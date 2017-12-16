China Will Spend $3.3 Billion to Research Molten Salt Nuclear-Powered Drones

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by EditorDavid from the spicing-things-up dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader WindBourne tipped us off to some news from The South China Morning Post: China is to spend 22 billion yuan (US$3.3 billion) trying to perfect a form of technology largely discarded in the cold war which could produce a safer but more powerful form of nuclear energy. The cash is to develop two "molten salt" reactors in the Gobi Desert in northern China. Researchers hope that if they can solve a number of technical problems the reactors will lead to a range of applications, including nuclear-powered warships and drones. The technology, in theory, can create more heat and power than existing forms of nuclear reactors that use uranium, while producing only one thousandth of the radioactive waste. It also has the advantage for China of using thorium as its main fuel. China has some of the world's largest reserves of the metal...

The reactors use molten salt rather than water as a coolant, allowing them to create temperatures of over 800 degrees Celsius, nearly three times the heat produced by a commercial nuclear plant fuelled with uranium. The superhot air has the potential to drive turbines and jet engines and in theory keep a bomber flying at supersonic speed for days.
One Beijing researcher says these drones "would serve as a platform for surveillance, communication or weapon delivery to deter nuclear and other threats from hostile countries." He asked not to be named, but provided one more advantage for a nuclear-powered drone flying at high-altitudes over the ocean.

"It will also have more public acceptance. If an accident happens, it crashes into the sea."

  • They can now take air superiority over the South China Sea and if any of the other countries with claims to the area shoot the drone down, they're the bad guys for causing an ecological disaster.

    • What does 'air superiority' mean to you? Is it taken by bomber sized aircraft?

      I don't know who put the drone/military spin on this. IMHO it reflects internal Chinese politics, we aren't the intended audience, but it's interesting.

      China getting into the salt cooled reactor research business is generally good news. Actual, practical, military applications are pretty few and far between. If anybody can get fast breeders to work, it will be good for the world. And sure, _maybe_ future carriers and subs wil

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        And sure, _maybe_ future carriers and subs will be powered by them.

        Why not commercial shipping? Get rid of bunker oil as a fuel and go a long way to eliminating greenhouse gasses. Nukes were tried once [wikipedia.org]. Had they held out for a few more years (through the first oil crisis) this would have even become economical.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      One of the great accomplishments of the developers of game theory is that the moved us beyond strategy that was based on assuming your opponent would do something stupid.

  • Meanwhite... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Saturday December 16, 2017 @01:43PM (#55751905) Journal

    While China is exerting its technical superiority, here in the US, the regime in power has banned the use of the phrases, "science-based" and "evidence-based" from government-funded scientific organizations.

    https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]

    We are so fucked.

    • While China is exerting its technical superiority,

      It's not technical superiority, it's political superiority.

      US scientists and engineers could build you a molten salt nuke . . . if you let them. Any talk of nuke research will arouse the anti-nuke folks, who will block it.

      In China, folks who oppose their nuke projects are given shovels, and forced to help build it.

      • We need a happy medium -- putting people in a labor camp for opposing flying nuclear reactors (a bad idea!) is evil. But allowing scientifically ignorant activists unlimited reign to hold back safe infrastructure improvements is also a terrible idea.

        France is a good model. Educated populace, they build cool infrastructure like nuclear power, high-speed rail, etc, and the public generally isn't able to obstruct it. Yet there's a well-recognized right to protest about legitimate things like labor law -- i

  • The US has been down this road before... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Saturday December 16, 2017 @01:45PM (#55751923)

    Project Pluto, a nuclear-powered cruise missile popping out H-bombs like Pez. One of the "advantages" of the thing was the radioactive exhaust from its air-cooled reactor, also known as "halitosis" -- it was a weapon in itself.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Molten salt is probably better than direct-cycle air-cooled, but it will still be an ecological disaster if it crashes into the sea. Also, why bother vs satellites and solar or fuel-powered drones (for surveillance) and conventional missiles (for attacking things).

    Conventional hardware (ex solar) might not be able to stay in flight for as long, but a country can make more of them for a fraction of the cost of nuclear-powered drones.

    • If you want to get all fancy-pants, just go FOBS -- fractional-orbit bombardment system. A missile designed to launch a nuke or ten into orbit and attack from any direction -- evading most ground-based missile-defense systems. (i.e. the US worries about an attack over the Pole, not one coming by way of the Baja peninsula. Immigration jokes aside...)

