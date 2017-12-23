China Is Building a Solar Power Highway (electrek.co) 65
China is building roadways with solar panels underneath that may soon have the ability to charge cars wirelessly and digitally assist automated vehicles. "This second solar roadway project -- part of the Jinan City Expressway -- is a 1.2 mile stretch," reports Electrek. "The building technique involves transparent concrete over a layer of solar panels." From the report: Construction is complete and grid connection is pending, but is expected to be complete before the end of the year. The Jinan City solar highway is formed with three layers. The top layer is a transparent concrete that has similar structural properties with standard asphalt. The central layer is the solar panels -- which are pointed out as being "weight bearing." The bottom layer is to separate the solar panels from the damp earth underneath. The road will be durable enough to handle vehicles as large as a medium sized truck. It was noted by engineers that wireless vehicle charging could soon be integrated and automated car functions could take advantage of the inherent data in this this already wired roadway. No details were given on which solar panels being used. Two separate sizes could be seen from the images. It looks like the solar panels are covered with a film to protect them from workers moving over them. Notice in one picture there is an individual sitting down with wires showing between the solar panels connecting them.
All the better to fuel the war factories (Score:2)
so they can mow down their citizens with brand new tanks.
Many, many years ago I had the opportunity to see an asphalt road after a tank had driven over it. Left a few scratches. I think you probably won't want steel treaded vehicles meandering down your solarized roads.
Silly Chinese. If they'd only read Slashdot comments, they'd know that solar power is unpossible and they'd go back to scrubbing coal clean like the US and get their jobs back and be great again. I mean, it's not like the Chinese have ever been any good at big public works projects, anyway.
solar power is unpossible
Not a single comment has ever said that.
What they have always quite consistently said:
1- Solar PV is inefficient.
2- Solar roadways is one of the least efficient ways of making solar PV.
3- Solar roadways doesn't make sense if you have roofs that are not yet covered or land to spare.
China doesn't need to read Slashdot to understand this, they just need to take highschool physics. But while you're being quite facetous about big public works projects which China are very good at, they mostly do it for busy work
What will happen when the road is all covered up with bumper to bumper traffic?
Then the cars need less electricity because' they're not moving much.
It is impossible for cars to have batteries.
It is impossible for electricity to be transported to a particular location by cables.
"What will happen when the road is all covered up with bumper to bumper traffic?"
They'll put solar panels on top of the vehicles to power lights on the bottom?
I wonder if they tried transparent aluminum...
Seriously I don't understand the impulse to put solar panels in roadways... Durability, spilled oil, scratches from studded tires or flat tires, less than optimal angle, difficult to access for maintenance, etc. , etc.
It is double use of land. Ever been in China? I haven't but a friend of mine has been several times. One time he took a long (some four hours) train trip from one major city (million plus inhabitants) to another. On the map you could clearly see the city boundaries. From the train, you couldn't. There were buildings/houses everywhere.
But in some countries they don't value resources....
This does give them the ability to experiment with ideas that we won't even try. I'm highly dubious about the solar roadway idea, but because China will build at least one of these wacky things, they have a better chance of making some technology work that we wouldn't even test.
I'm glad this is being done.
When it fails, the people that have looked at all the other solar-roadway failures will have yet another data point to use towards killing this stupid idea. Seriously, just put the panels next to the road. 90% of your problems solved right there!
Instead, the true believers will come back and tell us that, like communism, solar roads have just never been done right.
Don't worry, the technology will get just good enough!
And somehow the regular solar panels won't take any advantage of the improvements despise being the same thing, except better.
This kind of response is completely necessary, since the days when you could just go out into the countryside and find five or ten square miles of contiguous land which you could purchase is long gone. At this point roadways are some of the cheapest land available, and experience has shown that roadways are very easy and convenient to access for maintenance. Combining roadways with transmission lines should provide clear gains, as you always gain from synergy when combining unrelated operations into one s
SOLAR FREAKIN ROADWAYS (Score:5, Informative)
For those that have not followed EEVBlog over the years, here is a sample of the debunking Dave has done of solar roads:
How come I've never heard of this (and I read slashdot regularly!
Seriously, if this isn't an April fool's joke (it isn't April 1 according to the Chinese calendar is it?) how come this TRANSPARENT concrete isn't a much more widely known building material? I mean, something with the load bearing strength of concrete with even just translucency and not good transparency would revolutionize architecture wouldn't it?
I once read (pre-internet days) that "Architecture is Man's conquest of light" or something
Why not a solar roof over the road? (Score:5, Insightful)
I absolutely do not understand why anyone would consider embedding solar panels underneath clear concrete[1] for a road.
I'm not an engineer but wouldn't the weight and/or vibrations from cars and trucks, over time, possibly mess up the electrical connections or the panels themselves? If so, how do you fix them... dig everything up, throw away everything, install brand-new panels?
