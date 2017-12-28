Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


UK Enjoyed 'Greenest Year For Electricity Ever' in 2017

The UK has achieved its greenest year ever in terms of how the nation's electricity is generated, National Grid figures reveal. From a report: The rise of renewable energy helped break 13 clean energy records in 2017. In June, for the first time, wind, nuclear and solar power generated more UK power than gas and coal combined. Britain has halved carbon emissions in the electricity sector since 2012 to provide the fourth cleanest power system in Europe and seventh worldwide. In April, the UK had its first 24-hour period without using any coal power since the Industrial Revolution. The government is committed to phasing out unabated coal by 2025 as part of efforts to cut the UK's greenhouse gas emissions in line with legal obligations. Separate findings from power research group MyGridGB show that renewable energy sources provided more power than coal for 90% of 2017, figures up to 12 December show.

  • It's not really that hard. You just retrofit any existing coal plants for cogeneration to bridge the gap, and then replace all fossil fuel energy with a mix of renewables and energy storage (hydro, compressed air, battery, flywheel, even biofuel and hydrolysis for fuel cells).

    And you aim for 120 percent green energy, with opt-in microgrids that make you more resilient to climate change driven 100-year storms.

    The problem is that we set up all these tax exemptions, incentives, fleet subsidies, deductions, and

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Unfortunately, just saying it will cost less does not make it so.

      Your list of storage solutions, for example, is a very expensive list even if you already had the intermittent overcapacity required to use it in a significant manner.

  • Misleading headlines (Score:3)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @02:19PM (#55823571) Journal
    And in the summary, as well. For example, we see:

    In June, for the first time, wind, nuclear and solar power generated more UK power than gas and coal combined.

    But in the article we find:

    Renewables overall - including wind, solar, biomass and hydropower - beat fossil fuels for only 23 days of the year.

    So fossil fuels were used every day, and managed to have more output for just 23 of 365 days - 6%. At least they are bundling nuclear in with the "green" power sources...

    • Re: Misleading headlines (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Good catch. biomass burning is certainly renewable, but its a carbon emitter, and good percentage of their renewable generation.

      • Biomass burning is a carbon emitter but it's pretty much all recently captured carbon, instead of fossil fuels which releases carbon that was locked up millions of years ago. Burning biomass can be considered carbon-neutral if you regrow whatever it is you burned,

      • I think that, as long as the biomass comes from new-growth forests, then one can consider it carbon-neutral.

        The real issue with biomass use in the UK is that much of it comes from North America and the transportation is a significant carbon emitter.

        • Not even that, but the biomass that is waste from logging, say, would release carbon into the atmosphere even if left on the ground as it decays. Better to get energy from it.

      • In some ways, you're correct. Biofuel is a net negative carbon emitter, if done properly (e.g. Brazilian crop waste, Forestry waste, things that would decompose or burn and emit various climate change gasses).

        The thing is, if done to replace the current waste, it does reduce emissions quite a bit, which is a good thing, provided the energy is captured and used for processes which need energy, as it then replaces those inputs.

        Cradle to grave, my friend. Everything is cradle to grave. For nuclear, for example

    • Do remember that nuclear is not considered a renewable. But since it doesn't emit CO2, it's considered "green" if you're not a rabid anti-nuke.

      So, "wind, nuclear, and solar power" can quite easily generate more power than gas and coal combined, while at the same time, "renewables overall, including wind, solar, biomass, and hydropower" only beat fossil fuels 23 days....

  • The G.B. National Grid Status [templar.co.uk] provides an overview of where the electricity is coming from.

