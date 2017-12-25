Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Bitcoin Businesses Power

Estimates of Bitcoin's Soaring Energy Use Are Likely Overstating the Electric Power Required To Mine the Cryptocurrency (cnbc.com) 49

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
From a report: The computer process that generates each coin is said to be on pace to require more electricity than the United States consumes in a year. This bitcoin "mining" allegedly consumes more power than most countries use each year, and its electricity usage is roughly equivalent to Bulgaria's consumption. But here's another thing you might want to know: All of that analysis is based on a single estimate of bitcoin's power consumption that is highly questionable, according to some long-time energy and IT researchers. Despite their skepticism, this power-consumption estimate from the website Digiconomist has quickly been accepted as gospel by many journalists, research analysts and even billionaire investors. That model is also the basis for forecasts of bitcoin's future energy use that remind some experts of wild projections about internet data traffic in the mid-1990s that contributed back then to companies spending far too much for capacity they would eventually not need. "Doing these wild extrapolations can have real-world consequences," said Jonathan Koomey, a Stanford University lecturer who pioneered studies of electricity usage from IT equipment and helped debunk faulty forecasts in the 1990s. "I would not bet anything on the bitcoin thing driving total electricity demand. It is a tiny, tiny part of all data center electricity use."

  • Sure. (Score:4, Funny)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Monday December 25, 2017 @05:04PM (#55806029)

    It's free money and anyone who says different is a rube. I just mortgaged my house and pulled my kid out of college so I could use his tuition to buy more Bitcoins!

  • ... use more electricity.

    • Take a look at a label on the side of a charger. Disregard completely the fact that they are not drawing the same amount of power when idle and when charging.
      Now take a look at the label on the side of a PSU needed to run 5 or so GPUs. Multiply by number of rigs and assume constant use.

      Mining rigs are closer to water heaters and microwave ovens in power consumption than to "idle chargers".
      Thickness of the cable needed to run a charger and a mining rig should tell you that all on its own.

  • " It is a tiny, tiny part of all data center electricity use."

    We're not talking data center power usage here. We're talking the actual fucking power of every piece of bitcoin mining equipment, most of which lies in consumer hands and operates at home. Then to boot there are plenty of other cryptocurrencies being mined which are more intensive on energy usage. Way to hand-wave away something you so clearly do not understand, Jonathan Koomey.

  • Check my math? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This question seems interesting so I thought I'd do a back-of-the-envelope number myself.

    blockchain.info estimates the total hashing power of the bitcoin network at 14,000,000 TH/s. An antminer s9 can do 14 TH/s. Therefore the bitcoin network computing power could be approximated by 1 million antminer s9s. An antminer s9 draws 1372 watts. So if all bitcoin hashing was done by antminer s9s, we'd need 1,372,000,000 watts, or 1.4 gigawatts.

    Not everyone is using the s9; some people are still using the s7, some

  • Since bitcoin was built so that mining gets harder as new bitcoins are mined, power consumption will rise. If the numbers are not correct right now, they will be correct later.

    Except if return on investment on mining hardware vanishes with the rise of mining complexity, causing miners to leave the market. That will halt bitcoin power inflation, but that will also halt bitcoin completely, since the blockchain will not be maintained anymore.

