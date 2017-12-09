Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Toyota's New Power Plant Will Create Clean Energy From Manure (usatoday.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the water-into-wine dept.
schwit1 shares a report from Futurism: Japanese automobile giant Toyota is making some exciting moves in the realm of renewable, clean energy. The company is planning to build a power plant in California that turns the methane gas produced by cow manure into water, electricity, and hydrogen. The project, known as the Tri-Gen Project, was unveiled at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show. The plant, which will be located at the Port of Long Beach in California, will be "the world's first commercial-scale 100% renewable power and hydrogen generation plant," writes USA Today. Toyota is expecting the plant to come online in about 2020.

The plant is expected to have the capability to provide enough energy to power 2,350 average homes and enough fuel to operate 1,500 hydrogen-powered vehicles daily. The company is estimating the plant to be able to produce 2.35 MW of electricity and 1.2 tons of hydrogen each day. The facility will also be equipped with one of the largest hydrogen fueling stations in the world. Toyota's North America group vice president for strategic planning, Doug Murtha, says that the company "understand[s] the tremendous potential to reduce emissions and improve society."

  • How is this "clean" energy? Cows are well known as one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions [independent.co.uk]. How many cows are required to support this plant and are their greenhouse gas emissions factored in when figuring out how "clean" the energy is? If we have to start maintaining large herds of cattle to support these powerplants this is probably not a good thing.
    • The cows exist either way. This will take waste that would normally generate methane, collect that methane, and destroy it instead of releasing it. It has a potential of being a reduction versus the existing system of letting the manure release its methane into the atmosphere. Whether that potential is met would depend on a lot of factors. There is always the danger that the carbon costs of collecting the manure, building the plant, etc. will be greater than the savings. That happens often in these schemes.
  • The port of Long Beach is well known for it's large herds of cattle. Sounds like an episode of Futurama.
  • Yawn. Holler at me when you can make cows from renewable, clean energy.

