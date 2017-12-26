Consumers In Germany Were Paid To Use Electricity This Holiday Season (inhabitat.com) 145
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Inhabitat: The cost of electricity in Germany has decreased so dramatically in the past few days that major consumers have actually been paid to use power from the grid. While "negative pricing" is not an everyday occurrence in the country, it does occur from time to time, as it did this holiday weekend. This gift to energy consumers is the result of hundreds of billions of dollars invested in renewable energy over the past two decades. This most recent period of negative pricing was a result from warm weather, strong breezes, and the low demand typical of people gathering together to celebrate. Germany's temporary energy surpluses are a result of both low demand and variably high supply. Wind power typically makes up 12 percent of Germany's power consumption on a daily basis. However, on windy days, that percentage can easily multiply several times the average. The older segment of Germany's energy portfolio, such as coal plants, are not able to lower output quickly enough. Thus, there is a glut of electricity. On Sunday, Christmas Eve, major energy consumers, such as factory owners, were being paid more than 50 euros (~$60) per megawatt-hour consumed. Further reading: The New York Times
Not a single consumer was paid anything (Score:1)
The title is misleading and typical greenwash propaganda.
Germany has one of the highest energy price on the world and even in times when the wind blows consumers pay a premium. Prices here only have one direction - upwards and the sky is the limit.
Re: (Score:3)
Prices here only have one direction - upwards and the sky is the limit.
Maybe you could create an energy marketplace where brokers would buy electricity in one region and sell it at a premium in another region. You could call it Einron.
Re: (Score:2)
You can't compete with china on crytocurrency mining. The only smart bitcoin strategy is to scan exchanges for sql injection bugs and steal millions from people who triple-mortgaged their house to cash in on the bitcoin craze.
Germany 2nd Most Expensive Power in the West (Score:3, Informative)
Germans pay more [worldatlas.com] for power than almost every other Western country. That fact was conveniently left out of the push piece in the submitted story.
Re:Germany 2nd Most Expensive Power in the West (Score:5, Informative)
The wholesale price of electricity in Germany is about the same as the rest of Europe. Residential electric bills are mostly taxes and fees. You conveniently left that fact out.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually a part of it is just greed of the energy companies. The wholesale prices went down, the taxes will also go a bit down in 2018, but the end user prices are still going up - simply because most Germans can afford it.
Re:Germany 2nd Most Expensive Power in the West (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Germany 2nd Most Expensive Power in the West (Score:5, Interesting)
It's only a failure of you selectively compare it to France, a country with a lot of really expensive and extremely heavily subsidised nuclear power. In fact it's so expensive that the French don't want it any more, leaving their energy companies to start leaching off other countries like the UK.
Germany started in a poor position. It's half way through its transition, so any proclamation of failure is premature. It's reduced its coal consumption, massively increased renewables, and built up a huge new industry with jobs and wealth.
Oh, and done something good for the planet too.
What is the alternative? Throw even more money at a dying technology like nuclear?
Re: (Score:2)
How about rather than throwing money at it you attack the root cause of the costs. Nuclear power is actually incredibly cheap once you cut project overheads and investment risk out. Why do you think it was the great saviour of the 80s? Hint: it is cheap, and safer designs do not cost appreciably more.
Re: Germany 2nd Most Expensive Power in the West (Score:1)
You're confusing the price paid by consumers with TCO.
Re: Germany 2nd Most Expensive Power in the West (Score:4, Insightful)
Bingo. French bills look low, but actually when you factor in the tax diverted to EDF and the other French energy companies, it's insanely expensive.
The French got fed up with it and it nearly bankrupted EDF. They were saved by ripping off other countries, e.g. the UK where they are getting all the usual subsidies plus a guaranteed ultra high price per MWh and Chinese investment. Yeah, a critical part of the UK power supply is owned by the French and Chinese, and we are paying them handsomely for the privilege.
Re: (Score:1)
French bills look low, but actually when you factor in the tax diverted to EDF and the other French energy companies, it's insanely expensive.
