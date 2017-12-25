Estimates of Bitcoin's Soaring Energy Use Are Likely Overstating the Electric Power Required To Mine the Cryptocurrency (cnbc.com) 49
From a report: The computer process that generates each coin is said to be on pace to require more electricity than the United States consumes in a year. This bitcoin "mining" allegedly consumes more power than most countries use each year, and its electricity usage is roughly equivalent to Bulgaria's consumption. But here's another thing you might want to know: All of that analysis is based on a single estimate of bitcoin's power consumption that is highly questionable, according to some long-time energy and IT researchers. Despite their skepticism, this power-consumption estimate from the website Digiconomist has quickly been accepted as gospel by many journalists, research analysts and even billionaire investors. That model is also the basis for forecasts of bitcoin's future energy use that remind some experts of wild projections about internet data traffic in the mid-1990s that contributed back then to companies spending far too much for capacity they would eventually not need. "Doing these wild extrapolations can have real-world consequences," said Jonathan Koomey, a Stanford University lecturer who pioneered studies of electricity usage from IT equipment and helped debunk faulty forecasts in the 1990s. "I would not bet anything on the bitcoin thing driving total electricity demand. It is a tiny, tiny part of all data center electricity use."
It's free money and anyone who says different is a rube. I just mortgaged my house and pulled my kid out of college so I could use his tuition to buy more Bitcoins!
2) Bitcoin miners are co-locating at hydro plants to get cheap energy.
case China and Russia: https://medium.com/@evawxiao/c... [medium.com]
"China has an enormous surplus of electricity that can be harnessed for mining. In 2016, for instance, overcapacity from hydropower stations in Sichuan and Yunnan amounted to a whopping 45.6 terawatt hours. To put that into perspective, the entire US generated 4,100 terawatt hours of electricity in the same year.* By partnering with these power stations, cryptocurrency miners get acc
"In 2016, for instance, overcapacity from hydropower stations in Sichuan and Yunnan amounted to a whopping 45.6 terawatt hours"
that's almost 20% of the total power generated by all of China's wind turbines in 2016 or the output of nine 1 GW coal plants running at a 60% capacity factor.
Why are they not using that power?
Central planning sucks at anticipating demand / huge differences between rainy season and dry season / China is big and the distances to other regions that would need the energy is too great
Pick one, two or three
:)
Corruption. Local grid operators want to keep coal jobs and buddy's power plant running (more jobs). Importing power equates to exporting money and jobs.
"Much of the mining takes place in China, which generates most of its electric power from coal, prompting warnings that bitcoin threatens to wreck the environment and supersize the world's carbon footprint."
Well, at least we now know who has been artificially driving up the price of bitcoins:
The International Coal Industry Conspiracy!
As the thirst for Bitcoins exponentially expands, our renewable sources of electricity will be quickly exhausted. The only solution will be to re-open the mines and coal fired power plants.
Otherwise, the US could face a Bitcoin mine shaft gap . .
.
Otherwise, the US could face a Bitcoin mine shaft gap . .
.
Wow. For some reason I just got a woodie. Tell me about Lenstra elliptic curve factorization, differential encoding and little endian nonces.
The environment is a scam perpetuated by the Chinese to keep America from being competitive. And you can blame "Big Weather" for creating these recent storms to boost ratings.
Once the Democrats give up on carbon taxes, we can go back to having a civilised discussion.
It's like after they lost the civil war it stopped being controversial to say that working black people to death on plantations is bad. Before the civil war, questioning drapetomania [wikipedia.org] was questioning The Science.
These "Democrats"?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
Climate 'science', for example, needs to face far more objective scrutiny than it currently does.
Keep your hands over your ears and go LALALALALALALAL!
PS: climate science has plenty of large corporations busy trying to prove it wrong (and failing)
Please try to act like a mature, intelligent adult in discussions here. When it comes to science, you don't prove the negative. That is, you prove that a theory is correct. You don't prove that a theory is incorrect. A theory is considered to be wrong by default, and thus has to be proven to be correct. Climate 'scientists' have not yet proven their theories to be correct. They've attempted to provide some evidence to back up their claims, but so far it hasn't been of a sufficient quality to prove their the
You have two theories. The first one you present in your first sentence. The second one you present in your last sentence. When we apply the scientific method properly we have to consider both of your theories to be incorrect until one or both have been proven to be correct. We don't just 'conclude' one to be correct. We require sufficient evidence before we come to any conclusion.
...you prove that a theory is correct. You don't prove that a theory is incorrect.
You don't disprove that a theory isn't incorrect.
Climate 'science' is essentially a religion because of how detached it is from the observed evidence.
Among scientists who study this all the time, you are in the severe minority here. Why should we think you are right and the majority from multiple backgrounds and disciplines are wrong?
Coming up with conclusions that fit the needs of politicians who want to impose taxes on carbon, of all the absurd things to tax, is contradictory to the scientific method.
You are mixing politics with science. The application of the latter by the former is rarely scientific. Usually more religious, customs, and emotional based. Politics has historically been a subset of religion.
But to counter, there is far far more funding, establishment, players, and status quo for proving Climate Change w
But moral panics are fun!
I mine crypto currencies during the year when it is cold outside. While my electricity bill has gone up, my natural gas bill has gone down. So for cases where the waste heat is useful, should the energy consumption be treated the same?
The source of the electricity matters too (without taking pollution into account). If the power plant you get electricity from releases as much heat energy as it produces electricity, it's far from zero sum.
... use more electricity.
Take a look at a label on the side of a charger. Disregard completely the fact that they are not drawing the same amount of power when idle and when charging.
Now take a look at the label on the side of a PSU needed to run 5 or so GPUs. Multiply by number of rigs and assume constant use.
Mining rigs are closer to water heaters and microwave ovens in power consumption than to "idle chargers".
Thickness of the cable needed to run a charger and a mining rig should tell you that all on its own.
Gotta look at the numbers.
There are a shit-load more idle chargers than there will ever be mining rigs.
You assume everyone that is mining is using the most efficient hardware, which all those people surfing pornhub and mining in the background for them aren't. Those people are mining in the most inefficient means possible.
" It is a tiny, tiny part of all data center electricity use."
We're not talking data center power usage here. We're talking the actual fucking power of every piece of bitcoin mining equipment, most of which lies in consumer hands and operates at home. Then to boot there are plenty of other cryptocurrencies being mined which are more intensive on energy usage. Way to hand-wave away something you so clearly do not understand, Jonathan Koomey.
This question seems interesting so I thought I'd do a back-of-the-envelope number myself.
blockchain.info estimates the total hashing power of the bitcoin network at 14,000,000 TH/s. An antminer s9 can do 14 TH/s. Therefore the bitcoin network computing power could be approximated by 1 million antminer s9s. An antminer s9 draws 1372 watts. So if all bitcoin hashing was done by antminer s9s, we'd need 1,372,000,000 watts, or 1.4 gigawatts.
Not everyone is using the s9; some people are still using the s7, some
If not correct now, will be later (Score:2)
Since bitcoin was built so that mining gets harder as new bitcoins are mined, power consumption will rise. If the numbers are not correct right now, they will be correct later.
Except if return on investment on mining hardware vanishes with the rise of mining complexity, causing miners to leave the market. That will halt bitcoin power inflation, but that will also halt bitcoin completely, since the blockchain will not be maintained anymore.