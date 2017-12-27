Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power Wireless Networking Technology

FCC Approves First Wireless 'Power-At-A-Distance' Charging System (engadget.com) 51

Posted by BeauHD from the first-of-its-kind dept.
The FCC has approved the first wireless charger that works from up to three feet away. Engadget reports: San Jose-based startup, Energous, announced on Tuesday that it has received the first such FCC certification for power-at-a-distance wireless charging with its WattUp Mid Field transmitter. The transmitter converts electricity into radio frequencies, then beams the energy to nearby devices outfitted with a corresponding receiver. This differs from the resonant induction method that the Pi wireless charging system relies upon and offers a greater range than the Belkin and Mophie chargers that require physical contact with the device. The WattUp can charge multiple devices simultaneously and should work on any number of devices, from phones and tablets to keyboards and earbuds, so long as they're outfitted with the right receiver. What's more, the WattUp ecosystem is manufacturer-agnostic -- like WiFi -- meaning that you'll still be able to, for example, charge your Samsung phone even if the transmitter is made by Sony or Apple.

FCC Approves First Wireless 'Power-At-A-Distance' Charging System More | Reply

FCC Approves First Wireless 'Power-At-A-Distance' Charging System

Comments Filter:
  • Not one used to generate sparks, but a properly tuned Tesla coil (hint: they don't produce sparks when tuned properly.)
    • I bought two of these to cook chickens without having to spend time chasing them :-)

    • Actually, WattUp's technology stem from the same idea as behind this gadget :

      Regular wireless emission would suffer from the inverse square law.
      So instead, you need to avoid spreading the power all over.

      The thinkgeek gadget tries to solve the problem by using highly directional antennas.

      WattUp attempts to solve it by using enormous arrays of antennas, beam forming, modelling of the room, etc. to try to focus the emitted energy as precisely as possible in pocket around the charged device.

  • No thanks. I like my DNA unmodified and my retinas not-fried. Do you really want to be in the same room with this thing?
    • You're worse than a neoteny, then.

    • WiFi.
      LTE.
      Your TV.
      Etc.

      Electromagnetic emissions are everywhere. You're already bathed in them.

      (this should be good)

  • Nice (Score:4, Interesting)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @06:16AM (#55814271)

    I bet California, who recently warned about having your cellphone near your body, will just love this.

  • Mark my words - this "broadcast power" work is going to end badly. The scientists working on this will start being mysteriously killed, one after another - and this time we won't have John Steed to investigate [imdb.com]. Yes, Mrs. Peel is still around... but I don't know if she's up to trading karate chops and judo throws with the bad guys anymore.

    If you're a venture capitalist... whatever you do, don't turn your back on Hayworth or Cresswell.

  • Does anyone know some basic facts about the performance of this device: How efficient is it? What is the maximum power it can transfer? I have been to the manufacturers web site and after a quick search I can't seem to find these basic facts. It seems to say that the maximum range is 5 metres (15 feet) and I would guess that both parameters might be range dependent.

    I agree that for very low power devices efficiency is not fantastically important since they contribute such a tiny amount to your total

    • Basically the efficiency sucks because you can't beat physics. If the power is sent out in all directions then if you double the distance from the device you have an 1/8 of the available power. You can do better by focussing the power in a beam but the beam will spread as it goes farther from the device. Then you have interactions with the atmosphere which will further reduce the efficiency.

  • Inverse square law. (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Wednesday December 27, 2017 @08:26AM (#55814571) Journal
    If the wavefront is spherical the power density (watts/m^2) will drop quadratically. That is, if you go ten times farther the power available will drop 100 fold. This is why Tesla's humongous tower near New York could not transmit any usable amount of power to anyone. We have not repealed that law in the last 100 years.

    Unless there is a communication protocol between the devices and the charger and a pencil like beam could be created, steered and transmitted, the efficiency of this device likely to be very poor, and the range extremely limited.

Slashdot Top Deals

Force needed to accelerate 2.2lbs of cookies = 1 Fig-newton to 1 meter per second

Close