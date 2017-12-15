NVIDIA Titan V Benchmarks Show Volta GPU Compute, Mining and Gaming Strength (hothardware.com) 37
MojoKid shares a report from Hot Hardware: Although NVIDIA officially unveiled its Volta-based GV100 GPU a few months ago, the NVIDIA TITAN V featuring the GV100 began shipping just this past week. The card targets a very specific audience and is designed for professional and academic deep learning applications, which partly explains its lofty $3,000 price tag. Unlike NVIDIA's previous-gen consumer flagship, the TITAN Xp, the TITAN V is not designed for gamers. However, since it features NVIDIA's latest GPU architecture, it potentially foreshadows next-year's consumer-targeted GeForce cards that could possibly be based on Volta. The massive 21.1 billion transistor GV100 GPU powering the TITAN V has a base clock of 1,200MHz and a boost clock of 1,455MHz. The card has 12GB of HBM2 memory on-board that is linked to the GPU via a 3072-bit interface, offering up 652.8 GB/s of peak bandwidth, which is about 100GB/s more than a TITAN Xp. Other features of the GV100 include 5,120 single-precision CUDA cores, 2,560 double-precision FP64 cores, and 630 Tensor cores. Although the card is not designed for gamers, the fact remains that the TITAN V significantly outpaces every other graphics card in a variety of games with the highest image quality settings. In GPU compute workloads, the TITAN V is much more dominant and can offer many times the performance of a high-end NVIDIA TITAN Xp or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64. Finally, when it comes to Ethereum mining, NVIDIA's Titan V is far and away the fastest GPU on the planet currently.
Cost (Score:2)
At 82 MH/s, 250 watts [hothardware.com], you can pay for this puppy in just under 14.5 months [cryptocompare.com]!
In properly coded DX12 games its performance directly scales with the increased CUDA cores. Which means it's not actually any better than Pascal, they just stuffed more crap on there.
Etherium mining ends in a few months ... (Score:2)
At 82 MH/s, 250 watts [hothardware.com], you can pay for this puppy in just under 14.5 months [cryptocompare.com]!
But etherium is switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake in early 2018, so in a few months there will be no more etherium mining to do.
This option has been available for many years (Score:2, Informative)
The only thing really new here is the marketing change. This is essentially an NVidia Quadro card being marketed to the consumer market instead of the business market.
Any gamer who has wanted power this far above the other gaming cards has had the option of buying a Quadro for ages. Back in 2005, I was gaming with a dual Xeon, dual Quadro GPU, quad display system. The cards cost several thousand instead of topping at around a thousand.
There are still higher end cards than this one if you have the money to s
The big difference here, and something that most Quadro cards don't even have, is the high double-precision (FP64) performance. The original Titan had good performance there too, for its time, but later Titans were more like the GeForce cards: they had crippled FP64. Most Quadro cards do as well, though there have been some of the top-end models that had good FP64. Tesla cards are normally the ones that specialize in that, but those are far more expensive than the Titan V and they don't have video outputs.
No, quadros have terrible gaming performance.
Also you must have been running with two cards or some kind of X2 card as I don't believe that NVidia made any single card solutions that support
Ethereum?! (Score:3)
But how does it perform when mining a real crypto-currency like Dogecoin?
But how does it perform when mining a real crypto-currency like Dogecoin?
With etherium switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake in early 2018 that may be a more meaningful question than some people realize.
Etherium Mining (Score:2)
How long until it pays for itself?
How long until it pays for itself?
With etherium mining ending in a few months as it switches from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, never.
Filthy 1080Ti peasants (Score:2)
