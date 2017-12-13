Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Considered Anything But (theregister.co.uk) 9
An anonymous reader shares a report: Andy Rubin's ambitions to create a new consumer electronics ecosystem are floundering at base camp. Sales of Essential's phone, which forms a key part of the strategy, are tepid. Google Play reports a mere 50,000 download of Essential's Camera app so far, the Android Police blog notes. This doesn't paint the full picture, but it can be assumed a fairly complete one, barring a few brush strokes. Essential launched in the US with support from Sprint, at a recommended SIM-free retail price of $699. After reported sales of just five thousand in the first month, this was slashed to $499 and could be grabbed for $399 in the post-Thanksgiving sales. As devices from different manufacturers proliferate in the home, Rubin has alluded to "a new operating system so it can speak all those protocols and it can do it securely and privately." But rather than launching a new software platform he's had to launch hardware.
Technically and ethically the Essential phone is a fine phone... However I don't think they understand the Cell phone market.
Because for a few hundred dollars less, you can get a good budget phone, or a few hundred dollars more you can get a premium phone.
Cell phones are not like cars. Where there is a need for a large range of different models. Even the expensive iPhone X at over $1k wouldn't be a painful expense to most middle class people, unlike getting a top end luxury or sports car, where such paymen
Costly niche product doesn't sell in large numbers, news at 11!
(If they ever want money, just build a modern smartphone in landscape slider form)
It's like the 8th magical open phone, after the Firefox phone, the Ubuntu phone, and some others nobody ever heard of.
Today we hear a lot about bitcoin and blockchain, too, with IBM trying to talk people into shoving blockchain where it doesn't belong.
the market is rational. disagreement with rationality is irrational.
Security is simply no sales argument and can't compete with OHHH SHINY!!!!!
I don't understand how a person can come to wield financial power of the scale required to launch something like new smartphone hardware, and yet be so clueless as to the market. The fact that Microsoft could not survive in this market, with their experience creating software, purchase of Nokia, and the ability to tie the software / user experience in with their world-dominating desktop OS, should be a huge, huge hint as to their likelihood to succeed.