Amazon Acquires Connected Camera and Doorbell Startup 'Blink' (slashgear.com) 16
In an effort to push further into smart home and connected security products, Amazon has acquired Blink -- a wireless security camera company that launched back in 2014 and then subsequently closed a million-dollar Kickstarter campaign. SlashGear reports: The deal was announced today, and for the moment will see Blink continue to operate as-is, with no changes to the company's line-up. That includes the recently announced Blink Video Doorbell. Blink first broke cover back in 2014, then the following year announced a crowdfunding campaign aiming to raise $200k for its entirely wire-free security camera. Unlike rival systems that require a wired power connection, or the few battery-powered cameras already on the market which generally had relatively short battery life, Blink's promised more than a year of home monitoring from a single charge. The campaign was a success, with Blink raising five times the amount it initially targeted.
It's not hard to see, therefore, why Amazon might have been interested. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this stage, but the retailer is making a serious push into smart home and connected security products. That started with the Amazon Cloud Cam, a streaming video camera that requires mains power, and which is an instrumental part of Amazon Key, its home delivery service.
It's not hard to see, therefore, why Amazon might have been interested. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this stage, but the retailer is making a serious push into smart home and connected security products. That started with the Amazon Cloud Cam, a streaming video camera that requires mains power, and which is an instrumental part of Amazon Key, its home delivery service.
wire free? (Score:3)
The younger generation knows what "IoT" means. (Score:1)
I recently attended a meeting of a local C++ programming language user group. Also in attendance were some college aged students, probably in their early 20s.
One of the presenters was talking about using C++ to interface with cloud based IoT web services. He was an older fellow. Not quite a greybeard, but probably in his mid 50s.
At one point early on in his presentation he asked the crowd, "What does `Internet of Things` mean to you?"
A couple of attendees raised their hands and gave pretty typical answers i
Re: (Score:2)
As for the 'cloud', as someone wisely said, "it's just someone else's computer".
Re: (Score:3)
maybe it's because amazon is feeling left out of all the creepy shit that google and facebook get to do with our online habits -- so they wanted to get a head start on being creepy, invasive, and just plain evil in the physical world.
All your house are belong to us (Score:3)
With this, Amazon can just deactivate your security system on demand whenever the delivery person needs to use the Amazon Key to get in.
Sign. Me. Up. </sarc>
Diminishing returns on technology (Score:2)
Sort memory spans (Score:2)