Please cite your source. This is just a fabricated rationalization. Frances nuclear plants have been paid for for quite some time. Not only is Germany subsidizing power at higher rates than anyone else, they are trying to figure out how to pay for it outside of the rate structure, including added taxes;
https://www.cleanenergywire.or... [cleanenergywire.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Germany does not pollute more. Germany uses close to half as much electricity as the US per capita (7.1MWh vs 12.96MWh per year). Germany produces almost a third of the electricity from renewable sources. A little over half is from fossil fuels (including natural gas). The rest is nuclear. The US gets close to two thirds of its electricity from fossil fuels and only 15% from renewables. The remaining 20% are nuclear. The Per capita, the US consumes far more electricity from fossil fuels than Germany consume
Re: (Score:3)
You are right that Germany pollutes more than France (but don't judge too quickly: CO2 per capita is still far lower than for the US). It was a mistake to first shut down existing nuclear plants instead of coal. But this does not imply that the energy transition with its push towards renewables has failed. Only the effect on coal and CO2 has been delayed. But in 2017 you can already clearly see how renewables start to cut also into lignite and coal:
lignite 155.1 (2007) 148.0 (2017)
coal 142.0 (2007) 94.2 (20
Re: (Score:1)
Someone is paying for that power and the "free" payments.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure where those numbers come from, and what amount of taxes it includes, but the 0.19€ that sites lists for 2017 is WAY OFF
... typical prices are in the range of 0.25 and 0.28 per kWh with all the taxes etc ... plus additional fees on that (meters, etc.)
Re: (Score:3)
Which has nothing much to do with the actual cost of renewables, German residential consumers pay:
For the electricity (under 1/5th of the total)
Grid Fee (excessively high)
VAT (value added tax, VALUE?!??!)
Concession fee (WTF?)
Renewables Surcharge (excessively high)
Electricity tax (would you like some tax to go with you're taxed tax)
CHP surcharge (they're just making shit up now)
Other Surcharges (Yes, more surcharges, plural)
composition-average-german-household-power-price-2006-2017.png (PNG Image, 1132 x 800 [cleanenergywire.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Which has nothing much to do with the actual cost of renewables,
All those fees and taxes are high BECAUSE of Energiewende costs. Their increase corresponds with spending on renewables and reduction of nuclear.
Re: (Score:2)
Rubbish, we have a high percentage renewables here in the UK and our electricity costs very close to half of that. Wind is cheap. Solar is getting cheap.
Re: (Score:2)
Rubbish, we have a high percentage renewables here in the UK and our electricity costs very close to half of that. Wind is cheap. Solar is getting cheap.
In 2016, renewables made up about 8.9% total UK energy consumption. That includes hydro and biomass. Wind was about 4%, Solar about 1%. Conversely, in Germany , Wind was about 15% and solar about 5% annual generation. So that puts Germany about 4 times UK in terms of solar and wind percentage, plus Germany is a bigger producer and user.
Systemic cost goes up significantly with higher penetration, which is why Germany is struggling to pay for Energiewinde. Transmission upgrades along with backup asset cost
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Germans pay more [worldatlas.com] for power than almost every other Western country. That fact was conveniently left out of the push piece in the submitted story."
Indeed, But in a few years that will lead to no more nukes nor coal plants, saving thousands of lives each year because of emissions alone.
While other countries 'take the coal and clean it'.
Re: (Score:1)
But in a few years that will lead to no more nukes nor coal plants,
What are you basing that statement on? There are no projections for Germany to eliminate coal in the next 25 years. Reduction of nuclear is one reason their CO2 emissions are so high and they have made little progress reducing it.
Re: (Score:2)
I really start to be annoyed by the stupidity of this argument, because you conveniniently left out a couple of facts:
- This high price is not only due to the energy transition. In fact, the price increase due to the renewables levy is 6.74 Euro Cents in 2017. There are other reasons, why the price of electricity is high in Germany: For example, it maintains one of the most reliable grids.
