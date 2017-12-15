Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Google Is Shutting Down Project Tango (androidpolice.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-the-road dept.
Google announced that it is ending support for Project Tango, the company's first attempt to bring a solid augmented-reality experience to the average user. The project used an array of cameras and sensors to accurately map 3D areas, causing the devices support Tango to be relatively large and expensive. Android Police reports: The first Tango device put into production was the "Peanut" phone, which was given to early access partners in 2014. Then came the "Yellowstone" 7-inch tablet, which was initially sold for $1,024 before a massive price drop to $512. The only other devices with Project Tango were the Lenovo Phab2 Pro, which wasn't a very good phone to start off with, and the ZenFone AR. This move isn't entirely surprising, now that Google is working on a software-only solution called ARCore. Not only is ARCore similar to Tango in functionality, but it doesn't require specialized hardware like Tango does.

Google Is Shutting Down Project Tango

  • First AIM goes offline and now this?! I haven't been this surprised by upsetting news since I lost all my money in the bitcoin crash on January 7, 2018! [youtube.com] ;)

