oil fields are not really 'renewable' any more.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I think that, as long as the biomass comes from new-growth forests, then one can consider it carbon-neutral.
The real issue with biomass use in the UK is that much of it comes from North America and the transportation is a significant carbon emitter.
Re: (Score:2)
Not even that, but the biomass that is waste from logging, say, would release carbon into the atmosphere even if left on the ground as it decays. Better to get energy from it.
Re: (Score:3)
Do remember that nuclear is not considered a renewable. But since it doesn't emit CO2, it's considered "green" if you're not a rabid anti-nuke.
So, "wind, nuclear, and solar power" can quite easily generate more power than gas and coal combined, while at the same time, "renewables overall, including wind, solar, biomass, and hydropower" only beat fossil fuels 23 days....
See how we are doing now (Score:2)
The G.B. National Grid Status [templar.co.uk] provides an overview of where the electricity is coming from.