- Other power sources got (and still get) a huge a mount of subsides paid from general taxes. While this did not affect
Misleading (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Doubled, really?
https://www.cleanenergywire.or... [cleanenergywire.org]
Doesn't seem like double the 2007 price.
Re: (Score:2)
Since when is +50% the same as x2?
Re: (Score:2)
Since when is +50% the same as x2?
Well, it depends on your point of view if the price in 2007 was 50% of what it is now then it has doubled, if the price is now what it was in 2007 plus 50% of what it was then the price has gone up by 34%. The actual electricity price increase in Germany since 2007 is more like 27-8%. This is not wildly different from what has happened to energy prices in the US since 2005. The difference being that Germany built renewables while the USA built coal and gas and blamed price hikes due to rising extraction cos
Re: (Score:2)
The ultimate test will be of energy prices in the US fall dramatically due to Trump's anti-environmental polices.
Re:Misleading (Score:4, Interesting)
The ultimate test will be of energy prices in the US fall dramatically due to Trump's anti-environmental polices.
The real test of all of this has actually happened in the Gulf. The Arabs are actually pumping oil and gas around with solar power because it is cheaper than generating electricity by burning gas, so they stopped burning gas, sold it off and pocketed the difference... that's writing on a wall,
... large amounts of wall street money moving into renewables is writing on a wall. You'll know renewables are winning when the average price of solar & wind per kWh dips below that of gas in Europe and N-America and it is about to do that (according to Bloomberg it already is [bloomberg.com]). What you are seeing in those graphs is the natural gas and coal industries with their ever increasing extraction costs at war with renewables and their ever decreasing production prices due to ever increasing economy of scale and it was Germany who played a large part in setting that off with it's Energiewende. Form the point of view of a renewables enthusiast the fun is only beginning now. Germany and China are going to be the biggest players in the renewables techology scene and from their point of view Donald Trump and his presidency is a 4-8 year grace period to leave their American competitors behind as they struggle to defend themselves against Trump's efforts to put them out of business. Just watching the US delegations show up at these energy technology and climate conferences and giving presentations about how coal and gas are the future are regarded as comedy performances, people are actually laughing at these people.
Re: (Score:2)
Except, the US energy prices in the US will fall despite Trump's anti-environmental polices. This because the deployment of renewables will continue regardless of Trump. Nevertheless, Trump will claim it as a victory.
No, clearly +50% is percentage of OLD amount (Score:2)
I would beg to differ on your attempted "it depends on what you mean"-type excuse for misinterpreting what is generally a socially accepted translation of those words into a mathematically expressible meaning.
While your statement that "if the price in 2007 was 50% of what it is now then it has doubled" is, by itself, correct, this is not at all what GGP said. Saying that
Re: (Score:1)
Okay. Tell that to the eastern provinces of Germany. Or really any part of Germany, when they realize that CNG in their part of the world will come from Gazprom.
The renewables aren't just about getting off coal. They're about getting off Russian energy supplies, and away from Russian price manipulation.
Re: (Score:2)
Nations in free Europe and the Soviet Union worked on a gas network. The network was built and nations in free Europe could then buy gas if they wanted.
The Soviet Union delivered a set amount of gas for a set price. No changes to the price after the contract by the Soviet Union.
Russia now delivers a set amount of gas at a price nations in free Europe want to pay for.
The gas flows from Russia as agreed and then new contracts are agreed on.
Russia cannot do retroactiv
Re: (Score:3)
The renewables aren't just about getting off coal. They're about getting off Russian energy supplies, and away from Russian price manipulation.
If the price was going to be too much for nations in free Europe they are free to not sign the next contract and consider the costs of new gas imports with ships.
Firstly, you just confirmed what the said, the Russians set prices at what they want and tell people they can always freeze in the cold over the winter becaue as you know full well gas consumption would be hard to cover by sea routes. Russia uses gas as a political blackmail instrument so it's about more than just the gas prices, it's about politics and blackmail. Secondly, renewables are now getting cheaper than even natural gas, renewables are simply shaping up to be less expensive in every way so investi
Call Tesla (Score:1)
Time to get some of those mega-batteries on the grid.
