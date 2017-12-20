Magic Leap Finally Unveils Mixed-Reality Goggles (rollingstone.com) 10
Joosy writes: After raising $1.9 billion dollars, Magic Leap finally shows off it's "mixed-reality" goggles. Was the wait worth it? Rolling Stone gets a look: "The revelation, the first real look at what the secretive, multi-billion dollar company has been working on all these years is the first step toward the 2018 release of the company's first consumer product. It also adds some insight into why major companies like Google and Alibaba have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Magic Leap, and why some researchers believe the creation could be as significant as the birth of the Internet."
Brian Crecente recalls his first experience with Magic Leap's technology: "This first, oversized demo dropped me into a science-fiction world, playing out an entire scene that was, in this one case, augmented with powerful, hidden fans, building-shaking speakers and an array of computer-controlled, colorful lighting. It was a powerful experience, demonstrating how a theme park could potentially craft rides with no walls or waits. Most importantly, it took place among the set-dressing of the stage -- the real world props that cluttered the ground and walls around me -- and while it didn't look indistinguishable from reality, it was close. To see those creations appearing not on the physical world around me, as if it were some sort of animated sticker, but in it, was startling..."
Show me the videos (Score:1)
because a slideshow with some still images is nothing more than vaporware.
Re: Show me the videos (Score:2)
Agreed. I was thinking the same thing. Point a camera through the lens and show us what it looks like through the glasses, not a rendered-image slideshow.
I like the smaller form factor (Score:2)
But I'm more interested in a replacement for conventional displays, not a new AR-based gaming system. I'd love to see this thing running the Meta 2 Workspace.
WHat it for? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)