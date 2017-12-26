Is Google Home Fit For Elderly and Disabled Users? (vortex.com) 55
Chances are either you or someone you know received a Google Home over the holidays. Not only are they being marketed heavily by Google but they seem to have appeared in almost every "Holiday Gift Guide" on the internet. Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein brings up an interesting dilemma: is Google Home fit for the elderly? Weinstein writes: You cannot install or routinely maintain Google Home units without a smartphone and the Google Home smartphone app. There are no practical desktop based and/or remotely accessible means for someone to even do this for you. A smartphone on the same local Wi-Fi network as the device is always required for these purposes. This means that many elderly persons and individuals with physical or visual disabilities -- exactly the people whose lives could be greatly enhanced by Home's advanced voice query, response, and control capabilities -- are up the creek unless they have someone available in their physical presence to set up the device and make any ongoing configuration changes. Additionally, all of the "get more info" links related to Google Home responses are also restricted to the smartphone Home app.
I don't know. Can it pick stuff up around the house? Can it actually help a person with physical needs?
Quit buying crap that doesn't do stuff. "Tells you things" is not doing things.
I have a grandfather who has lost most of his vision. Before he lost his vision his primary sources of entertainment were reading and listening to music. When family came over he would discuss what he had read with other people. As he lost his vision he slowly lost a lot of what he had to do with his time. After getting an Alexa he started being able to read and listen to music again.
No, a Google home cannot pick things up, but there are other needs in life than moving heavy objects.
How about using an Android emulator?
That seems to confirm the original story: for a normal computer user, it would be impossible to maintain a Google Home remotely. Even you have to go through great pain and electricity expense to do so, and you are probably breaking some ToS.
Old and disabled people need more appy apps
Google Home: calling 0118 999 881 999 119 7253, please stand by.
Agree -- No. I'm nearly 80 and find myself without a smart phone, tablet, facebook account and other necessities of modern life. I dislike small screens, lack of a real keyboard, and the fact that you can't even pick up many devices without inadvertantly changing their current settings. I pay Trakfone $7 a month to maintain service for a cell phone that I use maybe six times a year.
My car is 12 years old and thankfully missing most of the bizarre "features" of newer models. I've added an aftermarket GPS, rear view camera, and a radio with MP3 capability. I'll probably add an aftermarket collision avoidance system when the aftermarket devices get a bit better and cheaper. I find the UI on my wife's 2013 car to be Kafkaesk.
We have an Amazon Echo around the house somewhere. It works really well. I was impressed. But we never use it and it isn't currently plugged in.
Many of our kitchen appliances have digital interfaces. Most are usable. But the older mechanical equivalents worked just as well, sometimes better, and were repairable.
We have TV streaming -- Amazon, Hulu,, Netflix. Works pretty well. And it means we no longer have to deal with Comcast. But the User Interface is mediocre and the need to use multiple remotes (one for the TV a different one for the rokus) in annoying. Sometimes, I find myself opting for OTA TV just because it's easy to use -- turn it on and change the channel. My kid is a network engineering major and I let him run things. I COULD run them myself if I had to, but only because I've dealt with networking for decades. Most of my fellow octogenarians probably couldn't. Not because they are stupid. Because they don't care. My wife, who is in no way shape or form a stupid lady, is totally baffled by any computer problem.
User interfaces are hard to begin with and UIs designed by millenials to satisfy mangers who are only a bit older leave a lot to be desired for the elderly. What's this white on light-blue crap? The desirability of CONTRASTING colors in UIs was recognized about 12 hours after the first color displays were introduced. And while I'm ranting, a large percentage of North American users are familiar with the menu bar. Quit trying to replace it with things that are even worse. (Wrap it on small screens). And icons. They suck. Always have. Always will. Pick a widely used language -- English, Spanish, or Chinese -- and use it in your UI. Everywhere. And be consistent. Don't use four different words for quit/exit/finished/end
So yes, I have doubts about Google Home's appropriateness for many of the elderly.
logitech's harmony line of remotes are pretty nifty for clearing up the remote clutter (though they can be a bit tedious to setup)
Please post the source code for this "small" process.Thank you.
so you're telling me.. a company that makes its money by being creepy and intrusive would never, ever do something like send audio upstream for 'testing and improving the user experience' right? Or change the TOS/EULA unilaterally with an 'opt-in' for a default?
