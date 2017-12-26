Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Is Google Home Fit For Elderly and Disabled Users? (vortex.com) 55

Posted by BeauHD from the ageist-technology dept.
Chances are either you or someone you know received a Google Home over the holidays. Not only are they being marketed heavily by Google but they seem to have appeared in almost every "Holiday Gift Guide" on the internet. Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein brings up an interesting dilemma: is Google Home fit for the elderly? Weinstein writes: You cannot install or routinely maintain Google Home units without a smartphone and the Google Home smartphone app. There are no practical desktop based and/or remotely accessible means for someone to even do this for you. A smartphone on the same local Wi-Fi network as the device is always required for these purposes. This means that many elderly persons and individuals with physical or visual disabilities -- exactly the people whose lives could be greatly enhanced by Home's advanced voice query, response, and control capabilities -- are up the creek unless they have someone available in their physical presence to set up the device and make any ongoing configuration changes. Additionally, all of the "get more info" links related to Google Home responses are also restricted to the smartphone Home app.

  • Gee (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I don't know. Can it pick stuff up around the house? Can it actually help a person with physical needs?

    Quit buying crap that doesn't do stuff. "Tells you things" is not doing things.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I have a grandfather who has lost most of his vision. Before he lost his vision his primary sources of entertainment were reading and listening to music. When family came over he would discuss what he had read with other people. As he lost his vision he slowly lost a lot of what he had to do with his time. After getting an Alexa he started being able to read and listen to music again.

      No, a Google home cannot pick things up, but there are other needs in life than moving heavy objects.

  • So, you can't use a tablet?

    How about using an Android emulator?
    • I bought a Google Home Mini for my grandfather. Admittedly the smartphone requirement is a bit of a pain in the ass, but I installed an Android emulator on his PC and made sure that it always remains on. The last time the Home needed an update, I logged in to his computer remotely, fired up the emulator with the Home app installed and since the PC is on the same WiFi it worked flawlessly, saving a 90 mile round trip.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by thsths ( 31372 )

        That seems to confirm the original story: for a normal computer user, it would be impossible to maintain a Google Home remotely. Even you have to go through great pain and electricity expense to do so, and you are probably breaking some ToS.

  • Yes (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Old and disabled people need more appy apps

  • No 911 (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Until they make 911 calling available on it, it's greatest potential benefit will be missing.

  • I wonder why the elderly, or anybody thinking this through, would prefer to enunciate "Ok google, turn the bedroom lights on", so that the device (close enough to hear this command) can process the words over the internet and instruct a bunch of smart bulbs to wake up and light up.

    Instead of just flicking a switch.

    And that's assuming it works and everything magically configures itself, which never happens.

    People are so fucking stupid. Bad enough they inflict this on themselves, but their elderly relat

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bws111 ( 1216812 )

      Are you really unaware how many people have mobility and/or dexterity problems? Just getting to and 'flicking a switch' can be risky and painful.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DrXym ( 126579 )
        Then you get a bigger switch, a draw string with a triangular pull handle at one end, or even a motion sensor. The sort of thing that has been perfected for years in assisted living facilities, adapted living situations. None of which requires speaker/microphones arranged throughout the house, smart bulbs, or a wifi connection.

        This isn't hard.

        • And who decided that a drawstring is the end of perfection and progress should not continue to other assistant devices such as voice control?

  • As far as I can tell it's a novel gift marketed to young, technically adept people that want a new, but unnecesary, toy. So why complain it's hard for the elderly to use when it was never designed to work in that market?

  • Google Home is totally fit for the elderly.

    On a related note, I have cancelled all my old email addresses and phones and gone to a different one, and removed all my elderly relatives from my contact lists.

    You guys have fun doing the tech support calls. My mom couldn't even use a Mac without needing tech support ... most of which was "plug it in, does it say found device, click on Ok, you're done, stop phoning me at 3 am".

  • Thank you Betteridge for giving me an excuse not to RTFA!
  • Yes! A /. story I'm at the bleeding edge of. My upper 80s grandmother lives in an assisted living facility. After trying a Google Home myself, I immediately bought one for her about a year ago. She absolutely loves the thing. She only uses it for the weather, to turn her TV on and off (I set up IFFTT), and occasionally stock prices and other facts, not anywhere near what it is able to do. Nevertheless, she loves how simple it is for her to have access to stuff she previously found confusing (TV remotes),

  • Missed the Point (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I personally think the OP missed the point of asking this question. A better question would be "Is the google home fit for the technically challenged?" Personally I am currently 74 years old and slightly disabled (back problems and arthritis). I bought myself one and love it and have added a mini. My biggest challenge with it is getting my two granddaughters who live with me (26 and 19 years old) to learn to use them and to quit turning off the damn switches which kills the Phillips Hue bulbs. It doesn

  • Not only are they being marketed heavily by Google but they seem to have appeared in almost every "Holiday Gift Guide" on the internet.

    Normally, you don't put "Not only" at the beginning of a sentence that goes [generality] -> [specific]. I would have written the sentence "they being marketed heavily by Google, for instance, they seem to have appeared in almost every \"Holiday Gift Guide\" on the internet."

    People know that those guides are paid for content, right?

  • Linked from Three Quarters of Android Apps Track Users With Third Party Tools https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] A printed list of sites to add to Google Homes router https://slashdot.org/journal/2... [slashdot.org]

  • No. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by cute-boy ( 62961 ) on Tuesday December 26, 2017 @08:01PM (#55812757) Journal

    "OK Google, my house is on fire"
    "Playing This house is on fire by AC/DC on Google Play music"

    2nd and subsequent attempts:

    "OK Google, my house is on fire"
    "OK, I'll remember that"

    Google home has little genuine usefulness in general beyond novelty, and it is not suitable for people if they do not already have a ability to already use technology and a comprehension of it's many current limitations in consumer grade products.

    Way too much of "Sorry", and it's lack of understanding of even the simplest ability to have a conversation to learn the context of a command really makes it only a small step forwards from talking dolls for children. Even if someone does have a control device, the propensity of the system to answer on the wrong device (which lacks the functionality of the other) means if the control device is in ear-shot, it makes life even worse. Here are some examples:

    "OK Google, help I've fallen over"
    "Sorry, I don't understand"

    "OK Google, call care line"
    "Sorry I can't make calls yet"

    "OK Google, call the ambulance"
    "Sorry, I can't help with that yet"

    "OK Google, switch on the kitchen lights"
    "My apologies, I don't understand"

    Like much consumer technology, I suspect most are are destined for land fill, perhaps having provided a few moments of novelty.

  • Lauren Weinstein used to be a paid Google shill. [theregister.co.uk]

    Now his contract has been terminated and he seems to have become an anti-Google shill. I'm not sure if he's being paid for this or if it's pro bono.

  • No (Score:2)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 )
    Why would anyone allow their family to be spied on by an advertizing company?
    Words spoken, search terms, comments been sent to some advertizing company?