This is in continental Europe (Score:2)
Can't they sell the surplus to bordering countries? Seems like they could get some sort of rebate from the extra power generation.
Re: This is in continental Europe (Score:1)
The grid most certainly is interconnected as Germany usually gets a substantial amount of electricity from the French. But France was probably also consuming little electricity on Christmas Eve. And the grid can only transfer so much electricity anyway.
Re: (Score:3)
They want to export too.
The good power deals that got done was for West Germany and communist eastern Europe.
Poor nations sold their power to West Germany at a low price while their own people did without energy.
A lot of the heavy energy use domestically has also been lost by the EU to exporting nations like China, South Korea, Japan.
How does anyone even find this out at the time? (Score:2)
Re: How does anyone even find this out at the time (Score:2)
Re: How does anyone even find this out at the time (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Computers are pretty good at that sort of thing.
It is still early days, but as the car fleet goes electric you can imagine people keeping only charging a couple of commutes worth as a minimum, and topping up only when rates are low. If house batteries take off, they would also enable market-driven demand smoothing. Every household would be a power trading bot.
And they overpaid at that. (Score:3, Insightful)
We want and need cheap and dependable power, not expensive and erratic power.
Re: (Score:2)
The rate goes negative because the energy supplier needs to pay someone to consume the surplus energy otherwise it costs the energy supplier even more money in trying to manage the surplus. Therefore, the rate goes below zero to make it attractive to someone to consume the energy, having free cost energy is not attractive enough.
At 30 cents per Killowatt Hour for electricity (Score:2, Informative)
It seems the story is missing a vital statistic.
Much unlike "regular" consumers ... (Score:2)
Unlike large companies, the regular consumer in Germany doesn't profit from the ever decreasing cost of electricity
... prices keep going up, despite the falling prices on the energy market. Thanks to guaranteed prices for producers of renewable energy, the EEG-Umlage (Erneuerbare Energien Gesetz, renewable energy law) - which is something like an additional tax - has increased from about 0.02€/kWh to almost 0.07€/kWh between 2010 and 2017. Interestingly, this tax doesn't have to be paid by "energ
Re: (Score:2)
Slight correction, typical prices are in the range of 0.25-0.28€/kWh
... still high enough ...
That is absolutely undeniably false (Score:1)
Consumers were not paid to use electricity. A short-term negative price at the wholesale level does not reach consumers. Despite the criticism, the renewable energy law, which is in part to blame for these pricing artifacts, has been a big success. Almost a third of the electricity produced in Germany is from renewable sources.
An article to piss just about everyone off (Score:3)
If your a libertarian you'll hate this:
composition-average-german-household-power-price-2006-2017.png (PNG Image, 1132 x 800 pixels) [cleanenergywire.org]
If you're left wing you'll hate that too.
If you're right wing you'll hate all of the renewables stuff.
German is doing a remarkable job of making renewables look bad, their public pay insane amounts whilst electricity gets offered for free or less to factories when they're all closed for Christmas.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.lp.org/issues/taxe... [lp.org]
The solution is BitCoin (Score:2)
All excess power generation should be used to mine BC. What's not to like?
German Consumers were NOT paid to use electricity (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Hey, coal is also a renewable!
... given a long-enough timeframe.
Re:Nothing to do with renewables (Score:5, Informative)
Actually the conditions for coal cannot be repeated naturally. Coal formed before microbes evolved the ability to break down the hard cellulose of trees. This is long before terminates as well, which broke down trees in forests. Theoretically some coal can still form in the existing peat bogs, but new peat bogs cannot be formed either.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually the conditions for coal cannot be repeated naturally. Coal formed before microbes evolved the ability to break down the hard cellulose of trees. This is long before terminates as well, which broke down trees in forests. Theoretically some coal can still form in the existing peat bogs, but new peat bogs cannot be formed either.
There appears to be a fungus that also breaks down lignum developing and essentially ending the carboniferous age - or at least the coal forming part of it.
