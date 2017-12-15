Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


China's Top Phone Makers Huawei and Xiaomi In Talks With Carriers To Expand To US Market (bloomberg.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
From a report: Huawei and Xiaomi are in talks with U.S. wireless operators about selling flagship smartphones to American consumers as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter. The handset makers are negotiating with carriers including AT&T and Verizon, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Talks are still fluid and it's possible no agreements will materialize, they said.

  • AT&T has had Huawei phones for years now.

  • Chinese Spy Phones (Score:3)

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @01:09PM (#55746795)

    At very affordable prices.

    • Chinese Spy Phones at very affordable prices.

      Just my thoughts too. THe Kaspersky [nytimes.com] thing may happen again. Heck, the ongoing farce of "Russia collusion" may, bucking the proverbial trend, come back as a real tragedy next time — because Chinese, generally, have their excrement together [thetimes.co.uk] much more than Russians these days.

      • There is still no proof about whether Kaspersky is actually leaking anything to the Russian government. Of course the US federal government doesn't want to use their products, which makes total sense because it is too much of a risk, but nothing, to my knowledge, has been proven.

        Same for Chinese. You may consider the risk of using a Chinese phone, but so far neither Huawei nor Xiaomi have been caught selling data to their government. Even when some data was leaked to servers in China, it was never clear th

    • If letting the Chinese spy on me gets me a phone at half the local cost, I'm OK with that.

      Once I have an always-on, location-aware device on my person, somebody's tracking it. The Chinese are less likely to do anything with whatever information they gather on me, AND they're not in the same country. Or on the same continent.

      Then there's the fact that the particular phone I have has been torn down, and the software disassembled by 'reputable hackers'... and only the usual adware crap was found, which you c

  • Would love to see Xiaomi phones here (Score:3)

    by kimgkimg ( 957949 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @01:13PM (#55746825)
    Xiaomi has made some awesome phones for the overseas markets. Would love to see them add support for T-mobile FDD LTE bands in addition to AT&T support.
  • Apologies for not getting the significance of this

  • Increased duty? (Score:3)

    by Midnight Thunder ( 17205 ) on Friday December 15, 2017 @01:32PM (#55746957) Homepage Journal

    If China is planning to increase duty on foreign branded phones, surely the US should be doing the same for Chinese branded phones and for the same percentages? I don't believe in unfair market protections, so if the another country is applying duties, surely the same tariffs should be applied in the other direction?

  • xiaomi is a big player in the indian market and they are almost selling millions of units every month. But there customer care service is not good as there phone i dont know why but they should take a look in to there customer care number. I have read a post where its toll free number is given but it is not working. http://customeronlineinfo.in/x... [customeronlineinfo.in]

  • I have two thousand US dollars with your name written on it. Pretty please, can you release a serious flagship phone with a replaceable battery?

    At the moment, you have no competition in this market space.

