Robots Are Being Used To Shoo Away Homeless People In San Francisco (qz.com) 57
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: San Francisco's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has been ordered by the city to stop using a robot to patrol the sidewalks outside its office, the San Francisco Business Times reported Dec. 8. The robot, produced by Silicon Valley startup Knightscope, was used to ensure that homeless people didn't set up camps outside of the nonprofit's office. It autonomously patrols a set area using a combination of Lidar and other sensors, and can alert security services of potentially criminal activity.
In a particularly dystopian move, it seems that the San Francisco SPCA adorned the robot it was renting with stickers of cute kittens and puppies, according to Business Insider, as it was used to shoo away the homeless from near its office. San Francisco recently voted to cut down on the number of robots that roam the streets of the city, which has seen an influx of small delivery robots in recent years. The city said it would issue the SPCA a fine of $1,000 per day for illegally operating on a public right-of-way if it continued to use the security robot outside its premises, the San Francisco Business Times said.
EXTERMINATE! EXTERMINATE!
I was thinking of something more like this [youtube.com]...
There's homeless hackers who need robot parts, too. Won't someone think of the homeless hackers?
Most of the homeless are lazy and wouldn't have any interest in learning the necessary skills to construct robots. It's just like the fact that most of the people who are on welfare choose to live that way.
Yes because none of them would suffer their whole lives from fetal alcohol syndrome or anything.
Then perhaps all those Republicans who are hellbent on outlawing abortion because it "kills a person" should enact laws to penalize pregnant women who smoke, do drugs, drink excessively or are obese. After all, shouldn't poisoning their "child" for nine straight months count as child endangerment?
In fact, if they're so concerned about the "child" then they should make it a requirement for women to have twice mont
This is probably just the beginning.
Next step is to create a robot to shew away robots...
Many veterans end up homeless (Score:1)
This seems cruel and unnecessary. Let's also consider that many veterans who have served our country in combat have trouble adjusting to civilian life. Many of them end up homeless, because we abandon them after they serve us fighting for our freedom. American troops are fighting against terrorists in places like Afghanistan and Iraq so we can be free. Shouldn't we thank our brave men and women by helping them adjust to life back in America rather than running them off with robots? Without the sacrifices by
I'm gonna flood the place with homeless robots to counter.
Irony... A ticket and fine for the robot in a public area, nothing for the homeless loitering and interfering with businesses.
Mr. Robot, meet Mr. Baseball Bat!
To be fair, if spayed and neutered people this would be less of a problem.
Are you suggesting that they keep stray humans in cages and try to get other humans to agree to care for them, until they run out of space in the cages and then euthanize them?
Well, if we're not going to fund proper mental health care for them, that'd be more compassionate than leaving them to slowly starve or freeze to death while assaulting each other and engaging in substance abuse.
I think it's more important to spay and neuter the adult population first, though.
Do they think that horses and cattle are deserving of their attentions but homeless humans aren't?
In short, yes, and they are part of a whole industry based around that idea. Humans enslave "lesser" animals and use them to enhance their sense of well-being in lieu of spending their time, energy, affection and even money on their fellow humans — who desperately need their help. Then they become more withdrawn, and less interested in engaging with other humans... The SPCA has to protect the idea that pets are more valuable than humans, or else humans might start spending their money on other humans
Oh for fucks sake.
(The below are generalizations, they tend to be true. I don't want to hear about an anecdote regarding noble Prince Hobo who'd never stoop to this kind of behavior.)
They leave their trash everywhere
They pester people going in and out for change (sometimes pretty fucking aggressively)
They absolutely deter people from going into a business
Even a non-profit like the SPCA should have the right to keep their entrance as inviting and usable as possible. Stow the virtue signaling outrage. If i
I find it bizarre that SPCA has funds for homeless-shooing robots.
TFA sez the robot costs $6/hr to rent. Min wage is $14/hr.
Have your way with me mods, I've got karma to burn!
The homeless population in San Fran is a massive problem. I've had my car's window smashed three times over the course of four years for trivial crap i've left in my car. Seriously, they really think that my FM transmitter and 75 cents are worth something? And this is in Portrero FFS.
You consistently see these animals constantly shooting up, leaving needles everywhere, pissing in the street, and hassling you for money. They're a blight and the city's permis
The homeless population in San Fran is a massive problem. I've had my car's window smashed three times over the course of four years for trivial crap i've left in my car. Seriously, they really think that my FM transmitter and 75 cents are worth something? And this is in Portrero FFS.
So what? I lived in Bernal Heights and my whole car got stolen. You know why? Because no part of San Francisco is far from a ghetto. You know why that is? Because our whole society is sick from stem to stern. We get more satisfaction out of blowing people off than helping them. We've learned to be happy when we make people make a frowny face, instead of a smile.
those 5 dollar tasers at dollar store are coming in great. Passing those out to homeless and told to short out any robot they see.
... seriously hilarious grey-hat hacker prank waiting to happen. I suspect bananapeels won't cut it, put I'm sure that plastic tarp, sailfishing string, graphite spray/powder, oil, spray-paint, craltops, remote controlled tilt-ramps, duct-tape, wall-to-wall carpeting tape, some other trinkets and perhaps even some more elaborate wireless/mobile connection hacking can produce balls of fun with this partolbot. Or some way to mislead it into a pit or curb with fake portable walls or something.
Don't tell me you
San Francisco recently voted to cut down on the number of robots that roam the streets of the city, which has seen an influx of small delivery robots in recent years. The city said it would issue the SPCA a fine of $1,000 per day for illegally operating on a public right-of-way if it continued to use the security robot outside its premises
Maybe the city should hire the homeless people to shoo away the robots, and issue tickets.