We have what would be a peat bog a bit north of where I live, in a lake. But instead of forming peat, it's a fine source of methane gas.
Re:Nothing to do with renewables (Score:4, Interesting)
There appears to be a fungus that also breaks down lignum developing and essentially ending the carboniferous age - or at least the coal forming part of it.
The carboniferous age lasted about 60 million years, from 360 Mya to 300 Mya, and during that time a lot of undigested wood turned into coal. Enough CO2 was sucked out of the atmosphere to trigger a major ice age.
A fungus finally figured out how to digest lignin, in a process described by biochemists as "untying a knot with a flamethrower". The same process is still used by fungi today, pretty much unaltered. By stopping the carbon-and-ice death spiral, these little fungi saved the planet. Without them, even the dinosaurs would have never existed. If you want to show your gratitude, go to a Chinese restaurant and order some "mu er" (wood ear). Some people think they are slimy and don't care for the taste, while others (including me) love'em. But while you are chewing, remember that you wouldn't even exist without the little critters.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't quite understand, why can't new peat bogs be formed nowadays?
Re: Nothing to do with renewables (Score:1)
Re:Nothing to do with renewables (Score:4, Interesting)
Which is where Tesla's coming in with their massive battery installations.. and likely other companies soon enough given Tesla's success with them (though I don't know the economics yet but that will come..) The batteries can balance out the unpredictability in near real-time, and compensate for the biggest drawback of renewables.
Of course its not all upsides. There's extra space required to house all of those batteries, you have to account for the manufacturing of the batteries when determining the relative cost of renewables vs traditional power generation, and of course they're very new so its possible that we haven't yet discovered all of the potential failure modes that could arise when we start relying on them to large extents like that.
Re:Nothing to do with renewables (Score:5, Informative)
Which is where Tesla's coming in with their massive battery installations.
Batteries are very expensive for grid storage. A better option is to widen the grid, so a peak in one area can fill in a trough in other areas.
Re: (Score:2)
That's exactly what Europe has done, except now people are saying "hurrrr Germany needs France to keep the lights on!!1"
Yeah, they do. By design.
On a related note, the UK government's assessment of the interconnection with the EU post Brexit basically amounts to "electricity is important in modern Britain." Great insight.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, it is France's 75% Nuclear power that is powering Europe. The previous French government had a plan to decrease France's Nuclear sector from 75% to 50% but luckily the new French government is reversing that plan. Otherwise, that would of been disaster for Europe's C02 emission reductions plan.
It is the natural gas peeker power stations that should be worried about any large scale deployment of grid storage. Adding battery storage to the grid is the end-game to get rid of gas fired power stations. Note
Re: (Score:3)
Exactly. Conversely, France needs Germany to keep the lights on when their nukes cannot reliably provide (too hot, too cold, too much load - their availability is on average less than 80% and their installed capacity is just 2/3 of the peak demand). One hand washes the other.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. Germany has so many plants, it exports still even when it is dark and there is no wind (Dunkelflaute). One could easily shut down some coal plants.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Electric cars.
One company in Finland got fee ride (plus "coffee money") by loading (buying) electric cars when electricity was cheap and unloading (selling) when electricity was expensive. This is going to get big.
Re: (Score:2)
"Batteries are very expensive for grid storage. A better option is to widen the grid, so a peak in one area can fill in a trough in other areas."
They already do that, they export power to Austria and Switzerland (for free or negative prices) their nuke owners have already complained multiple times of the 'unfair competition'.
Re: (Score:2)
They are not used for grid storage. They are used as a buffer. The Australian ones can cover about 30 minutes of downtime. That then gives enough to get a solution I.E start up fuel or gas based energy or reroute delivery while preventing a knockdown effect in other areas.
It is basically a very large UPS. The one you have before you start up the diesel generator at your NOC.
Re: (Score:2)
Battery storage facilities are currently outside and not in buildings so access is not an issue.