If you figure it makes sense to combine solar power with roadways, why not invest in a really tall roof, and let the cars drive under the solar panels? The roof would keep rain and snow off the roads. If there's a wiring problem, workers could get to the wires and just fix them, or swap a faulty panel out. The roof angle could be chosen to help collect sunlight; under-the-road panels you don't have any choice of angle, the panels must be flat. And all the panels would get sunlight all the time, rather than being shaded as vehicles drive over the panel.
In my state there is a section of an Interstate highway that has a tall roof on it; I think it has something to do with winter snow. (The highway department does avalanche control there from time to time in winter.) So I know this sort of roof is at least possible.
Building a roof tall enough for all possible highway traffic sounds annoying and expensive to me, and yet it still sounds like a better idea than burying solar panels and driving on them.
[1] I didn't even know clear concrete is a thing. Google doesn't return much about it but I did find a 2004 BoingBoing article [boingboing.net] that has two dead links about it.
I absolutely do not understand why anyone would consider embedding solar panels underneath clear concrete[1] for a road.
I'm not an engineer but wouldn't the weight and/or vibrations from cars and trucks, over time, possibly mess up the electrical connections or the panels themselves?
I don't know but It sure is nice that somebody is ready to build something like this and find out. This is not the first project like this, there is 1km stretch of solar road in Tourouvre-au-Perche that powers the village's entire grid of street lights. Meanwhile Trump is working hard to take America back to good'ole patriotic coal, oil and gas (cue patriotic music and warm fuzzy patriotic feelings). Renewable energy companies in N-Europe, Germany and China are celebrating Trump as a bonus period of 4-8 ye
The Colas Wattway generates electricity at about 9 times the cost for half the power of a nearby solar farm - https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
The problem is that is the biggest installation available, and it still sucks - when you can have a solar farm installed for way less money ($1.57/watt for the solar farm - the solar roadway costs $6/watt for the pa
Thank you for your concerns.
Why don't you not at least simply read the summary?
Should I link it again?
Science is asking "why," innovation is asking "how," and stupidity is sitting around with your thumb up your ass making excuses for not even bothering to try.
You sound like a guy who's stuck on "if i can't do it, no one can." I haven't seen any of these "sound scientific reasons" yet, just speculation and some bullshit. Here in 'Merkica all we seem to h
Remember the elevated bus ?
http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/1... [cnn.com]
The point is that some things that people call stupid are just stupid. The solar roadway is one of them. And just because someone in China is pursuing it, doesn't mean it can't be stupid.
Others have already pointed out the impractical nature of this investment, but the idea could see niche applications. For example in remote warehouse type arrangements for autonomous vehicles moving around a shared space or travelling show go-karts that never need to stop.
Ditto for railway lines. Panels under a road is a silly idea, but there's more than enough wasted space at the edge of most major roads, which are often on embankments or in cuttings. Let the panels at least approximately face the sun, don't cover them with traffic, tyre dust, and other assorted grit, then it might make physical sense, or even commercial sense.
As a red blooded American, I support the hidden hand of the marketplace to pick the best technology.
Except for ideas that the marketplace is not allowed to test because of those endless idiot lawsuits filed by the Luddite lobby. We will be able to make progress again when we figure out a way of keeping them out of our court system.
Translucent concrete (Score:4, Interesting)
The article says the new highway will have transparent concrete over the solar panels. Google didn't find much for me on "transparent concrete", but "translucent concrete" finds stuff.
http://illumin.usc.edu/245/translucent-concrete-an-emerging-material/ [usc.edu]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Translucent_concrete [wikipedia.org]
P.S. I found the above by first searching for "transparent concrete" and Google found a BoingBoing article [boingboing.net] with only a little info. But after reading the introductory sentence I searched for "translucent concrete Aron Losonczi" and found lots of stuff.
Take that, Transparent Aluminum!
At the time it was 'invented' it was still spelled Aluminium
:)
Even if we assume an all-electric future, cars will still drip lubricant and slough off rubber dust, much of which will stick to the solar panels and have to be cleaned with whatever special techniques they have to devise. Electric cars will be on the average lighter than IC cars, but the weight will still require ruggedized, super-expensive panels.
If we want to harvest energy from roads, concentrate on the solar heating of those matte black surfaces. Is there some some cheap thermocouple material that we c
They'll build scrubbing and polishing pads into the tires.
... and make new, high quality soil to use on their artificial islands in the South China Sea from the material the tires pick up off the road.
I can come up with a lot of reasons it probably won't work very well.
But that isn't how this technology stuff works. Petrochemical internal combustion engines didn't rise form the sea, perfectly formed like Venus. An incredible difference between a huge hit and miss engine and say, my 4 cylinder Jeep Engine. Power, weight,maintenance all in favor of my not particularly notable engine otherwise. The old engine has torque and steampunk cool.
