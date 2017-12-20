Intel CEO Tells Employees: 'We Are Going To Take More Risks' (cnbc.com) 15
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich told employees on Tuesday that the company will take more risks going forward and he said change will be the "new normal." From a report: In an internal memo that was sent to CNBC, Krzanich acknowledged "innovation" inside Intel's client computing business -- its biggest segment -- but said the biggest opportunities are in the company's growth areas like connected devices, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. "It's almost impossible to perfectly predict the future, but if there's one thing about the future I am 100 percent sure of, it is the role of data," Krzanich wrote. "Anything that produces data, anything that requires a lot of computing, the vision is, we're there." The memo also underscores the dramatic change in the nature of Intel's business as it approaches its 50th anniversary in July 2018. "We're just inches away from being a 50/50 company, meaning that half our revenue comes from the PC and half from new growth markets," Krzanich wrote.
Translated and annotated corportate speak. (Score:3)
Employees and the shareholders are going to take more risks. If the bet pays off all the stock options and the incentive pay will trigger and champagne corks will fly in the executive suites. If the bet blows up, they will shrug their shoulders and say, "Well, at least we tried. OK then, let us find some other company".
Yes, Krzanich sold off the maximum amount of stock he could while still following Intel's corporate bylaws, which was about half of his stock. Essentially he now has the minimum skin in the game possible for an Intel CEO. It is the most prominent vote of no confidence that an executive can show towards his company.
This is....we're screwed...and I"m going to claim we "took risks" when it hits the fan.
Maybe he's talking about the risk of integrating AMD GPUs inside their Intel CPUs.