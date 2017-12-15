China's Top Phone Makers Huawei and Xiaomi In Talks With Carriers To Expand To US Market (bloomberg.com) 23
From a report: Huawei and Xiaomi are in talks with U.S. wireless operators about selling flagship smartphones to American consumers as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter. The handset makers are negotiating with carriers including AT&T and Verizon, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Talks are still fluid and it's possible no agreements will materialize, they said.
It's pretty silly to say this and then exclude companies like Samsung, Apple, LG, HTC, etc from the same logic.
Xiaomi also makes some very high-end phones that are highly reviewed. Definitely not "cheap crap." Huawei?
It was a xenophobic comment, suggesting that Chinese folks sell snake-oil while twirling their fumanchu and thumbing the scale because, well, that's what the Chinese do. No substance behind it, just some idiotic ranting from racist assholes.
Chinese Spy Phones (Score:3)
At very affordable prices.
Kaspersky all over again (Score:3)
Just my thoughts too. THe Kaspersky [nytimes.com] thing may happen again. Heck, the ongoing farce of "Russia collusion" may, bucking the proverbial trend, come back as a real tragedy next time — because Chinese, generally, have their excrement together [thetimes.co.uk] much more than Russians these days.
There is still no proof about whether Kaspersky is actually leaking anything to the Russian government. Of course the US federal government doesn't want to use their products, which makes total sense because it is too much of a risk, but nothing, to my knowledge, has been proven.
Same for Chinese. You may consider the risk of using a Chinese phone, but so far neither Huawei nor Xiaomi have been caught selling data to their government. Even when some data was leaked to servers in China, it was never clear th
If letting the Chinese spy on me gets me a phone at half the local cost, I'm OK with that.
Once I have an always-on, location-aware device on my person, somebody's tracking it. The Chinese are less likely to do anything with whatever information they gather on me, AND they're not in the same country. Or on the same continent.
Then there's the fact that the particular phone I have has been torn down, and the software disassembled by 'reputable hackers'... and only the usual adware crap was found, which you c
Would love to see Xiaomi phones here (Score:3)
Increased duty? (Score:3)
If China is planning to increase duty on foreign branded phones, surely the US should be doing the same for Chinese branded phones and for the same percentages? I don't believe in unfair market protections, so if the another country is applying duties, surely the same tariffs should be applied in the other direction?
Hey, Huawei and Xiaomi! (Score:2)
I have two thousand US dollars with your name written on it. Pretty please, can you release a serious flagship phone with a replaceable battery?
At the moment, you have no competition in this market space.
