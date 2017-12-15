Samsung Targets First Half of 2018 for Smart Speaker (bloomberg.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a report: Samsung is aiming to introduce a smart speaker in the first half of 2018, entering a crowded field of voice-controlled devices from Amazon, Apple and Alphabet, people briefed on the plans said. The device by the South Korean technology giant will have a strong focus on audio quality and the management of connected home appliances such as lights and locks, said the people, who asked not to be identified talking about private plans. The gadget will run Bixby, Samsung's digital assistant that rivals Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. It will also synchronize with TVs, Galaxy smartphones and other Samsung devices, the people also said. The upcoming speaker, the report claims, will be priced at about $200.
Re: (Score:2)
The market probably won't support the players that are already out there.
And there are still plenty of people who don't want to pay several hundred dollars for the privilege of planting listening devices all over their home.
Still don't understand why there is a "price" (Score:4, Insightful)
I still don't understand why there is a "price" attached to these things. I'd think companies would be giving them away, and for guys like me, they'd need to pay me to put something like this in my living space.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It gets better than that... Walmart is offering a $25 gift card if you buy it from them and hook it up their purchasing service. So, basically it's $5 plus tax and shipping.
I think that they REALLY want to get everyone using their ecosystem this Christmas, just to make it more difficult for Samsung and Apple to get in later.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know either.. I don't know anyone that owns or is even looking to buy one but they somehow appear to sell according to TFA.
According to Gartner, voice-activated speakers will become a $3.5 billion market by 2021, up from $720 million in 2016.
Re: (Score:2)
They are extrapolating numbers from early sheep adopters. What they don't realize is that the whole planet is not filled with sheep.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because people are willing to buy them?
Re: (Score:2)
Let's make that the official quote:
Smart speakers are surveillance devices for dumb people.
More fucking spyware (Score:2)
It's good for kindling. Or giving to your worst enemy.
Yeah, yeah, computers have mics. Which can be disabled with a "dummy plug." So do cell phones, but they're not omnidirectional (you basically need to talk/shout at one to be heard) and aren't designed to listen 24/7.
This is a device that needs to listen to your home 24/7. No thanks. If someone gives me one for X-mess, I'd return it to them, specifically shove it where the sun don't shine.
Solution is search of a problem (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. Outside the IT crowd concerned for privacy there's a billion plus people out there who don't give a crap about that and see instead the functionality that it provides.
So all new songs... (Score:2)
I want dumb everything (Score:2)
I don’t want smart anything in my house (lights, thermostats, speakers, etc.). The only thing I want connected is my alarm system for obvious reasons. I don’t know anymore if I am in the minority or majority on this.
I have been house hunting lately and a lot of new construction has all this smart technology and while it does
Re: (Score:2)
The only smart technology I want in a house is empty conduits to pass my own wires.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm cautiously dipping my toe in, and parts of it are quite nice. For instance, I have a problematic room in my house where there are pocket doors preventing the installation of a traditional light switch. Instead I have a Z-Wave flat, battery-operated switch which looks and behaves exactly like the other AC powered switches. There have been remote switches forever, but using a Z-Wave controller I can set the remote to turn on and dim all of the lights in the room in a single group (they are on two circuits
Solution for the sticking point? (Score:2)
I want to be able to play my local media. Google Home and Alexa will only let you tell the player to play songs by STREAMING music from their respective services; which requires a working uninterrupted internet connection ---- oddly the seemingly easier thing to do, play from a local file share or request a download from a local web server seems to be omitted from their capabilities.
Where can I get a speaker that I can ask to play a song that I have indexed on a local NAS?
I can do this manually wit