Nintendo Delaying 64GB Game Cards For Switch Until 2019, Says Report (kotaku.com) 14
According to The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo is pushing back the introduction of larger 64GB game cards for the Switch. Nintendo had planned to make them available during the second half of 2018, but has reportedly told developers that they would have to wait. The reason is reportedly due to technical issues. Kotaku reports: As Kotaku previously reported, Nintendo's Switch games keep their size slim, with downloads for Super Mario Odyssey, Arms and Splatoon 2 ranging from 2-6GB. However, third party developers have been releasing bigger, data-heavy games, outpacing the Switch's 24GB of usable onboard memory. The Journal notes that Nintendo has already sold over 10 million Switch consoles, meaning developers could continue to flock to the platform, regardless.
Why didn't they just go with the SD standard? (Score:2)
The SD standard provides for built in encryption and signing as part of the standard, provided you have enough cloud to have a business they will allow to have the info under NDA. I wonder why Nintendo just doesn't use that, or perhaps add their own DRM layer?
Even if they only allow their "blessed" rebranded SD cards sold only by them, it would be a fairly easy technology to repurpose.
Patents (Score:2)
The Switch cartridges are much faster, that is all. There is also already a built-in microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB flash cards, but it seems to be reserved for ancillary data (replays, screenshots, etc)
Skewed article is missing frame of reference (Score:3, Insightful)
"The Journal notes that Nintendo has already sold over 10 million Switch consoles, meaning developers could continue to flock to the platform, regardless"
Uh no. The PS4 has sold north of 60 million consoles and has by far the most titles, exclusives and indie ports. Developers are flocking to the PS4. The Xbone is north of 25 million units sold, making the switch the bastard step child of this console generation. With good reason. I used to buy every console of a generation to always be able to play the best exclusives on each console, but I never bought the WiiU and won't be buying the Switch either.
The switch is a bad joke of a console. It sacrifices what could be a low cost HD console for a half assed portable scheme that makes it a crappy, over priced console and a crappy portable... The Switch is the kind of crap you get with design by committee. When you have a visionary steering, they can keep the designers focused on a single mission, like Wii (make a cheap console for kids that is easy to program for that has built in motion controls and light gun functionality) or the PS4 (make a powerful next gen console that is good at playing games, reasonably priced with good indie support). The Xbone fell flat at launch because their vision involved raping consumers for every penny and blocking the resale of games (it is a sad fact; I was a huge 360 fan, but I waited a long time to buy an Xbone because of the crap they tried to pull before launch).
Re:Skewed article is missing frame of reference (Score:4, Insightful)
Huh, the Switch has been out for less than a year. The PS4 and Xbone have been out for 4 years. The Switch is selling at the same rate as the PS4 and faster than the Xbone in the same time frame. The Switch isn't really marketed at the hardcore market -- Nintendo abandoned that market after the GameCube. It obviously isn't targeted for you, that's fine but don't let your disinterest cloud your thinking.
It's meant first and foremost for the Japanese (Score:2)
What reality distortion field are you laboring under? The PS4 is definitely the best selling console this 'generation' but the switch hasn't even been out a whole year, while the PS4 is over 4 years old now.
It doesn't even make sense to compare total units directly in a situation like this. Under more reasonable metrics the the PS4 is still comfortably out front, and the Xbox has been a success in its own right... but the Switch is crushing the Xbone.
I admit I was a bit skeptical of it when it was announced
How's that slim? (Score:2)
2-6GB is "slim" now?
I give up. Gonna go dust-off the Intellivision...
Not Too Bad (Score:2)
Nintendo has done nothing this year if not prove that game size (in bytes) has little to do with quality. Almost no (if any) 3ds games were more than 4GB, so even 16GB (current max Switch cartridge size) is a big improvement for a Nintendo handheld. Compared to their last console, it is less than Wii U discs, however. Maybe they'll release a 32GB cartridge as a stopgap. Upping that to 64GB would give more capacity than the dual-layer 50GB Blurays that the ps4 and xbox one use for games.