Pardon my cynicism.
Until they make 911 calling available on it, it's greatest potential benefit will be missing.
Until it works with The Clapper, its greatest potential benefit will be missing.
Instead of just flicking a switch.
And that's assuming it works and everything magically configures itself, which never happens.
People are so fucking stupid. Bad enough they inflict this on themselves, but their elderly relat
bought 3 smart bulbs and an echo dot for ~$100 that work just fine, and I don't have to fiddle with switches when I'm carrying a laundry basket
Light bulbs with built in motion sensors cost a lot less.
Are you really unaware how many people have mobility and/or dexterity problems? Just getting to and 'flicking a switch' can be risky and painful.
This isn't hard.
And who decided that a drawstring is the end of perfection and progress should not continue to other assistant devices such as voice control?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvT_gqs5ETk [youtube.com]
As far as I can tell it's a novel gift marketed to young, technically adept people that want a new, but unnecesary, toy. So why complain it's hard for the elderly to use when it was never designed to work in that market?
methinks you misspelled 'inept'?
Google Home is totally fit for the elderly.
On a related note, I have cancelled all my old email addresses and phones and gone to a different one, and removed all my elderly relatives from my contact lists.
You guys have fun doing the tech support calls. My mom couldn't even use a Mac without needing tech support
... most of which was "plug it in, does it say found device, click on Ok, you're done, stop phoning me at 3 am".
I personally think the OP missed the point of asking this question. A better question would be "Is the google home fit for the technically challenged?" Personally I am currently 74 years old and slightly disabled (back problems and arthritis). I bought myself one and love it and have added a mini. My biggest challenge with it is getting my two granddaughters who live with me (26 and 19 years old) to learn to use them and to quit turning off the damn switches which kills the Phillips Hue bulbs. It doesn
Normally, you don't put "Not only" at the beginning of a sentence that goes [generality] -> [specific]. I would have written the sentence "they being marketed heavily by Google, for instance, they seem to have appeared in almost every \"Holiday Gift Guide\" on the internet."
People know that those guides are paid for content, right?
Linked from Three Quarters of Android Apps Track Users With Third Party Tools https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] A printed list of sites to add to Google Homes router https://slashdot.org/journal/2... [slashdot.org]
"OK Google, my house is on fire"
"Playing This house is on fire by AC/DC on Google Play music"
2nd and subsequent attempts:
"OK Google, my house is on fire"
"OK, I'll remember that"
Google home has little genuine usefulness in general beyond novelty, and it is not suitable for people if they do not already have a ability to already use technology and a comprehension of it's many current limitations in consumer grade products.
Way too much of "Sorry", and it's lack of understanding of even the simplest ability to have a conversation to learn the context of a command really makes it only a small step forwards from talking dolls for children. Even if someone does have a control device, the propensity of the system to answer on the wrong device (which lacks the functionality of the other) means if the control device is in ear-shot, it makes life even worse. Here are some examples:
"OK Google, help I've fallen over"
"Sorry, I don't understand"
"OK Google, call care line"
"Sorry I can't make calls yet"
"OK Google, call the ambulance"
"Sorry, I can't help with that yet"
"OK Google, switch on the kitchen lights"
"My apologies, I don't understand"
Like much consumer technology, I suspect most are are destined for land fill, perhaps having provided a few moments of novelty.
Now his contract has been terminated and he seems to have become an anti-Google shill. I'm not sure if he's being paid for this or if it's pro bono.
