FCC Approves First Wireless 'Power-At-A-Distance' Charging System (engadget.com) 51
The FCC has approved the first wireless charger that works from up to three feet away. Engadget reports: San Jose-based startup, Energous, announced on Tuesday that it has received the first such FCC certification for power-at-a-distance wireless charging with its WattUp Mid Field transmitter. The transmitter converts electricity into radio frequencies, then beams the energy to nearby devices outfitted with a corresponding receiver. This differs from the resonant induction method that the Pi wireless charging system relies upon and offers a greater range than the Belkin and Mophie chargers that require physical contact with the device. The WattUp can charge multiple devices simultaneously and should work on any number of devices, from phones and tablets to keyboards and earbuds, so long as they're outfitted with the right receiver. What's more, the WattUp ecosystem is manufacturer-agnostic -- like WiFi -- meaning that you'll still be able to, for example, charge your Samsung phone even if the transmitter is made by Sony or Apple.
Focusing power, but turned up to eleven (Score:2)
Actually, WattUp's technology stem from the same idea as behind this gadget
:
Regular wireless emission would suffer from the inverse square law.
So instead, you need to avoid spreading the power all over.
The thinkgeek gadget tries to solve the problem by using highly directional antennas.
WattUp attempts to solve it by using enormous arrays of antennas, beam forming, modelling of the room, etc. to try to focus the emitted energy as precisely as possible in pocket around the charged device.
Not a single beam (Score:2)
so your retinas could maybe get fried over-easy, but that would still require you stepping into an extremely tightly focused beam,
which is less likely with TFA's technology.
WattUp doesn't rely on a *single* highly directional antenna (which was also a solution attempted by some wireless power solutions), but on very large arrays of antennas (and beam forming, room modelling, etc.)
So there's not as much a single emitter that throws a single beam of microwave, but rather a roomful of small antenna that work all together trying to focus the power in a small pocket around the charged device.
There's no single high powered beam into which t
Re: (Score:2)
There's no single high powered beam into which to step.
But there is a focal point. I'm not sure I want to carry the device around in my pocket while charging like the maker envisions. But then, I don't know enough electrical engineering to judge it. I am assuming people were not bursting into flames during the trials.
Re: (Score:2)
WiFi.
LTE.
Your TV.
Etc.
Electromagnetic emissions are everywhere. You're already bathed in them.
(this should be good)
Nice (Score:4, Interesting)
I bet California, who recently warned about having your cellphone near your body, will just love this.
Efficiency? Power? (Score:2)
I agree that for very low power devices efficiency is not fantastically important since they contribute such a tiny amount to your total
Re: (Score:2)
Basically the efficiency sucks because you can't beat physics. If the power is sent out in all directions then if you double the distance from the device you have an 1/8 of the available power. You can do better by focussing the power in a beam but the beam will spread as it goes farther from the device. Then you have interactions with the atmosphere which will further reduce the efficiency.
Inverse square law. (Score:3)
Unless there is a communication protocol between the devices and the charger and a pencil like beam could be created, steered and transmitted, the efficiency of this device likely to be very poor, and the range extremely limited.