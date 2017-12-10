After Automating Order-Taking, Fast Food Chains Had to Hire More Workers (theatlantic.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes the Atlantic: Blaine Hurst, the CEO and president of Panera, told me that because of its new [self-service] kiosks, and an app that allows online ordering, the chain is now processing more orders overall, which means it needs more total workers to fulfill customer demand. Starbucks patrons who use the chain's app return more frequently than those who don't, the company has said, and the greater efficiency that online ordering allows has boosted sales at busy stores during peak hours. Starbucks employed 8 percent more people in the U.S. in 2016 than it did in 2015, the year it launched the app...
James Bessen, an economist at Boston University School of Law, found that as the number of ATMs in America increased fivefold from 1990 to 2010, the number of bank tellers also grew. Bessen believes that ATMs drove demand for consumer banking: No longer constrained by a branch's limited hours, consumers used banking services more frequently, and people who were unbanked opened accounts to take advantage of the new technology. Although each branch employed fewer tellers, banks added more branches, so the number of tellers grew overall. And as machines took over many basic cash-handling tasks, the nature of the tellers' job changed. They were now tasked with talking to customers about products -- a certificate of deposit, an auto loan -- which in turn made them more valuable to their employers. "It's not clear that automation in the restaurant industry will lead to job losses," Bessen told me.
James Bessen, an economist at Boston University School of Law, found that as the number of ATMs in America increased fivefold from 1990 to 2010, the number of bank tellers also grew. Bessen believes that ATMs drove demand for consumer banking: No longer constrained by a branch's limited hours, consumers used banking services more frequently, and people who were unbanked opened accounts to take advantage of the new technology. Although each branch employed fewer tellers, banks added more branches, so the number of tellers grew overall. And as machines took over many basic cash-handling tasks, the nature of the tellers' job changed. They were now tasked with talking to customers about products -- a certificate of deposit, an auto loan -- which in turn made them more valuable to their employers. "It's not clear that automation in the restaurant industry will lead to job losses," Bessen told me.
Re: (Score:1)
It would help if there was a description next to the slurs to help non-rednecks understand what you're talking about.
I mean, faggots [wikipedia.org] don't look appetizing to me but I'm sure there's people out there who likes them.
Of course they had to hire more "workers" (Score:2)
They keep running out of "workers" [akamaihd.net].
Better service increased sales (Score:2)
So instead of saving money by getting rid of people, they ended up hiring more and making more money?
Yes, that is true, but it doesn't mean that overall hiring increased. It means customers prefer automated ordering and spent more of their money at Panera as opposed to competitors. Since Panera most likely required less workers than competitors who don't have automated ordering, overall employment likely dropped.
Meaningless statistic (Score:3)
"Starbucks employed 8 percent more people in the U.S. in 2016 than it did in 2015, the year it launched the app..."
Employees per store is the only valid statistic to support their contention. Otherwise, it's factoring in new employees in new stores.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In terms of employed humans, you also have to include statistics for coffee shops that shut down when a Starbucks popped up.
Just because Starbucks is employing more people doesn't mean the industry as a whole is doing so.
Re: (Score:2)
"Starbucks employed 8 percent more people in the U.S. in 2016 than it did in 2015, the year it launched the app..."
Employees per store is the only valid statistic to support their contention. Otherwise, it's factoring in new employees in new stores.
You are correct once market saturation us achieved, as there can only be so many stores per a given area. After that market saturation point is passed, further automation will result in fewer employees when the area in question has enough stores to serve the available market.
As long as more stores are being added within an area/market, the store chain *as a whole* is employing more total workers within that area/market.
Strat
Jevvon's Paradox in Action! (Score:4, Informative)
Jevons Paradox, which has been around since the 1800s, says that the more efficiently a resource is used, the more demand there will be for it. Thus, the more efficiently human labor is used, the more demand there will be for it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Which explains why human labor has become more expensive. Stuff like nursing, plumbing, long-haul trucker, etc -- all things that can't be sped up very much with current technology have become more expensive relative to work that has been automated (like textiles, printing, etc). But the minute tech catches up, those jobs will be decimated and people aren't good at switching to brand new careers that require brand new skill sets.
Re: (Score:1)
And there will be even more jobs lost elesewhere (Score:2)
If this is meant to say that "automation creates jobs", it is an utter fail. What happens instead is that those that automate get more business, a) showing that automation works and b) accelerating automation and c) job-loss in late-comers to automation will be even larger.
Are people really too stupid to see this? Because it is blatantly obvious.
which in turn made them... (Score:2)
What? (Score:2)
What is it with people these days and their lack of logic sense and understanding what they are talking about. Can't this guy see that he's proving exactly the opposite with his comment?
"It's not clear that automation in the restaurant industry will lead to job losses"
You make a service more convenient with automation, which attracts more costumers and whatnot. Sure. But how can you reach the conclusion that it won't lead to job losses stopping there? Are you some sort of idiot?
Here, let me complete to you.