You mean GWh (Gigawatt-hours) of storage. Gigawatts is a term meaning power (Joules per second). Scientifically speaking, energy should use the term Joules but the non-standard term kWh was used by the energy generating sector and has stuck in daily usage which causes confusion of GWh versus GW. You could say GWh is a marketing term.
Just like the confusion over calories (Cal) versus kilo-calories kcal). 1 Cal = 1
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
"A huge amount of subsidized renewables."
The latest batch of offshore wind turbines are not subsidized at all, the companies didn't want the money.
"Offshore Wind Farms Offer Subsidy-Free Power for First Time"
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Add in good batteries and this all smooths out and lowers energy consumption generally too.
Re: Indication that overpopulation is false (Score:1)
overpopulation =/= overproduction. please pay attention.
Re:Indication that overpopulation is false (Score:5, Interesting)
It is still a production problem... it just depends on what kind of production.
Wind, solar and hydro are all great, in theory. For all three, you can rather quickly turn down the level of generation by disabling some turbines, closing some water outlets/inlets, or pointing solar panels in other directions... but they come with their own problems: requiring the wind to be blowing, the sun to be shining and the water levels to be high enough... they are good for peak & ideal times, but less so for base loads.
Nuclear is pretty straight forward... rods go in or out and affect the amount of heat generated. Heat leads to steam, steam can either be run through turbines depending on demand or dumped into environment (sorry to the poor birds flying by).
Natural gas, you can treat similarly (but not identically) in terms of turning down production and dumping excess steam if you don't want to run too much through your turbines.
Coal is a whole other matter. Load levels for coal are projected days and weeks into the future as you don't have the ease of a few pipes feeding the whole thing. You can slow the rate at which coal is added to the system, but what is there is going to keep burning for a while... and in the case of a low demand for the thermal energy... will often get dumped.
Source: Many long conversations with an uncle who be rather senior in a multi-state power co-op. While personally & professionally in favor of nuclear, he also understood the less than well known pitfalls of the other systems.
He was also the one who confirmed my theory on the silliness of 'Earth Hour'. Where such a sudden downturn in electrical consumption sees different carbon costs to dumping the thermal energy (though he is not a believer in man made 'climate change').
Nuclear: None
Natural gas: Low (given the ease of turning down the input).
Coal: High.
Keep that in mind: Quick & unexpected downturns in power consumption to save the earth, can actually result in a net positive expenditure of carbon emissions... and in this case, it may be more desirable to have people use the energy (either leaving their lights/heat on when not at home, mining for bitcoin, or looking for aliens with Seti@home) than have the thermal energy be dumped.
Re: Indication that overpopulation is false (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem in Germany here is regulation to make things very simply for consumers that also produce power with a wind-mill. They are paid standard prices, so they can't be punished for producing power when the net is overloaded, so the wind-mills owned by consumers are never put into free-wheeling mode.
Re: (Score:3)
"requiring the wind to be blowing, the sun to be shining and the water levels to be high enough."
While nukes need high enough levels of water in the cooling water river they use, which isn't' the case sometimes in summer so they have to shut down, or the water is already hooter than the law allows for using it as cooling and so they have to shut it down, while in winter it's frozen, so they have to shut it down...not to mention all those security inspections.
Ditto for the coal ones.
And remember, Germany us
Re: (Score:2)
While nukes need high enough levels of water in the cooling water river they use, which isn't' the case sometimes in summer so they have to shut down,
This is a very rare occasion. For example, during summer heat waves in the US Northeast, it is nuclear plants that keep the lights one while almost no wind is producing. One plant out of many reducing output is very different than the entire wind output of Germany falling because of low wind conditions.
Re: (Score:2)
Nuclear is not as straight forward as you say. You also want your fuel to be used evenly, have to take into account the level of fission products in the reactor, etc. Nuclear is also less reliable than solar and wind, so you also have to plan for sudden unplanned loss of power sources. There is also a weather factor for nuclear as nuclear plants depend on water for cooling, so if water levels are too low or it becomes too hot, it does not work. The later is the reason France depends on Germany for power an