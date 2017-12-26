Analysts Cut iPhone X Shipment Forecasts, Citing Lukewarm Demand (bloomberg.com) 57
According to Bloomberg, analysts have lowered iPhone X shipment projections for the first quarter of next year, citing signs of lackluster demand at the end of the holiday shopping season. From the report: Sinolink Securities Co. analyst Zhang Bin said in a report Monday that handset shipments in the period may be as low as 35 million, or 10 million less than he previously estimated. "After the first wave of demand has been fulfilled, the market now worries that the high price of the iPhone X may weaken demand in the first quarter," Zhang wrote. JL Warren Capital LLC said shipments will drop to 25 million units in the first quarter of 2018 from 30 million units in the fourth quarter, citing reduced orders at some Apple suppliers. The drop reflects "weak demand because of the iPhone X's high price point and a lack of interesting innovations," the New York-based research firm said in note to clients Friday. "Bad news here is that highly publicized and promoted X did not boost the global demand for iPhone X," according to the note. Apple is said to have trimmed its first-quarter sales forecast to 30 million units from 50 million, Taiwanese newspaper Economic Daily News reported, citing unidentified supply chain officials. It also said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.'s main iPhone X manufacturing hub in Zhengzhou, China, stopped recruiting workers. The company also known as Foxconn is the sole iPhone X assembler, and also makes the handsets in Shenzhen and Chengdu.
We said we didn't want pervy phones (Score:1)
Buy your own spy equipment with FaceID and TouchID and always-on always-locating tech with your own money, not with ours.
Besides, why would I want a bigger phone with a camera?
Wake me when you issue the iPhone 9 SE, the iPhone 8 version intended for India and China, with a smaller form and none of the FaceID stuff I don't want.
And forget about that Watch stuff, if I want to wear jewelry, I'll buy it myself.
Unpossible! (Score:2)
I was told Face ID would change everything!
You can help (Score:4, Funny)
What? (Score:2)
Demand after the last quarter in the year with the iPhone X being new and around Xmas will drop the first quarter of the new year? Unheard of!
Hey genius, point is that the Apple originally expected 50M sale during the first quarter next year, but they had to lower it to 30M.
Which, if you go back in a time machine each of the last 3 years (at least) the same news keeps getting pushed out that Apple slashed orders of their flagship phone for CQ1, but when CQ1&2 financials come out, sales end up being roughly where expected.
While clearly a limited microcosm, everything I see suggests pretty robust sales and consumer interest. I wouldn't expect the X to account for more than 15-20% of sales, but that is still a huge jump in ASP.
A $1000 phone? (Score:1)
iPhone X or iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 or ... (Score:3)
The habitual Apple doomsayers are claiming with zero proof that iPhone X sales are below expectation. Even if that iPhone sales are down, nobody but Apple knows how it is spread over their (currently uncharacteristically large) number of iPhone models. Apple currently sells the X, the 8+ the 8, the 7+, the 7, the 6+, the 6 and the SE. So who's to say which model production is below expectations?
The ghost of Steve Jobs says they are holding their calculators wrong.
Gluttony is a sin (Score:3)
And it could be argued that spending $1000 on a phone when you can get a perfectly serviceable one for a third of that [amazon.com] is a form of gluttony.
Overeaters have supported the development of sophisticated cuisine. This process is no better or worse because it is a phone. You either like or dislike the tournedos rossini . There's no reason to call into question the fatties moral standing because they're eating it.
Though I must admit, tournedos rossini is pretty good an the iPhoneX is an overpriced bundle of technologies that have existed for ages on Android. Even though it's expensive it's not really innovative.
As for the phone, you act like flagship Android devices aren't also expensive. I am a long term Android user, and find the prices on either side have gotten out of hand. That being said, the hardware performance of the iPhone X is superior to its competition. I'm not one to put much weight on synthetic benchmarks, so feel
1. Eating before the time of meals in order to satisfy the palate.
Biblical example: Jonathan eating a little honey, when his father Saul commanded no food to be taken before the evening.[1Sa 14:29] (Note that this text is only approximately illustrative, as in this account, Jonathan did not know he was eating too.)
2. Seeking delicacies and better quality of food to gratify the "vile sense of taste."
Biblical example: When Israelites escaping from Egypt complained, "Who shall give us flesh to eat? We remember the fish which we did eat in Egypt freely; the cucumbers and the melons, and the leeks and the onions and the garlic," God rained fowls for them to eat but punished them 500 years later.[Num 11:4]
3. Seeking to stimulate the palate with overly or elaborately prepared food (e.g. with luxurious sauces and seasonings).
Biblical example: Two sons of Eli the high priest made the sacrificial meat to be cooked in one manner rather than another. They were met with death.[1Sa 4:11]
4. Exceeding the necessary quantity of food.
Biblical example: One of the sins of Sodom was "fullness of bread."[Eze 16:49]
5. Taking food with too much eagerness, even when eating the proper amount, and even if the food is not luxurious.
Biblical example: Esau selling his birthright for ordinary food of bread and pottage of lentils. His punishment was that of the "profane person . . . who, for a morsel of meat sold his birthright," : we learn that "he found no place for repentance, though he sought it carefully, with tears." [Gen 25:30]
I would argue that peopling buying an iPhone X could violate all of these, especially if they upgrade early. As Apple users do, the fucking sinners.
https://www.fool.com/investing... [fool.com]
I can affirm that... (Score:2)
...my next iPhone will be an 8 or 8s (depending on how long current one holds out), not a X. Uh uh, no way. Too much money, not enough differentiation between the two (facial recognition and animated poo are NOT selling points to me).
While the animated poo is what gets me out of bed in the morning, the screen and physical size are clear differentiation compared to the plus. Yeah, I feel stupid having paid that much for a phone... but the incremental cost to me offered value. Oh, and the company paid...
They're cutting WHAT? (Score:2)
Are they really cutting the forecast rather than simply cutting the price?!
Analysts with no connection to Apple do not have control over Apple's pricing policies.
But hopefully Apple have ears.
Well, maybe someone shorted Apple stock? (Score:1)
It's simply too expensive. (Score:2)
People call it a $1000 phone. Not in Canada it isn't. If I want a phone that has at least as much storage space as my old iPhone 6, and has the two year warranty, Apple wants $2,044.26 CAD after tax for it.
If the iPhone X cost just $1000, you know what? I'd probably buy it. I'd get a two-year contract with my carrier and probably pay $500 out of pocket.
