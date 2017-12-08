Amazon Bringing Echo and Alexa To 80 Additional Countries in Major Global Expansion

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Amazon is launching three of its Echo devices with Alexa in 80 additional countries starting today -- a major international expansion for the company's smart speakers and voice-based assistant. From a report: New markets for the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus include Mexico, China, Russia and other countries in regions and continents including Europe, Africa, South America, the Middle East and Asia. Other Echo devices, such as the touch-screen Echo Show, are not included as part of the international expansion. Echo devices were previously only available in the US, UK, Germany, India, Japan, and Canada. Amazon earlier announced plans to bring Echo and Alexa to Australia and New Zealand next year. In addition, Amazon says its Music Unlimited subscription streaming service is available in 28 additional countries, including many of those where the Echo is now expanding, as well. Recommended reading: Don't buy anyone an Amazon Echo speaker.

  • I hate when mommy and daddy global monopoly fight...

  • In other Alexa news... (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday December 08, 2017 @11:51AM (#55702163) Journal

    Amazon Alexa supports Black Lives Matter.

    https://www.vibe.com/2017/12/a... [vibe.com]

    Waiting for the alt-white boycott.

    • If they boycott every company that doesn't cater to their ideals. Perhaps they can starve themselves into a solution.

  • All this means is you can order the English-speaking Alexa in those countries. (Or Japanese or German). So if you speak Chinese you'll have to look at the various Chinese-speaking devices available.

  • I give these gizmos a 50/50 on being a fad. On one hand those who purchased them overall give a roughly "C-" grade in practicality, and the potential for headline-making hacks is high.

    But, they will get gradually better over time and maybe hit a threshold utility quality level to stay. Based on past patterns of new gizmo categories, I expect there will be a crash in their use, but they'll then come back in roughly 5 years with improved technology and with some hard lessons applied from the first round.

    • but why the need? We already have devices in our pockets that can speak and be spoken to, with graphics and touch interface also, hooked to a planet-spanning internet. I hear these devices even have task specific "apps" to do the things that echo does badly.

  • Amazon Bringing Echo and Alexa To 80 Additional Countries in Major Expansion Of It's Surveillance Network

