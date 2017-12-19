Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Australia Power

Tesla Big Battery Outsmarts Lumbering Coal Units After Loy Yang Trips

Posted by msmash from the next-level dept.
The Tesla big battery is having a crucial impact on Australia's electricity market, far beyond the South Australia grid where it was expected to time shift a small amount of wind energy and provide network services and emergency back-up in case of a major problem. From a report: Last Thursday, one of the biggest coal units in Australia, Loy Yang A 3, tripped without warning at 1.59am, with the sudden loss of 560MW and causing a slump in frequency on the network. What happened next has stunned electricity industry insiders and given food for thought over the near to medium term future of the grid, such was the rapid response of the Tesla big battery to an event that happened nearly 1,000km away. Even before the Loy Yang A unit had finished tripping, the 100MW/129MWh had responded, injecting 7.3MW into the network to help arrest a slump in frequency that had fallen below 49.80Hertz.

Tesla Big Battery Outsmarts Lumbering Coal Units After Loy Yang Trips

