Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Iphone Businesses Apple Hardware Technology

Analysts Cut iPhone X Shipment Forecasts, Citing Lukewarm Demand (bloomberg.com) 57

Posted by BeauHD from the nickel-and-dimed dept.
According to Bloomberg, analysts have lowered iPhone X shipment projections for the first quarter of next year, citing signs of lackluster demand at the end of the holiday shopping season. From the report: Sinolink Securities Co. analyst Zhang Bin said in a report Monday that handset shipments in the period may be as low as 35 million, or 10 million less than he previously estimated. "After the first wave of demand has been fulfilled, the market now worries that the high price of the iPhone X may weaken demand in the first quarter," Zhang wrote. JL Warren Capital LLC said shipments will drop to 25 million units in the first quarter of 2018 from 30 million units in the fourth quarter, citing reduced orders at some Apple suppliers. The drop reflects "weak demand because of the iPhone X's high price point and a lack of interesting innovations," the New York-based research firm said in note to clients Friday. "Bad news here is that highly publicized and promoted X did not boost the global demand for iPhone X," according to the note. Apple is said to have trimmed its first-quarter sales forecast to 30 million units from 50 million, Taiwanese newspaper Economic Daily News reported, citing unidentified supply chain officials. It also said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.'s main iPhone X manufacturing hub in Zhengzhou, China, stopped recruiting workers. The company also known as Foxconn is the sole iPhone X assembler, and also makes the handsets in Shenzhen and Chengdu.

Analysts Cut iPhone X Shipment Forecasts, Citing Lukewarm Demand More | Reply

Analysts Cut iPhone X Shipment Forecasts, Citing Lukewarm Demand

Comments Filter:

  • Mr. Zhang surely have good friends within China's customs office...

  • Buy your own spy equipment with FaceID and TouchID and always-on always-locating tech with your own money, not with ours.

    Besides, why would I want a bigger phone with a camera?

    Wake me when you issue the iPhone 9 SE, the iPhone 8 version intended for India and China, with a smaller form and none of the FaceID stuff I don't want.

    And forget about that Watch stuff, if I want to wear jewelry, I'll buy it myself.

  • I was told Face ID would change everything!

  • You can help (Score:4, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @06:37PM (#55812317) Homepage Journal
    You can help this situation by stopping by your local Apple store and purchasing multiple Iphone Xs. Only you can help Apple make its forecast. They are only $1000+ each. Have a heart this Christmas and help them out. Think of the Apple employees and their families.

  • What? (Score:2)

    by joh ( 27088 )

    Demand after the last quarter in the year with the iPhone X being new and around Xmas will drop the first quarter of the new year? Unheard of!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hey genius, point is that the Apple originally expected 50M sale during the first quarter next year, but they had to lower it to 30M.

      • Which, if you go back in a time machine each of the last 3 years (at least) the same news keeps getting pushed out that Apple slashed orders of their flagship phone for CQ1, but when CQ1&2 financials come out, sales end up being roughly where expected.

        While clearly a limited microcosm, everything I see suggests pretty robust sales and consumer interest. I wouldn't expect the X to account for more than 15-20% of sales, but that is still a huge jump in ASP.

  • A $1000 phone? What exactly did they expect? There are only so many fanbois. If you want an iPhone that does the job, you get an iPhone SE. I still find that a bit pricey, but on the Android side you won’t find anything decent below that price point anyway and I like to get upgrades from the manufacturer for longer than six months. Something that is not a given with most Android phones. (The Google handsets are not available in my country)

  • iPhone X or iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 or ... (Score:3)

    by phayes ( 202222 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @06:41PM (#55812345) Homepage

    The habitual Apple doomsayers are claiming with zero proof that iPhone X sales are below expectation. Even if that iPhone sales are down, nobody but Apple knows how it is spread over their (currently uncharacteristically large) number of iPhone models. Apple currently sells the X, the 8+ the 8, the 7+, the 7, the 6+, the 6 and the SE. So who's to say which model production is below expectations?

    http://bgr.com/2017/12/26/ipho... [bgr.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      doomsayers are claiming with zero proof that iPhone X sales are below expectation

      The ghost of Steve Jobs says they are holding their calculators wrong.

    • Zero proof? The reduced estimates are based on lower orders to Apple's suppliers. Without their parts Apple can't build phones so it's a reasonable way to gauge future demand.

  • Gluttony is a sin (Score:3)

    by Hal_Porter ( 817932 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @06:42PM (#55812351)

    And it could be argued that spending $1000 on a phone when you can get a perfectly serviceable one for a third of that [amazon.com] is a form of gluttony.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 )
      Early adopters have historically supported development of technology so that the product can eventually become affordable. This process is no better or worse because it's a phone. You either like or dislike the new product. You either find the advancement worth the cost or you don't. There is absolutely no reason to call into question their moral standing because they don't agree with you.

      • Overeaters have supported the development of sophisticated cuisine. This process is no better or worse because it is a phone. You either like or dislike the tournedos rossini . There's no reason to call into question the fatties moral standing because they're eating it.

        Though I must admit, tournedos rossini is pretty good an the iPhoneX is an overpriced bundle of technologies that have existed for ages on Android. Even though it's expensive it's not really innovative.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Xenx ( 2211586 )
          First, it isn't my place to tell people what and how much to eat. Nor is it my place to attribute poor morals to their choice. Based on your attitude, I think you're a pretentious asshole.

          As for the phone, you act like flagship Android devices aren't also expensive. I am a long term Android user, and find the prices on either side have gotten out of hand. That being said, the hardware performance of the iPhone X is superior to its competition. I'm not one to put much weight on synthetic benchmarks, so feel

  • ...my next iPhone will be an 8 or 8s (depending on how long current one holds out), not a X. Uh uh, no way. Too much money, not enough differentiation between the two (facial recognition and animated poo are NOT selling points to me).

    • While the animated poo is what gets me out of bed in the morning, the screen and physical size are clear differentiation compared to the plus. Yeah, I feel stupid having paid that much for a phone... but the incremental cost to me offered value. Oh, and the company paid...

  • Are they really cutting the forecast rather than simply cutting the price?!

  • Only Apple knows for sure what they have sold so far in iPhones and how itâ(TM)s distributed among X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, SE, 6s, and 6 Plus for this quarter. (Apple improves its product production ramp/forecast so they donâ(TM)t run out on products due to high demand every year.) I have been using an iPhone X for 19 days. It works great for me. I upgraded from a 6s. (Which never had any battery or crashing problems) Mainly for: better cameras, OLED screen, the A11, the relatively large screen

  • People call it a $1000 phone. Not in Canada it isn't. If I want a phone that has at least as much storage space as my old iPhone 6, and has the two year warranty, Apple wants $2,044.26 CAD after tax for it.

    If the iPhone X cost just $1000, you know what? I'd probably buy it. I'd get a two-year contract with my carrier and probably pay $500 out of pocket.

Slashdot Top Deals

Nothing is rich but the inexhaustible wealth of nature. She shows us only surfaces, but she is a million fathoms deep. -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Close